Colonie, NY

WNYT

Red Cross assists five after Watervliet fire

The Red Cross is helping five people after a fire on 4th Avenue in Watervliet. The fire started in a garage, and spread to three houses, say investigators. One person was burned, but refused treatment at the scene. The fire chief says the person went to the hospital on their...
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire

Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WRGB

2019: Chaotic morning on the Hudson as boats break loose from moorings

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Four years ago, it was an active day on the Hudson River in Albany. The four-deck Captain J.P. III cruise ship A 300-foot ferry was cut free from where it was stuck under a rail bridge in Albany, one of six boats that broke loose from its moorings in Troy amid rising water and ice jams days before.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Vacant Colonie hotel catches fire

We’re following breaking news out of Colonie. Crews responded to an early morning fire in Colonie. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in a vacant hotel on Wolf Road. It’s not yet known if anyone is injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Newschannel 13...
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Victim hospitalized after shooting in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police responded to a shots-fired incident on Sunday shortly after midnight. The incident reportedly left one victim in the hospital treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Troy Fire responded to a fire alarm activated at 77 Congress Street, Calypso Lounge. Police say that when firefighters arrived, a large […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fatal house fire in Niskayuna under investigation

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire in Niskayuna is under investigation. The local police department confirmed that one person died in the fire. Several crews responded to the house fire on Gasner Ave at 6:45 a.m. News10 was on the scene for part of their investigation, firefighters were covering up the scene with tarp. The […]
NISKAYUNA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shokan man charged with DWI; wraps car around tree

SAUGERTIES – A 22-year-old Shokan man was airlifted from a car crash on Glasco Turnpike in the area of Highbank Road in the Town of Saugerties early Sunday morning after his vehicle flipped over several times before striking a tree. Police have charged Brandon Norton with driving while intoxicated,...
SAUGERTIES, NY
schenectadygov.com

Schenectady man led police on Moreau-to-Wilton chase, police say; Ended in Route 9 crash

Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save MOREAU – A Schenectady man led police on a chase in Moreau late Tuesday that ended when he crashed in Wilton, New York State Police said Friday. No injuries were reported. The investigation has also expanded to include several area commercial armed robberies, police said, as the driver and vehicle match the description of the suspect in those cases. The robbery investigation was ongoing Friday. In the chase, Alexander Marcano, 43, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, along with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.
SCHENECTADY, NY

