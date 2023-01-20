Read full article on original website
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Massive Season 2 Changes Detailed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be getting some absolutely massive changes in the upcoming season 2 update. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 both launched last fall and were incredibly successful commercially, but some fans had strong opinions about the ins and outs of the games. Both games made rather significant changes to the ways they played relative to their predecessors, some of which were pretty controversial and led to frustrated players. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 got the biggest changes of them all with a much more tactical experience that included more menus, faster TTK, and changes to loadouts and buy stations. This really ruffled a lot of feathers and Infinity Ward is now going out of its way to make changes to the game, resulting in a slight delay to season 2's release.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Bringing Back Iconic Game Mode in Season 2
Activision and developer Infinity Ward have confirmed that a fan-favorite game mode from previous Call of Duty titles will be returning in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. In recent weeks, hype and anticipation from fans has been building toward the launch of Season 2, which is set to bring with it a ton of new content to MW2. And while this season will be arriving a bit later than originally expected, it's now confirmed that a mode that hasn't been seen so far in Modern Warfare 2 will finally be coming back.
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
In just a few weeks, one MMO player reportedly made $100,000 selling gold from a loot exploit
Old School Runescape seems to have suffered a 500 billion gold dupe
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
GTA Online Report Warns Fans Not to Play or Risk Losing Account
A new GTA Online report from a prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has warned PC players of a new security issue and suggests that it may not be worth playing the GTA game until Rockstar Games fixes the issue. If you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, everything below, thankfully, does not apply to you. If you're on PC though, you're going to want to be careful playing the game until further notice.
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Can Now Try Iconic Game for Free
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers -- regardless of whether they are Expansion Pack owners -- can now play an iconic game, which usually costs $9.99, for free. The offer is not a free download, but a free trial. However, it's a trial for the full game, UNO, and lasts until January 29, giving you several days to get the UNO itch out of your system. That said, you need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to access this trial.
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
An original, sealed copy of Pokemon Yellow worth almost $10,500 has reportedly been ruined by US customs
A collector's worst nightmare
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
Marvel United: Multiverse Funds in Less Than Twenty Minutes, Reveals New Heroes
Well, that didn't take long now, did it? CMON and Spin Master Games' Marvel United: Multiverse hit Kickstarter and absolutely soared past its funding goal in less than half an hour. The project was completely funded in less than twenty minutes actually, and now the campaign is on to a number of stretch goals. Since the launch, the campaign has also revealed several new expansions as well as The Wrecking Crew, but it doesn't get much grander than Galactus, who is massive and looms above the rest of the heroes. He will be included in The Coming of Galactus set alongside Iron Lad, but that's just the beginning.
New Metroid Game Potentially Leaked
In 2021, released on Nintendo Switch. Developed by MercurySteam, the game debuted to strong reviews, and the best sales the series has ever seen. A new rumor suggests that the developer is already at work on a new entry in the series, set to release in 2025. While readers should always take this sort of thing with a grain of salt, it's worth noting that this rumor comes from Spanish leaker Nash Weedle. Nash Weedle leaked the existence of Metroid Dread before its official announcement, so they have proven reliable in the past!
Major GTA Online Exploit Finally Addressed by Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games is finally addressing a major exploit in GTA Online. GTA Online has been going for almost 10 years strong at this point and while it has seen a level of success that very few other games ever have, it has also had its fair share of problems. On top of just general issues that games encounter, the PC version of the game has been a bit dangerous for years. It's prone to a lot more hackers than any other version of the game and has resulted in players being wrongfully banned due to all kinds of in-game manipulation, amongst many other things. It's a major problem and has pushed some players away from the PC version of the game.
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
