Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park
A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
Global Cannabis Brand Cookies Celebrates Opening of Grand Rapids Flagship Dispensary With Michigan’s NOXX
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- International cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies announced the grand opening of its flagship Grand Rapids dispensary on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in partnership with local cannabis retailer NOXX. Located at 330 Ann St. NW, the dispensary will host a ribbon cutting before officially opening to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005461/en/ Interior of Cookies Grand Rapids dispensary (Photo: Business Wire)
Snowfall forecast for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon might have you surprised tomorrow
A widespread snow this afternoon and evening will transition to a robust spurt of lake-effect snow Thursday morning. If you are expecting Thursday morning to have quieter weather, you could be unpleasantly surprised while traveling. The widespread snow this afternoon will break down and taper fairly quickly early this evening...
We Now Know Which Restaurant Is Replacing Theo & Stacy’s in Downtown Kalamazoo
It truly is the end of an era. After 50 years in business one of Kalamazoo's favorite eateries, Theo & Stacy's, announced they're closing their doors once and for all-- but don't panic just yet! Kzoo residents still have a few days left to say their final goodbyes before the popular Greek restaurant closes its kitchen on January 29, 2023.
Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
Holistic pet supply store set to open in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new holistic pet supply store is set to open this coming weekend on 28th Street. Your Pets Naturally will be located at 6439 28th St. SE, next to the D&W store in the Cascade East Shopping Mall. The store is hosting a grand opening “pawty” celebration 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
WWMT
Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For an updated forecast, visit the story: Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning. A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the...
Grand Rapids, GRCC offer ‘Water Pool-ooza’ events to promote sustainability, conservation, careers
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Grand Rapids Community College and the city of Grand Rapids are teaming up to help families learn more about drinking water during two events called “Water Pool-ooza” in February and March. The program, funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, will share about...
Fox17
Investigation underway after body found near East Grand Rapids hospital
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities seek information after a body was found in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning. "About 12:35 a.m. this morning we received a call from Kent County dispatch. 'Welfare check', 'man down' call at the intersection of Plymouth and Lake Drive," said Mark Herald, director of public safety in East Grand Rapids. "When our officers responded there was an individual in the area on the streets who had been shot. Our officers immediately began CPR and they continued CPR until the ambulance arrived."
Michigan snowfall map: How many inches are forecast to fall near you
Michigan’s snowfall on Wednesday is expected to be heavy in spots, especially the closer you get to the Indiana and Ohio state lines. While snow is falling over much of the Lower Peninsula, spots in southwest and southeast Michigan are slated to see the highest inch counts when it comes to accumulation.
Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?
Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
West Michigan woman opening first-of-its-kind high tea room on Wealthy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A high tea room is coming to Grand Rapids around late February, the first of its kind in the area. Melissa Langley, owner of High Tea GR, says her new business venture is very purposeful. “We're not swiping, we're just gonna go and we're gonna...
Fox17
Roads closed after Muskegon crash knocks down poles, expected to last 5–6 hours
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A crash in Muskegon has resulted in a road closure that is expected to last well into Wednesday evening. The Muskegon Police Department says electric poles are down after they were hit at the intersection of Ottawa Street and Western Avenue. We’re told parts of Yuba...
City leaders reject agreement to temporarily restore access to Muskegon Lake boardwalk
MUSKEGON, Mich — Muskegon City Commissioners rejected an amendment that would temporarily restore public access to a boardwalk on Muskegon Lake. In 2021, the city sold the public property near Shoreline Inn and Terrace Point Marina for just $1 to developer Jon Rooks, who wants to build a boat storage facility.
Fox17
MSP: Semi-truck blaze shuts down part of I-96
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids troopers are working to clear the highway after a semi-truck caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. The semi-truck was found burning on westbound I-96 near 36th Street. Troopers say the driver was safe and escaped from the burning vehicle. Currently, the right lane on...
Thornapple River frontage and a dream kitchen highlight property listed for $950K
KENT COUNTY, MI-- A home tucked away on a private drive along the Thornapple River with over an acre of land is on the market. The 4,000-square-foot home, located at 7380 Valhalla Drive SE in Alto, has four bedrooms and four bathrooms spread across the main floor and lower level.
Driving under this one-lane bridge will be less worrisome after expansion project
WALKER, MI – There’s a bridge near an industrial area north of Grand Rapids that is 116 years old. It’s been struck numerous times by box trucks because of low clearance. Only one vehicle can drive through the bridge at a time. It’s somewhat confusing and in...
Why snowy owls are scarce in Michigan this winter
Snowy owl sightings in Michigan are always cause for excitement — the huge white birds with piercing yellow eyes are undeniably captivating — but when one appeared on a parking lot picnic table in Muskegon earlier this month, she literally stopped traffic. Drivers in passing cars halted to...
Southern Airways Announces Muskegon, MI Route Added
Southern Airways began service from Muskegon County Airport on October 1, 2022, with 5 daily departures to Chicago-O’Hare International Airport. Southern replaces SkyWest, who in March of this year issued notice to Muskegon that they intended to terminate service. Southern’s service between Muskegon, MI and Chicago,IL will be flown on the Cessna Grand Caravan, the […] The post Southern Airways Announces Muskegon, MI Route Added appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
