ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Comments / 1

let's work together
4d ago

if someone calls and offers you a deal whether it be for your energy your water doesn't matter cable it just doesn't matter what you do is you hang up and call the company don't believe what you hear people say on the phone it's too many scammers out here

Reply
2
Related
Nottingham MD

Police seek to identify Radecke Avenue shooting suspects [VIDEO]

BALTIMORE, MD—Police in the Baltimore area are asking for the public’s help in identifying recent shooting suspects. On January 17, two 16-year-old males were shot by four suspects near 5900 Radecke Avenue (21206). Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are looking to identify these suspects. Anyone with information...
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Police Searching For Burglary Suspect

Suspect in Mt. Airy Burglaries (Photo from Md. State Police) Mount Airy, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are trying to learn the identity of a burglary suspect who was involved in three commercial break-ins last month. He’s an African-American male, about 6-feet to 6’4″ tall, about 300 pounds. He has a dark complexion and walks with a pronounced limp.
MOUNT AIRY, MD
Nottingham MD

Authorities responding to Towson incident, heavy police presence expected

—— TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an incident in Towson. At around 3 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said that officers were on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue. Residents can expect a police presence in this...
TOWSON, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for woman reported missing from Towson area

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a woman who has gone missing from the Towson area. Brooke Lewis, 22, is 5’4″ tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen at 4 p.m. on January 23 in the east Towson wearing unknown clothing. Brooke has...
TOWSON, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Police Department announces passing of K9 Dudas

TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department has announced the loss of a K9 member. The department has announced the passing of retired K9 Dudas. K9 Dudas was a six-year-old patrol and narcotics detection dog. Dudas served the Baltimore County Police Department and the community for six years. Officials say...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Carjacking suspect found dead from self-inflicted shooting in wooded area in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a carjacking that started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon.Police said the 29-year-old suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area in Towson.WJZ was at the scene where Towson Town Place Apartments were blocked off for the investigation.Around 1:30 p.m., Baltimore City Police helicopter spotted a car that was wanted in connection with a shooting on January 16 in the 2400 block of Francis Street.The car sped off from the area of W. Franklin and N. Payson streets in West Baltimore.Police said Foxtrot, Baltimore City's police helicopter, followed...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have announced that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old female and a 31-year-old man that took place early New Year’s morning. A Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area was received at approximately 3:29 a.m. on January 1st. The officers found D’Asia Garrison, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, and a 31-year-old male injured. Garrison died at a local hospital as a result of her injuries. Detectives assigned to the homicide investigation identified a suspect. A warrant for Andre Bailey, 26, was obtained after investigators learned that The post Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Essex shooting leaves one injured

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an Essex shooting that left one person injured on Tuesday evening. At just after 7:45 p.m. on January 24, officers responded to the 900-block of Holgate Drive (21221) following reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found an adult male victim...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man hospitalized after shooting in Essex

BALTIMORE - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Baltimore County.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Holgate Drive in Essex where officers found the man injured from a gunshot wound.He was taken to the hospital for treatment.There is no word on his condition.
ESSEX, MD
Nottingham MD

Woman carjacked in Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD—Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in Parkville this week. At 8:45 p.m. on Monday, January 23, officers met with the victim who had been carjacked in the 2900-block of Andorra Court (21234). The woman stated that suspects wearing all black pointed guns at her head...
PARKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy