Despite new housing, enrollment is set to decline in Menlo Park school district
Demographer says new apartments won't fit the needs of families. A surprising trend is expected to hit one Menlo Park school district in the next five years: significant enrollment decline. The Menlo Park City School District student body will stand at around 2,500 students in 2027, down 7.4% from 2,700...
At local schools, 2022 brought leadership shuffles, new programs, late starts and dwindling enrollment
Midpeninsula schools went through a year full of change as administrators stepped down and new programs were introduced. One of the biggest changes came when Sequoia Union High School District Superintendent Darnise Williams abruptly resigned following closed-door board meetings and emotional public meetings with community members alleging that the board was trying to fire her.
Community briefs: Five make distinguished schools list, Sacred Heart students help fill sandbags
A group of juniors and Sacred Heart Schools Atherton Red Cross Club members made and distributed over 100 sandbags at the Grant Corporation Yard in Redwood City to help with flooding from the winter storms on Jan. 10. Woodside Elementary School District Superintendent Steve Frank will host a talk on...
Wooster City Schools bid farewell to two longtime staff members
Wooster City Schools Board of EducationTuesday, Jan. 24 meeting. KEY ACTION Approved staff changes involving Doug Bennett, who is retiring as instrumental music teacher at Wooster High and Edgewood Middle schools, effective May 31, after 32 years of service with the district; and Rebecca (Becky) Furlong, director of technology and communications, who is resigning effective Feb. 21, to join the Tri-County Computer Services Association in Wooster.
New Spanish immersion preschool launches in Atherton
Just a few months into a new Spanish immersion program in the Early Learning Center, 4-year-old Emma has developed an accent in the language and is having an easier time understanding movies she watches in Spanish. Emma speaks French at home, said her father Thomas. "They pick it up so...
Portola Valley: Five seeking two seats on Planning Commission
The creator of the town's social media platform, a retired attorney, an architect, an engineer and tech company founder have applied for two open seats on the Portola Valley Planning Commission. The two selected will replace Judith Hasko and Craig Taylor, who left the commission in December after getting elected to the Town Council.
Planning for housing, safety are priorities for new Atherton mayor
Housing policy, safety and celebrating the town's 100th birthday are all top of mind to Atherton's new mayor Bill Widmer. Widmer, who stepped into the role in December, expects 2023 to be a busy year. To start the year, the council will be onboarding a new council member, Stacy Miles Holland, plus it's Vice Mayor Diana Hawkins-Manuelian first time serving in that position.
