ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Raise a Toast to P-22's Legacy and Help Support Urban Wildlife

The P-22 Celebration of Life at the Greek Theatre on Feb. 4 will give supporters of urban wildlife, lovers of local nature, and people seeking to honor the beloved Griffith Park mountain lion a joyful way to gather together and remember. Other places around town, including LA Zoo and the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Surprise: Famous Strawberry Doughnuts Make an Early Return

The art of recalibration is something we often need to perfect to make our day-to-day worlds run smoother. One moment we're engaged in a task, but something else suddenly demands our attention. Take the enjoyment of strawberries. We recalibrate when our strawberry milk isn't strawberry-ish enough, and when our shortcake...
GLENDORA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Did You Feel It? Offshore Earthquake Shakes the Southern California Coast

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Malibu, shaking widespread parts of Southern California coast and inland areas as many people were sleeping. The earthquake was reported at 2 a.m., according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude-3.5 aftershock followed the initial earthquake at 2:03 a.m.
MALIBU, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Performer at Universal Studios Hollywood Injured in WaterWorld Stunt Show

A performer at Universal Studios Hollywood was hospitalized Monday following an incident at the WaterWorld live action stunt show. A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson said the performer was taken to a hospital during an afternoon performance at the theme park in Universal City. Details about the performer's condition were not immediately available.
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Did You Feel It? Quake Rattles Malibu Area

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck near Malibu at 2 a.m. today, according to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.5 aftershock followed the initial earthquake at 2:03 a.m. It was centered offshore, about 10 miles south of Malibu and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica. It was about...
MALIBU, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Person Struck and Killed on 5 Freeway Near Downtown LA

A person was struck and killed Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles. Witnesses told officers the person was walking in the No. 2 lane of the freeway at the time of the collision around 4 a.m. The individual's identity and details about why the person was walking on the freeway were not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Citrus Fruits Are Bursting at This Pick-Your-Own Farm in Somis

The strawberry is a showy star of the Southern Californian springtime, and apple orchards are the icons of October, but come January and February?. It's all about bright-of-flavor citrus fruits, those roundish, palm-sized wonders that boast fragrant peels, tart tastes, and all of those snackable sections. But you don't need...
SOMIS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Flooding From High Tide Forces PCH Closure in Huntington Beach

Ocean water from a high tide reached lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway Tuesday morning, forcing the closure of a stretch of the highway in Huntington Beach. Huntington Beach spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said both northbound and southbound lanes were closed at Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street due to a high tide surge. Carey added that there is no entrance to Bolsa Chica State Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Trash Dumped Outside of Boyle Heights City Hall Building in Protest

Community activists from the First Blocks of Whittier Boulevard Committee left trash in front of the Boyle Heights City Hall building after they say the waste was gathering for months in a park. The group says they've been complaining about the trash in Hollenbeck Park for months and last week...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Santa Monica Shooting Leaves Man Injured After Crash

A driver shot at another driver and struck him in the shoulder after a crash in Santa Monica Tuesday, police said. Police said a crash was reported at 3:42 p.m. at 6th and Broadway in Santa Monica. Witnesses video showed a crash scene, where an SUV and sedan collided at...
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Lakewood High School Player Killed in Drive-By Shooting

Coaches and teammates at Lakewood High School are grieving the loss of one of their football players. Police say 17-year-old Khalil Saleem was killed in a drive-by shooting in Long Beach on Saturday. Saleem's teammates and his coaches are shocked by this sudden loss. His coach told NBC4 that everyone...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

SoCal High School Football Player Killed in Shooting at Long Beach Park

A 17-year-old Southern California high school football player was killed in a weekend shooting at a Long Beach park. The victim was identified as Khalil Saleem, a member of the Lakewood High School football team. The investigation indicated Saleem was with two men at the Silverado Park basketball courts when...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

91 Freeway in Corona Set to Shut Down for Fifth Time Since September

The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday night and through the weekend to enable crews to remove structural supports for one project, as well as perform roadway resurfacing for another and motorists were advised to plan ahead to avoid lengthy travel delays.
CORONA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Beverly Hills Man Indicted in Deaths of Model, Her Friend

A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian Pearce, 40, with...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy