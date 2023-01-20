ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City childcare worker accused of abusing baby

By Corum Byers
 5 days ago

Panama City, FL ( WMBB ) — A childcare worker was charged Friday with abusing a baby, police said.

Panama City Police wrote in a news release that Jessica C. Mills, 38, struck a child — who was under the age of one — with a closed fist during a diaper change. She also allegedly threw a diaper into the baby’s face and forced his legs into his abdomen, they added. The baby suffered severe bruising, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit Mills worked at Pons Three, a child development center on Jazz Drive. The owner of the childcare center declined to comment.

Mills was charged with aggravated abuse, cruelty towards a child and booked into the Bay County Jail.

Panama City Police are asking if anyone is aware of any other cruel acts on children in Mills’ care to contact them at 850-872-3100 or to report tips anonymously through the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.

Carol Hurd Lee
5d ago

Saddest ever…to hurt a defenseless baby. My heart breaks for that baby.

