Alleged Car Thief Charged With Felony Murder Appears in St. Louis Court
Prosecutors say Brian Richard Kelly was out on bail and driving a stolen car when he killed two women in a collision
Woman sentenced for her role in ‘Sweetie Pie’ star’s death
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A woman who lured a former star of a St. Louis-based reality TV show to a spot where he was killed was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Terica Ellis, 39, was sentenced for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in the March 2016 death of 21-year-old Andrew Montgomery Jr.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 6-1/2 years in prison for shooting up gas station
U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Monday sentenced a man from St. Louis, Missouri to 6 ½ years in prison for firing a shooting at a St. Louis gas station in 2021. Jamell Sanders, 47, pleaded guilty in July to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted that on Jan. 15, 2021, at the Convenience Express at 8815 North Broadway in St. Louis, he fired into the ceiling and again into bulletproof glass surrounding the register. He admitted firing the 10mm handgun again in the parking lot.
advantagenews.com
32-years in prison for Granite City murder
A judge has handed down a 32-year prison sentence for a convicted murderer. Last October 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of 18-year-old Sean D. Williams of Madison. Williams was fatally shot on June 4, 2020, outside a residence in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue in Granite City.
Granite City man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for shooting death of teen in 2020
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A judge handed down a 32-year prison term to a Granite City man Monday for the murder of a Madison teen in 2020. According to a press release from the Office of the State’s Attorney in Madison County, Nicholas Rickman III, 18, received a decades-long sentence in connection with the fatal shooting of Sean D. Williams, 18.
Florissant man sentenced to life in prison, plus 13 years for fatally striking police officer in 2021 pursuit
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill — A driver who fatally struck a police officer on the McKinley Bridge while trying to flee from police received a life sentence in prison and an additional 13 years Monday. According to a press release from the Office of the State’s Attorney in Madison County, the...
Homicide detectives investigating separate shootings minutes apart in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to two separate shootings in south St. Louis Tuesday night. The first shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Minnesota in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood. Police found a male victim shot in his chest. He was unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
kttn.com
Missouri man convicted of all charges related to one fatal and two non-fatal fentanyl overdoses
A jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Friday found a man who provided the fentanyl that caused one fatal and two nonfatal overdoses in St. Charles, Missouri in 2020 guilty of all charges. Ledra A. Craig, 46, of Wright City, was found guilty of a fentanyl conspiracy...
St. Louis man sentenced for shooting up gas station
ST. LOUIS – A 47-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Monday for shooting up a local gas station in the city’s Baden neighborhood in 2021. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Jamell Sanders admitted to discharging a handgun inside and outside the Convenience Express at 8815 N. Broadway on Jan. 15, 2021.
Police: 23-year-old St. Louis woman goes missing
St. Louis authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a young woman who was reported missing earlier this month.
KMOV
Breakdown in procedures allowed gun-wielding juveniles to go free
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A breakdown in procedures allowed juveniles involved in a gunfight Saturday to go home without being detained, the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court said. Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following the gunfight near the City Foundry. 22nd Judicial Court Spokesperson Joel Currier said in a statement that the court later determined the St. Louis City Family Court’s intake staff and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department did not follow the outlined procedures for juveniles involved in a crime.
32-year sentence for 2020 Madison County murder
An 18-year-old from Granite City, Illinois, was sentenced Monday for the 2020 murder of a Madison teenager.
Driver who killed Brooklyn officer on McKinley Bridge sentenced
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Florissant man who struck and killed a Brooklyn police officer while fleeing other cops will spend the rest of his life in prison. A Madison County judge sentenced Caleb Campbell to a term of life imprisonment, plus 13 years, for the death of Brian Pierce Jr. Campbell, 24, was convicted in December 2022 of first-degree murder.
At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports carjackings at the following locations and times from Monday:. 3800 block of Gravois...
advantagenews.com
Alton man accused in Friday drive-by gun incident
An 18-year-old Alton man is being held on a quarter-million dollar bond after allegedly firing a gun in the direction of a vehicle occupied by two women and a 2-year-old girl. The incident happened Friday afternoon just after 4:30 in the area of E. 20th Street and North Henry. That’s...
'I drank a fifth of tequila every day': Former alderman Boyd says he doesn't remember taking first bribe
ST. LOUIS — Starting Tuesday, Jeffrey Boyd will be known mostly as a number. It will come from the federal Bureau of Prisons, and be used to identify him for the next 36 months. For the past 19 years, Boyd has been known as the alderman of St. Louis’...
KMOV
Police: carjackings are connected
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa. “Heard a tap on the window and looked over...
St. Louis police investigating 3 separate shootings Sunday night
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that left three different men injured Sunday night. The shootings happened from 4:30-9:45 p.m. Sunday, St. Louis police said. Two of the shooting happened outside gas stations. The first shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m....
KMOV
15-year-old boy sent home with parents after parking lot gunfight, found with fully automatic handgun
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following a gunfight on Saturday night. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were investigating reports of several car break-ins in the...
Man sentenced for fatally stabbing Affton man, stealing his car in 2020
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for fatally stabbing a man and stealing his car in 2020. Quentin Jackson, 40, entered blind guilty pleas last year to second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and stealing a motor vehicle. He was sentenced in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Friday.
