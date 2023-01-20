Spurs' Jeremy Sochan names the biggest surprise of his rookie season

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The transition to the NBA can be a daunting task for a rookie. It is filled with obstacles to overcome and adjustments to make over the course of an 82-game season.

That, Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan said, has been the biggest surprise.

Sochan played only one season in college at Baylor. He was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals. Even on a team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Sochan only played 30 games last season.

He already hit the 30-game mark this season on Dec. 31.

The rigors of an 82-game schedule can be tough on any player, let alone a rookie just getting a taste of the NBA. It is something Sochan is still adjusting to and getting a feel for through the first half of the year.

“(The biggest surprise) is probably just how many games there are,” Sochan said. “I’m already done with my college season right now. It is crazy but I’m staying healthy and I’m in a great organization that helps me with that so it is good.”

Of course, the term “rookie wall” is something Sochan is all too familiar with. It is something first-year players don’t often like to admit to experiencing, but it is a potential hurdle to clear over the course of an 82-game schedule.

“A lot of people talk about it,” Sochan said of hitting a rookie wall. “I’m just trying to stay consistent in the middle line — not trying to get too high or too low. I’m trying my best.”

Sochan is averaging nine points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 45.8% shooting from the field in 39 games. He is eighth among rookies in scoring and sixth in rebounding. His 21 games in double figures are the most by a Spurs rookie since Kawhi Leonard (2011-12).

The ninth pick has emerged as one of the most productive rookies this season on both ends of the court. With an evolving offensive game, Sochan has shown glimpses that he can eventually develop into one of the top defenders in the league.

He continues to become more comfortable on the court as the season progresses and that is resulting in some great performances. The team was thrilled to add him through the draft and he looks to have a bright future ahead.