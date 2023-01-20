Read full article on original website
KMZU
Ray Willis
Ray Willis, 92, of Carrollton died Tuesday, Jan. 24. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at Ebenezer Cemetery. A visitation will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home.
KMZU
Laura White
Brunswick resident, 83-year-old Laura White, passed Thursday, January 19 at North Kansas City Hospital in North KC. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Breshears Memorial Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
KMZU
Mikey House
Brunswick resident, 25-year-old Mikey House, passed Friday, January 20 at his home. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Breshears Memorial Chapel entrusted with arrangements.
KMZU
Betty Jean (rist) McNally
Chillicothe resident, Betty Jean (Rist) McNally, 94, died Friday, January 20, 2023. Graveside services will be at Anderson-Smith Cemetery, Chillicothe, on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m., prior to service. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
KMZU
Roger Collin Smith
Roger Collin Smith, age 73, a resident of rural Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away on January 24, 2023 at his home. He was born the son of Chancey W. and Alta Grace (Gilliland) Smith on April 8, 1949 in Seattle, Washington. He was a heavy equipment operator and farmer. He enjoyed his friends and loved his family.
KMZU
Mary Jane (Mueller) Davis
Mary Jane (Mueller) Davis, 90, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on January 22, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Clinic in Blue Springs, Missouri. A visitation will be held from 10:00a.m.-12:00p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 South Second Street, Odessa, Missouri 64076. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Association or to the family in care of Brian. Memories of Mary Jane and condolences for the family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street., Odessa, Missouri 64076, 816-633-5524.
KMZU
Edwin Ray Corzette
Edwin Ray Corzette, age 92, a three year resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, and former fifty year resident of a farm near Blue Mound (Livingston County, Missouri), passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Edwin was born the son of Abie and Bertha (Moore) Corzette on June 17, 1930, in rural Livingston County, Missouri.
KMZU
Matthew Leydens Ahlbrecht
Matthew Leydens Ahlbrecht was born on August 13, 1974 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He also lived in Davenport, Ottumwa, and West Des Moines, Iowa where he graduated from high school in 1993. After graduation, he moved with his parents to Chillicothe, MO. Matthew was disabled due to a history of...
KMZU
Charges filed in Carrollton motel fire
UPDATE: (01/24/23, 1:15 a.m.) -- Arson charges have been filed after a fire at a motel in Carrollton. The Carrollton Police Department issued a statement Tuesday, saying an officer conducting traffic control at the scene, noticed a man come out from behind a parked car near the Carrollton Inn, early Monday morning. An interview with the subject determined he was inside the motel when the fire started. 24 year old Patrick Lee Hall-Taylor, 24, of Carrollton, has been charged with second degree arson, first degree property damage and trespassing. No bond is allowed.
KMZU
Fire in Carrollton's south district at empty motel
CARROLLTON, MO - A structure fire this morning was reported in south Carrollton. According to initial information, the blaze was in an old abandoned motel on the east side of Main Street. Carrollton police say emergency response was provided to Carrollton Inn. No injuries resulted. Initial damage reports were not...
KMZU
Suspect wanted for assaulting Carrollton officers arrested in Kansas City
CARROLLTON – A man wanted in connection to the assault of two Carrollton police officers in the Dollar General parking lot Jan. 12 is now in custody. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office says Michael Stoddard was located around 4 p.m. Tuesday. He is held on current outstanding warrants and awaiting formal charges from the Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney's office.
KMZU
Keytesville woman charged with murder
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. -- On Saturday, January 21, 2023, a Keytesville woman was charged in Chariton County over a deadly shooting on Friday, January 20, 2023. Sherri L. Laws, 52, is accused of murder in the second degree, armed criminal action, two counts of tampering with evidence and delivery of a controlled substance. The Missouri Highway Patrol says the investigation indicates that Laws shot and killed Jacob D. Abney, 38, of Grandview, and seriously wounded James M. Johnson, 50, of Keytesville.
KMZU
Chillicothe police seek assistance in finding airport vandal
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. – Authorities investigate damage to Chillicothe Municipal Airport. According to Chillicothe Police Department, a report was made at approximately 2:20 p.m. Monday regarding damage described as "thousands of dollars worth" to the runway. Investigation finds a vehicle allegedly drove on the soft ground of the runway, causing damage. Additionally, trash and other litter scattered on scene is reported.
KMZU
Enjoy catch-and-keep trout fishing at Sedalia city park beginning Feb. 1
Sedalia, Mo. – Rainbow trout have been swimming around Sedalia’s Liberty Park Pond since last fall when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stocked them for catch-and-release fishing. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, anglers with the proper permits can enjoy catch-and-keep fishing for trout. Trout are not native to...
KMZU
North Central Missouri Board of Trustees meet in regular session
TRENTON, Mo. – North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees meet Tuesday, January 24. New business on the agenda indicates a revised Head Start sick leave and incentive pay policies. Consideration of bids and purchases. Personnel discussion regarding Head Start employments and revised job description. Concluding the meeting trustees enter closed session.
KMZU
Buckner burglary suspect in custody following pursuit
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. - Clay County authorities say a wanted burglary suspect is in custody. Gladstone police at 3:24 p.m., Friday located an alleged stolen vehicle driven by 27-year-old Phillip Martin. Martin at the time of this incident had an active arrest warrant regarding a residential burglary in Bucker the night before.
KMZU
Ray County Commission meet Tuesday
RAY COUNTY, Mo. – Ray County Commission meet in regular session Tuesday, January 24. A tentative agenda indicates at 9:30 a.m. commissioners to approve payables. At 10:00 a.m. snow removal bids for the courthouse, Eagleton prosecutors, public administrator, and jail are opened. At 10:30 a.m. Sheriff Childers discusses the 2023 budget.
