Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
WNYT
Red Cross assists five after Watervliet fire
The Red Cross is helping five people after a fire on 4th Avenue in Watervliet. The fire started in a garage, and spread to three houses, say investigators. One person was burned, but refused treatment at the scene. The fire chief says the person went to the hospital on their...
Ambulance With Patient Crashes, Catches Fire In Capital Region
An ambulance driver and a paramedic were hospitalized following a fiery crash in the Capital Region Monday morning, Jan. 23. State Police in Saratoga County were called at around 7:45 a.m. with reports that an ambulance had collided with a box truck on State Route 9 in Malta, Trooper Stephanie O’Ne…
WRGB
Witness recounts helping EMT's with elderly patient after fiery crash
MALTA, NY — A witness to Monday morning's ambulance vehicle crash in Malta says he didn't think twice before running to help. The crash happened on route 9 near around 7:45 Monday morning, when a box truck and a Malta-Stillwater ambulance collided in front of the Lotus Grove Motel.
Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend in Rensselaer
A Rensselaer woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in Rensselaer on Monday. Jennifer Yowell, 35, faces several charges.
NY Man's Stun Gun, Fire Death Prompts $20M Lawsuit Against Police: Report
A police department in New York is facing a federal lawsuit in connection with the death of a man who was hit with a TASER device and caught fire in the department’s lobby, WRGB reports. Greene County resident Jason Jones, of Catskill, voluntarily went to the Catskill Police Department on Oct. 30, …
WNYT
FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire
Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
WRGB
2019: Chaotic morning on the Hudson as boats break loose from moorings
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Four years ago, it was an active day on the Hudson River in Albany. The four-deck Captain J.P. III cruise ship A 300-foot ferry was cut free from where it was stuck under a rail bridge in Albany, one of six boats that broke loose from its moorings in Troy amid rising water and ice jams days before.
Fire breaks out in unoccupied Colonie hotel, third area fire in last two days
Firefighters from the Fuller Road fire department responded to a fire that broke out on the sixth floor of an unoccupied former hotel around 3 a.m. Saturday. Fuller Road Fire Department deputy fire coordinator Mike Romano says this is the third fire in Colonie within the last two days.
WNYT
Vacant Colonie hotel catches fire
We’re following breaking news out of Colonie. Crews responded to an early morning fire in Colonie. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in a vacant hotel on Wolf Road. It’s not yet known if anyone is injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Newschannel 13...
Victim hospitalized after shooting in Troy
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police responded to a shots-fired incident on Sunday shortly after midnight. The incident reportedly left one victim in the hospital treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Troy Fire responded to a fire alarm activated at 77 Congress Street, Calypso Lounge. Police say that when firefighters arrived, a large […]
Police believe Rupert woman died from exposure after falling in driveway
Vermont authorities are investigating the death of a 76-year-old woman found lifeless outside her home on Saturday, according to a press release. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police believe Rupert woman died from exposure after falling in driveway.
Woman found dead outside home, police investigating
An unnamed 76-year-old woman was found dead outside of her home in Rupert, Vermont on Saturday, and Vermont State Police are now investigating. The death is not considered suspicious at this time.
Drunk driver flown to hospital after rollover crash
Saugerties Police responded to a single-car rollover crash into a tree, which resulted in the driver, who was found to be drunk, being flown to Vassar Brothers Memorial Hospital in Poughkeepsie.
Officials: No injuries reported after fire breaks out of Greenwich home
It happened on Byram Terrace, and no injuries were reported.
Water main break in Guilderland
The Guilderland Police Department is reporting a water main break in the area of Western Avenue and Waverly Place.
WRGB
Albany man arrested, accused of leading State Police on pursuit after fleeing traffic stop
ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested an Albany man, accused of fleeing a traffic stop and leading police on a pursuit. According to investigators, back on January 22nd, just after 3:30 AM, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-890 in Rotterdam. The driver, later...
Kingston railroad crossing on Foxhall Avenue closed
The railroad crossing on Foxhall Avenue in Kingston will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the city.
Fatal house fire in Niskayuna under investigation
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fire in Niskayuna is under investigation. The local police department confirmed that one person died in the fire. Several crews responded to the house fire on Gasner Ave at 6:45 a.m. News10 was on the scene for part of their investigation, firefighters were covering up the scene with tarp. The […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shokan man charged with DWI; wraps car around tree
SAUGERTIES – A 22-year-old Shokan man was airlifted from a car crash on Glasco Turnpike in the area of Highbank Road in the Town of Saugerties early Sunday morning after his vehicle flipped over several times before striking a tree. Police have charged Brandon Norton with driving while intoxicated,...
schenectadygov.com
Schenectady man led police on Moreau-to-Wilton chase, police say; Ended in Route 9 crash
Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save MOREAU – A Schenectady man led police on a chase in Moreau late Tuesday that ended when he crashed in Wilton, New York State Police said Friday. No injuries were reported. The investigation has also expanded to include several area commercial armed robberies, police said, as the driver and vehicle match the description of the suspect in those cases. The robbery investigation was ongoing Friday. In the chase, Alexander Marcano, 43, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, along with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.
