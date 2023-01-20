A magnitude-4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu early Wednesday morning, prompting Los Angeles emergency management officials to conduct 470-square-mile survey of the city. The quake struck at 2 a.m., followed by a magnitude-3.5 aftershock at 2:03 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Two more aftershocks were reported. The first was 2.8-magnitude at 2:22 a.m. and the second was 2.6-magnitude at 2:38 a.m.

