Nebraska State

1011now.com

Thursday Forecast: Warmer temps, less wind, and a little more sun for Thursday...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast over the next week continues to be headlined by snow chances that will return this weekend and the return of arctic air and cold temperatures late this weekend and through the week next week. Between now and then though, we’ll deal with some up and down temperatures with some small chances for scattered light snow, including into the day on Thursday.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow advisory until early Sunday morning

OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
SALINE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Chilly week ahead, much colder next week

We have snow chances the next few days, but only flurries are expected. There will also be some patchy fog and a lot of cloud cover in the days ahead. Temperatures hover in the 30s for a few days before warming into the lower 40s briefly on Friday. Then a frontal boundary comes through over the weekend with a snow chance and a lot of cold air following right behind it.
LINCOLN, NE
KEVN

Chance for snow increases for some on Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Despite gusty winds from the southwest this evening and mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will look to drop into the teens and 20s this evening with isolated snow showers possible. While we could see some isolated snow showers develop tonight in Wyoming a slightly better chance for...
WYOMING STATE
kmaland.com

Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
MISSOURI STATE
1011now.com

Huskers announce beach schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska beach volleyball program unveiled its 2023 schedule on Tuesday. The Huskers will play 20 matches over the course of three weeks, including four at home at the Hawks Championship Center. The Huskers begin their beach season on Feb. 24 with home matches against Wayne State...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.

KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
KEARNEY, NE
3 News Now

Kickoff time set for Nebraska football spring game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Kickoff for the Nebraska football spring game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday Aprill 22 & will be televised on BTN. Tickets for Nebraska’s April 22 Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO will go on sale next week to Husker fans. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. (CT), with the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. (CT).
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Red White Spring Game - Who’s Going?

Nebraska Red White Spring game tickets will go ON SALE NEXT WEEK. Below is the full release from our beloved and benevolent overlords, the Nebraska Athletic Department. This information is available at all Nebraska football religious sites and establishments. My question is - who’s going? Who among you is going...
LINCOLN, NE

