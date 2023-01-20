Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Warmer temps, less wind, and a little more sun for Thursday...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast over the next week continues to be headlined by snow chances that will return this weekend and the return of arctic air and cold temperatures late this weekend and through the week next week. Between now and then though, we’ll deal with some up and down temperatures with some small chances for scattered light snow, including into the day on Thursday.
KFOR
Oklahoma snowfall reports from that last Winter Storm.
Good Morning! Here are the latest snowfall reports from around Oklahoma! The ground temps and air temps were marginal so lots of snow melting as it was falling. You had to be under the heaviest bands of snow to get heavy accumulations!
Levels of snowfall across Kansas
Snow is falling across Kansas. The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking just how much has fallen in our viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in.
News Channel Nebraska
13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
klkntv.com
Chilly week ahead, much colder next week
We have snow chances the next few days, but only flurries are expected. There will also be some patchy fog and a lot of cloud cover in the days ahead. Temperatures hover in the 30s for a few days before warming into the lower 40s briefly on Friday. Then a frontal boundary comes through over the weekend with a snow chance and a lot of cold air following right behind it.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Freezing fog and recent snow contributing to cooler temperatures
The end of the weekend brought forth quite the sight as clouds cleared. Some freezing fog combined with the recent snowfall left trees coated on Sunday and many got a chance to take a look and take photos:. Nebraska is now officially coated with snow statewide. The National Weather Service...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A chilly week ahead of weekend snow potential and cold
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies continue into Tuesday morning with the potential for patchy AM fog to get your day started. We’ll see breaks of sun but overall more cloud cover than sunshine Tuesday reaching for a high of 37 in the Metro after a start in the teens.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snowfall moving east tonight, cool temps tomorrow
Snow has tracked across most of the Sunflower State today. The highest amounts reported so far have been 10″ of snow in Dighton and Oakley. Moisture will keep pushing east overnight. Flurries will linger into the late evening for portions of Northcentral Kansas, but drier air will move in...
KEVN
Chance for snow increases for some on Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Despite gusty winds from the southwest this evening and mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will look to drop into the teens and 20s this evening with isolated snow showers possible. While we could see some isolated snow showers develop tonight in Wyoming a slightly better chance for...
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
1011now.com
Huskers announce beach schedule
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska beach volleyball program unveiled its 2023 schedule on Tuesday. The Huskers will play 20 matches over the course of three weeks, including four at home at the Hawks Championship Center. The Huskers begin their beach season on Feb. 24 with home matches against Wayne State...
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
1011now.com
Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.
KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
3 News Now
Kickoff time set for Nebraska football spring game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Kickoff for the Nebraska football spring game is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday Aprill 22 & will be televised on BTN. Tickets for Nebraska’s April 22 Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO will go on sale next week to Husker fans. Nebraska football season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase spring game tickets on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. (CT), with the public on-sale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. (CT).
Corn Nation
Nebraska Red White Spring Game - Who’s Going?
Nebraska Red White Spring game tickets will go ON SALE NEXT WEEK. Below is the full release from our beloved and benevolent overlords, the Nebraska Athletic Department. This information is available at all Nebraska football religious sites and establishments. My question is - who’s going? Who among you is going...
WOWT
6 FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Multiple crashes impact the Tuesday morning commute.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers in the metro had to deal with major issues on several major routes Tuesday morning. A crash on westbound Dodge just east of the 132nd happened shortly after 7 AM. This crash resulted in lanes being blocked near the median and traffic in both directions...
KETV.com
Motorcycle riders over 21 would not have to wear helmets under proposed bill
Neb. — There's another effort to make motorcycle helmets optional for riders 21 and older, in Nebraska. State Sen. Ben Hansen is proposing LB 91, which would make helmets optional for people ages 21 and over, as long as they take a safety class. "The motorcycle riders themselves...
