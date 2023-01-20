Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Attorney Ben Crump tweets people of color should be policed differentlyLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
NBC Los Angeles
Raise a Toast to P-22's Legacy and Help Support Urban Wildlife
The P-22 Celebration of Life at the Greek Theatre on Feb. 4 will give supporters of urban wildlife, lovers of local nature, and people seeking to honor the beloved Griffith Park mountain lion a joyful way to gather together and remember. Other places around town, including LA Zoo and the...
NBC Los Angeles
Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return
The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
NBC Los Angeles
Did You Feel It? Offshore Earthquake Shakes the Southern California Coast
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Malibu, shaking widespread parts of Southern California coast and inland areas as many people were sleeping. The earthquake was reported at 2 a.m., according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude-3.5 aftershock followed the initial earthquake at 2:03 a.m.
NBC Los Angeles
Performer at Universal Studios Hollywood Injured in WaterWorld Stunt Show
A performer at Universal Studios Hollywood was hospitalized Monday following an incident at the WaterWorld live action stunt show. A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson said the performer was taken to a hospital during an afternoon performance at the theme park in Universal City. Details about the performer's condition were not immediately available.
NBC Los Angeles
Did You Feel It? Quake Rattles Malibu Area
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu at 2 a.m. today, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.5 aftershock followed the initial earthquake at 2:03 a.m. It was centered offshore, about 10 miles south of Malibu and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica. It was about...
NBC Los Angeles
Sports Anchor Fred Roggin to Sign Off After More Than Four Decades at NBC4
The 1980s were one of the greatest decades in Los Angeles sports history. Eight championships were won by local teams, including the first Super Bowl victory, two Dodgers World Series crowns and five NBA titles for the Lakers. Seven out of the 10 Rose Bowl games featured LA-area teams and six of those teams won.
NBC Los Angeles
Person Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA
A person was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the person was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why the person was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
NBC Los Angeles
Citrus Fruits Are Bursting at This Pick-Your-Own Farm in Somis
The strawberry is a showy star of the Southern Californian springtime, and apple orchards are the icons of October, but come January and February?. It's all about bright-of-flavor citrus fruits, those roundish, palm-sized wonders that boast fragrant peels, tart tastes, and all of those snackable sections. But you don't need...
NBC Los Angeles
Flooding From High Tide Forces PCH Closure in Huntington Beach
Ocean water from a high tide reached lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway Tuesday morning, forcing the closure of a stretch of the highway in Huntington Beach. Huntington Beach spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said both northbound and southbound lanes were closed at Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street due to a high tide surge. Carey added that there is no entrance to Bolsa Chica State Beach.
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Monterey Park Lunar New Year Celebration Shooting Identified as 72-Year-Old Man
A 72-year-old man was identified as the suspected mass shooter who took a semi-automatic weapon and opened fire at a dance studio in the LA neighborhood of Monterey Park after a Lunar New Year celebration Saturday night. LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said 72-year-old Huu Can Tran died of a...
NBC Los Angeles
Trash Dumped Outside of Boyle Heights City Hall Building in Protest
Community activists from the First Blocks of Whittier Boulevard Committee left trash in front of the Boyle Heights City Hall building after they say the waste was gathering for months in a park. The group says they've been complaining about the trash in Hollenbeck Park for months and last week...
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Monica Shooting Leaves Man Injured After Crash
A driver shot at another driver and struck him in the shoulder after a crash in Santa Monica Tuesday, police said. Police said a crash was reported at 3:42 p.m. at 6th and Broadway in Santa Monica. Witnesses video showed a crash scene, where an SUV and sedan collided at...
NBC Los Angeles
Why It Took 5 Hours for Authorities to Alert the Public About Monterey Park Gunman
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that left 11 people dead, authorities have been scrutinized as to why it took five hours to alert the public that the shooter was on the loose. When asked for an explanation regarding the delay, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna...
NBC Los Angeles
Hospitalized Victim in Monterey Park Mass Shooting Dies, Bringing Death Toll to 11
One of the 10 victims sent to the hospital in a mass shooting in Monterey Park as the community celebrated the Lunar New Year has died, LAC+USC Medical Center revealed Monday. Four of the 10 victims were sent to LAC+USC Medical Center following the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 10.
NBC Los Angeles
Lakewood High School Player Killed in Drive-By Shooting
Coaches and teammates at Lakewood High School are grieving the loss of one of their football players. Police say 17-year-old Khalil Saleem was killed in a drive-by shooting in Long Beach on Saturday. Saleem's teammates and his coaches are shocked by this sudden loss. His coach told NBC4 that everyone...
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal High School Football Player Killed in Shooting at Long Beach Park
A 17-year-old Southern California high school football player was killed in a weekend shooting at a Long Beach park. The victim was identified as Khalil Saleem, a member of the Lakewood High School football team. The investigation indicated Saleem was with two men at the Silverado Park basketball courts when...
NBC Los Angeles
91 Freeway in Corona Set to Shut Down for Fifth Time Since September
The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday night and through the weekend to enable crews to remove structural supports for one project, as well as perform roadway resurfacing for another and motorists were advised to plan ahead to avoid lengthy travel delays.
NBC Los Angeles
No Threat Found at Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel After Disruptive Bomb Call Causes Lockdown
Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel was declared safe after a bomb threat put the school on lockdown, disrupting classes and forcing hordes of students to convene in a parking lot as their worried parents tried to figure out what was going on Tuesday. Officials warned everyone to stay away...
NBC Los Angeles
Beverly Hills Man Indicted in Deaths of Model, Her Friend
A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian Pearce, 40, with...
NBC Los Angeles
At Hemet Police Station, Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Involving Family
The suspect in a dance hall shooting rampage in Monterey Park went to a police station weeks before to report that his family had tried to poison him, among other allegations, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, walked into a Hemet police station Jan. 7 and 9, “alleging past...
