Saint Louis, MO

kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 6-1/2 years in prison for shooting up gas station

U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey on Monday sentenced a man from St. Louis, Missouri to 6 ½ years in prison for firing a shooting at a St. Louis gas station in 2021. Jamell Sanders, 47, pleaded guilty in July to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted that on Jan. 15, 2021, at the Convenience Express at 8815 North Broadway in St. Louis, he fired into the ceiling and again into bulletproof glass surrounding the register. He admitted firing the 10mm handgun again in the parking lot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

32-years in prison for Granite City murder

A judge has handed down a 32-year prison sentence for a convicted murderer. Last October 18-year-old Nicholas Rickman III was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of 18-year-old Sean D. Williams of Madison. Williams was fatally shot on June 4, 2020, outside a residence in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue in Granite City.
GRANITE CITY, IL
5 On Your Side

Homicide detectives investigating separate shootings minutes apart in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to two separate shootings in south St. Louis Tuesday night. The first shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Minnesota in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood. Police found a male victim shot in his chest. He was unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis man sentenced for shooting up gas station

ST. LOUIS – A 47-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Monday for shooting up a local gas station in the city’s Baden neighborhood in 2021. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Jamell Sanders admitted to discharging a handgun inside and outside the Convenience Express at 8815 N. Broadway on Jan. 15, 2021.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Breakdown in procedures allowed gun-wielding juveniles to go free

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A breakdown in procedures allowed juveniles involved in a gunfight Saturday to go home without being detained, the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court said. Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following the gunfight near the City Foundry. 22nd Judicial Court Spokesperson Joel Currier said in a statement that the court later determined the St. Louis City Family Court’s intake staff and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department did not follow the outlined procedures for juveniles involved in a crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Driver who killed Brooklyn officer on McKinley Bridge sentenced

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Florissant man who struck and killed a Brooklyn police officer while fleeing other cops will spend the rest of his life in prison. A Madison County judge sentenced Caleb Campbell to a term of life imprisonment, plus 13 years, for the death of Brian Pierce Jr. Campbell, 24, was convicted in December 2022 of first-degree murder.
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2Now

At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports carjackings at the following locations and times from Monday:. 3800 block of Gravois...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton man accused in Friday drive-by gun incident

An 18-year-old Alton man is being held on a quarter-million dollar bond after allegedly firing a gun in the direction of a vehicle occupied by two women and a 2-year-old girl. The incident happened Friday afternoon just after 4:30 in the area of E. 20th Street and North Henry. That’s...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

Police: carjackings are connected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa. “Heard a tap on the window and looked over...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

