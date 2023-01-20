ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ABC7 Chicago

1 of 2 men critically wounded in Chicago shooting, robbery dies: CPD

CHICAGO -- One of the two people shot and critically wounded during an armed robbery Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side has died, Chicago police said Tuesday morning. Devsish Nandepu Hyderabad, 23, of Chicago died just after 4 a.m. Monday morning at Christ Medical Center in Oak...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

2 critically wounded in robbery, Princeton Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Two people were shot and critically wounded during an armed robbery Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side. The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot about 6:55 p.m. in the 8400-block of South Holland Road when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair's property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

13-year-old boy wounded in Chicago shooting on South Side: CPD

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night in Pocket Town on the South Side. The teen was near a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1100-block of East 67th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: 30 shot, 7 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 30 people have been shot, seven fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said. Two teens were shot, one fatally, Sunday afternoon while trying to buy a pair of shoes from a social media seller in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The teens, 17 and 18, were in a parked car about 2:05 p.m. in the 11900-block of South State Street when they met with the seller, Chicago police said. After the seller took money from them, he opened fire and struck both teens, authorities said. The 17-year-old boy was struck in the chest and pronounced dead, police said. The 18-year-old was struck in the elbow and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Northwestern returns from COVID-19 pause, beats Wisconsin

EVANSTON, Ill. -- - Boo Buie had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Chase Audige added 16 points and Northwestern returned from an eight-day COVID-19 pause to beat Wisconsin 66-63 on Monday night. Neither team led by more than four points in the second half with 16 lead changes....
MADISON, WI
ABC7 Chicago

Lunar New Year: What does it mean to be in the year of the Rabbit?

CHINATOWN, Manhattan -- If you happen to see lots of rabbits hopping around town - from children to every sort of merchandise, that is because it is the year of the rabbit. Asians around the world marked the turning of a new Lunar New Year with traditional fireworks, dragons - and even story time.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

DePaul visits Georgetown after Spears' 37-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (9-11, 3-6 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-15, 0-9 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Amir "Primo" Spears scored 37 points in Georgetown's 95-82 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Hoyas are 4-7 on their home court. Georgetown has a 3-12 record...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Northwestern beats Nebraska for 7th straight time, 78-63

LINCOLN, Neb. -- - Ty Berry made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Boo Buie added 17 points and Northwestern beat Nebraska 78-63 on Wednesday night. It was the second of three games in five days for Northwestern (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten), which had two games postponed last week due to a COVID-19 pause. The Wildcats play Minnesota on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
ABC7 Chicago

Nebraska hosts Northwestern following Walker's 20-point game

LINE: Nebraska -2; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts the Northwestern Wildcats after Derrick Walker scored 20 points in Nebraska's 76-65 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Cornhuskers have gone 7-2 at home. Nebraska is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2...
LINCOLN, NE
ABC7 Chicago

Northwestern visits Nebraska after Buie's 20-point showing

Northwestern Wildcats (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-10, 3-6 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Boo Buie scored 20 points in Northwestern's 66-63 win against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Cornhuskers have gone 7-2 in home games. Nebraska averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is...
LINCOLN, NE

