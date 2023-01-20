Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been DelayedTom HandyChicago, IL
One Dead, 7 Others Injured After 4-Alarm Chicago High Rise Building FireWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Related
ABC7 Chicago
2 Chicago police officers among 4 hurt in Lawndale crash after squad car hits truck
CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were among four people hurt Tuesday night after their squad car struck a box truck on the West Side. About 7:25 p.m., the squad car was going west near the 2800-block of West Harrison Street when it hit the truck going east on Harrison Street in Lawndale, police said.
ABC7 Chicago
1 of 2 men critically wounded in Chicago shooting, robbery dies: CPD
CHICAGO -- One of the two people shot and critically wounded during an armed robbery Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side has died, Chicago police said Tuesday morning. Devsish Nandepu Hyderabad, 23, of Chicago died just after 4 a.m. Monday morning at Christ Medical Center in Oak...
ABC7 Chicago
Man accepts plea deal of 4 years in death of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose baby was cut from her womb
CHICAGO -- A man accepted a plea deal Monday for his role in covering up the murder of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez - whose baby was cut from her womb in April 2019 by a Southwest Side woman who wanted to claim it as her own. Piotr Bobak, 44, accepted a plea...
ABC7 Chicago
2 critically wounded in robbery, Princeton Park shooting, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- Two people were shot and critically wounded during an armed robbery Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side. The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot about 6:55 p.m. in the 8400-block of South Holland Road when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair's property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said.
ABC7 Chicago
13-year-old boy wounded in Chicago shooting on South Side: CPD
CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night in Pocket Town on the South Side. The teen was near a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1100-block of East 67th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shootings: 30 shot, 7 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say
CHICAGO -- At least 30 people have been shot, seven fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said. Two teens were shot, one fatally, Sunday afternoon while trying to buy a pair of shoes from a social media seller in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The teens, 17 and 18, were in a parked car about 2:05 p.m. in the 11900-block of South State Street when they met with the seller, Chicago police said. After the seller took money from them, he opened fire and struck both teens, authorities said. The 17-year-old boy was struck in the chest and pronounced dead, police said. The 18-year-old was struck in the elbow and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.
ABC7 Chicago
Advisory board urges Chicago to reevaluate fire safety ordinance, require fire sprinklers
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead after a fire at a high-rise building in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood Wednesday. Sources tell ABC7 that individual units in the Harper Square Co-Operative building do not have sprinklers. The head of the Northern Illinois Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board pointed out that after the...
ABC7 Chicago
Legally blind chef donates electronic glasses to visually impaired teens in Chicago area
PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- Chef Charlie Doman said he got choked up watching visually impaired teens try out their new electronic glasses for the first time. The giveaway and device training event took place in the dining room of the restaurant where he works, Moe Joe's Cajun Restaurant in Plainfield, Illinois.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago municipal elections: Early voting begins Thursday at Loop Supersite location
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting begins Thursday for Chicago's municipal elections. The Loop Supersite will be available to all registered Chicago voters. Early voting sites in all 50 city wards open February 13 and Election Day is February 28. For more information on your polling location, visit the Chicago Board...
ABC7 Chicago
Cafe La Cave, popular restaurant and venue in Des Plaines, closing after 46 years
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Hayde and Tony Federighi are going to have to find a new place for their weekly dinners. The couple have been regulars at Café La Cave for years, driving an hour each way every week for date night, but the longtime suburban fixture is closing in early March after 46 years in business.
ABC7 Chicago
Northwestern returns from COVID-19 pause, beats Wisconsin
EVANSTON, Ill. -- - Boo Buie had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Chase Audige added 16 points and Northwestern returned from an eight-day COVID-19 pause to beat Wisconsin 66-63 on Monday night. Neither team led by more than four points in the second half with 16 lead changes....
ABC7 Chicago
Lunar New Year: What does it mean to be in the year of the Rabbit?
CHINATOWN, Manhattan -- If you happen to see lots of rabbits hopping around town - from children to every sort of merchandise, that is because it is the year of the rabbit. Asians around the world marked the turning of a new Lunar New Year with traditional fireworks, dragons - and even story time.
ABC7 Chicago
DePaul visits Georgetown after Spears' 37-point game
DePaul Blue Demons (9-11, 3-6 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-15, 0-9 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Amir "Primo" Spears scored 37 points in Georgetown's 95-82 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Hoyas are 4-7 on their home court. Georgetown has a 3-12 record...
ABC7 Chicago
Northwestern beats Nebraska for 7th straight time, 78-63
LINCOLN, Neb. -- - Ty Berry made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Boo Buie added 17 points and Northwestern beat Nebraska 78-63 on Wednesday night. It was the second of three games in five days for Northwestern (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten), which had two games postponed last week due to a COVID-19 pause. The Wildcats play Minnesota on Saturday.
ABC7 Chicago
Nebraska hosts Northwestern following Walker's 20-point game
LINE: Nebraska -2; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts the Northwestern Wildcats after Derrick Walker scored 20 points in Nebraska's 76-65 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Cornhuskers have gone 7-2 at home. Nebraska is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2...
ABC7 Chicago
Northwestern visits Nebraska after Buie's 20-point showing
Northwestern Wildcats (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-10, 3-6 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Boo Buie scored 20 points in Northwestern's 66-63 win against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Cornhuskers have gone 7-2 in home games. Nebraska averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is...
Comments / 2