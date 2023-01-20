Housing policy, safety and celebrating the town's 100th birthday are all top of mind to Atherton's new mayor Bill Widmer. Widmer, who stepped into the role in December, expects 2023 to be a busy year. To start the year, the council will be onboarding a new council member, Stacy Miles Holland, plus it's Vice Mayor Diana Hawkins-Manuelian first time serving in that position.

ATHERTON, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO