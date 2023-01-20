Read full article on original website
4d ago
if someone calls and offers you a deal whether it be for your energy your water doesn't matter cable it just doesn't matter what you do is you hang up and call the company don't believe what you hear people say on the phone it's too many scammers out here
Assault suspect with stolen gun is Tasered in Anne Arundel County
A Bowie man with a gun stolen from North Carolina was arrested after being unsuccessfully Tasered following an assault in the Arundel Mills area.
Nottingham MD
Police seek to identify Radecke Avenue shooting suspects [VIDEO]
BALTIMORE, MD—Police in the Baltimore area are asking for the public’s help in identifying recent shooting suspects. On January 17, two 16-year-old males were shot by four suspects near 5900 Radecke Avenue (21206). Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are looking to identify these suspects. Anyone with information...
Elderly Bicyclist Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Annapolis, Police Say
A 74-year-old bicyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Annapolis, police say. The elderly bicyclist was found in the unit block of Hilltop Lane near Merryman Road around 10 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to Annapolis police. The 74-year-old man tragically passed away on the scene from injuries sustained...
wfmd.com
Police Searching For Burglary Suspect
Suspect in Mt. Airy Burglaries (Photo from Md. State Police) Mount Airy, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are trying to learn the identity of a burglary suspect who was involved in three commercial break-ins last month. He’s an African-American male, about 6-feet to 6’4″ tall, about 300 pounds. He has a dark complexion and walks with a pronounced limp.
Nottingham MD
Authorities responding to Towson incident, heavy police presence expected
—— TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an incident in Towson. At around 3 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said that officers were on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue. Residents can expect a police presence in this...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for woman reported missing from Towson area
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a woman who has gone missing from the Towson area. Brooke Lewis, 22, is 5’4″ tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen at 4 p.m. on January 23 in the east Towson wearing unknown clothing. Brooke has...
Nottingham MD
Suspect shoots himself following failed carjacking in Carney, armed carjacking in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County say a suspect fatally shot himself following a failed carjacking attempt in Carney and a successful carjacking in Towson. The incident began in Baltimore City and ended near Goucher Boulevard and Colbury Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect traveled into...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for man who robbed Baltimore County shops armed with machete
WINDSOR MILL, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a man who committed two armed robberies. The first robbery occurred on December 10 at the 7-Eleven located at 8014 Liberty Road in Windsor Mill. The second robbery took place on December 12 at the Cigar House located at 8229 Liberty Road.
Retired Anne Arundel County Police K9 dies unexpectedly
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is in mourning after the unexpected death of a retired K9 officer. "Rest easy, boy," the police department tweeted Tuesday morning as they announced the news. The police department said they are saddened by the loss of retired...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Police Department announces passing of K9 Dudas
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department has announced the loss of a K9 member. The department has announced the passing of retired K9 Dudas. K9 Dudas was a six-year-old patrol and narcotics detection dog. Dudas served the Baltimore County Police Department and the community for six years. Officials say...
Police: Armed suspect pursuit ends in Baltimore Co., died from gunshot wound
Baltimore County officers are on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue.
Baltimore Police postpone hearing on public nuisance businesses
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison will hold a hearing Wednesday morning to address claims that a northeast Baltimore gas station has become a public nuisance.
Carjacking suspect found dead from self-inflicted shooting in wooded area in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a carjacking that started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon.Police said the 29-year-old suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area in Towson.WJZ was at the scene where Towson Town Place Apartments were blocked off for the investigation.Around 1:30 p.m., Baltimore City Police helicopter spotted a car that was wanted in connection with a shooting on January 16 in the 2400 block of Francis Street.The car sped off from the area of W. Franklin and N. Payson streets in West Baltimore.Police said Foxtrot, Baltimore City's police helicopter, followed...
Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have announced that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old female and a 31-year-old man that took place early New Year’s morning. A Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area was received at approximately 3:29 a.m. on January 1st. The officers found D’Asia Garrison, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, and a 31-year-old male injured. Garrison died at a local hospital as a result of her injuries. Detectives assigned to the homicide investigation identified a suspect. A warrant for Andre Bailey, 26, was obtained after investigators learned that The post Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hunters charged on Patuxent River in Anne Arundel County
Three men who are banned from owning guns were charged with illegally hunting birds on the Patuxent River in Anne Arundel County last month.
Police: Student shot, killed in Northwest Baltimore
A student was shot and killed in the intersection of Eldorado Avenue and Liberty Heights Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
Nottingham MD
Essex shooting leaves one injured
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an Essex shooting that left one person injured on Tuesday evening. At just after 7:45 p.m. on January 24, officers responded to the 900-block of Holgate Drive (21221) following reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found an adult male victim...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Essex
BALTIMORE - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Baltimore County.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Holgate Drive in Essex where officers found the man injured from a gunshot wound.He was taken to the hospital for treatment.There is no word on his condition.
Nottingham MD
Woman attacked by four suspects in Rosedale, vehicle damaged during Parkville argument
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At 11 p.m. on Friday, January 13, following an argument in the 8000-block of Ridgely Oak Road in Parkville (21234), a known individual damaged someone’s vehicle before fleeing. Later, the victim observed that property was also missing from inside her home.
Nottingham MD
Woman carjacked in Parkville
PARKVILLE, MD—Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in Parkville this week. At 8:45 p.m. on Monday, January 23, officers met with the victim who had been carjacked in the 2900-block of Andorra Court (21234). The woman stated that suspects wearing all black pointed guns at her head...
