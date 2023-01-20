Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession
Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
investing.com
Gold retreats as traders lock in profit before U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday, retreating further from a near nine-month peak hit in the previous session, as some investors booked profit ahead of U.S. economic data that could steer the Federal Reserve's policy tightening path. Spot gold slipped 0.3% to $1,931.04 per ounce by 0730 GMT, after...
investing.com
Rate hopes hit dollar, Elliott targets Salesforce, oil bets - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- The dollar fell to its lowest in nine months on rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will revert to mini-rate hikes at its next meeting. Hedge fund Elliott has built a big stake in Salesforce but says it wants to work with existing management. Rival hedge fund Citadel made a record-breaking profit last year. Synchrony is up premarket after an earnings beat but the rest of the calendar is pretty thin. Germany signals it's willing to let others deliver the Leopard 2 main battle tank to Ukraine as aid, but still isn't ready to do so itself. And crude oil makes a solid start to the week as speculative momentum builds and new sanctions on Russian diesel exports loom. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, January 23.
investing.com
ECB set to raise rates by 50 bp in Feb and March, Knot says
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday. "Expect us...
investing.com
Rally in stocks on borrowed time as economic pain looms
Investing.com -- The broader market has staged a 15% rebound since its October slump, but as FOMO fever gathers steam, some on Wall Street warn against chasing the rally as too much optimism is baked into stocks. “With some of the equity market moves looking extreme, markets pricing in excessive...
investing.com
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel
Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
investing.com
Fed Unlikely to Relent on Its Messaging Despite Falling Inflationary Indicators
With the exceptions of an ugly day/afternoon here and there, the tenor of the market appears to have improved so far in calendar year 2023. And with both the "Santa Claus/Year-End" and the "First Five Days" indicators positive, investors can't be blamed for looking on the bright side these days.
Investor Optimism Declines Following Earnings Reports
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as investors assessed the latest corporate earnings. Shares of 3M Company MMM dropped 6.2% on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted earnings and issued FY23...
Aviva keeps dividend, capital returns guidance after UK's December cold snap
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva (AV.L) on Wednesday maintained its dividend guidance and capital returns outlook as it reported a positive end to trading for the year in its general insurance unit.
UK factories cut prices, helping BoE's inflation fight
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's manufacturers unexpectedly reduced their prices in December by the most since April 2020, welcome news for the Bank of England which is weighing up how much higher it needs to take interest rates to fight soaring inflation.
investing.com
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
investing.com
S&P 500: What Happens if We Enter a Full-Blown Recession?
Since the beginning of the year, the stock market has surprised many investors with a significant recovery. Yet, investors remain wary of a pullback in equities, fearing a fake rebound and a possible recession. Stocks have generally done well during times of high unemployment. Indexes around the world have rebounded...
investing.com
U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.31%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Telecoms, Utilities and Industrials sectors led shares higher while losses in the Healthcare, Technology and Oil & Gas sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.31%,...
Thai central bank raises key rate 25 bps as expected
BANGKOK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points for a fourth consecutive meeting on Wednesday, as it attempts to curb high inflation even as the return of Chinese tourists brightens the country's economic growth prospects.
investing.com
U.S. Treasury activates another maneuver to avoid breaching debt limit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen activated another extraordinary cash management measure on Tuesday to avoid breaching the federal debt limit, suspending daily reinvestments in a large government retirement fund that holds Treasury debt, the department said. In a letter notifying Congress of the move to access the...
investing.com
S&P 500 rallies as tech shines ahead of busy earnings week
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 jumped Monday, as investors continued to pile into tech stocks ahead of a busy week of earnings. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, or 240 points, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.9%. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) led the run-up...
EasyJet projects beating current market expectations for 2023
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - EasyJet (EZJ.L) on Wednesday said it expected to beat current market expectations for 2023 based on the strength of bookings into summer and was set to deliver a full-year profit, fueling cautious optimism for an aviation sector set on recovery.
investing.com
Sri Lanka central bank holds rates as it awaits crucial IMF deal
COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka's central bank held interest rates steady for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, as widely expected, saying the prevailing tight monetary stance is crucial to taming still-high inflation and restoring economic stability. The island nation of 22 million people, which is trying to clinch a $2.9...
investing.com
Silgans earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - Silgans (NYSE: SLGN) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.84, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.82. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.46B versus the consensus estimate of $1.53B. Silgans's stock price closed at $50.79. It is up 6.43% in the last 3 months and up...
investing.com
U.S. oil refining margins hit 3-month high as plant outages rise
(Reuters) - U.S. oil refining margins on Tuesday hit a three-month high and are likely headed higher, analysts said, as unplanned refinery outages weigh on already-tight fuel supplies. The outages have pushed up gasoline prices in Texas and Oklahoma this year ahead of what is expected to be a heavier...
Comments / 0