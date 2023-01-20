ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

97.9 WGRD

SPOTTED: Yeti In Grand Rapids’ East Paris Nature Park

A Yeti is loose in Grand Rapids. Everybody scream!. No...not the weird bottle. "The term Yeti comes from the Nepali dictionary and means 'abominable snowman'. It is also called Meh-Teh in Tibetan folklore. According to urban legends, Yeti is a two-legged white, shaggy ape-like animal and is described to be 10-20 feet tall. The footsteps found by the Army had measured 32x15 inches, clearly suggesting that they did not belong to a human."
The Associated Press

Global Cannabis Brand Cookies Celebrates Opening of Grand Rapids Flagship Dispensary With Michigan’s NOXX

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- International cannabis lifestyle brand Cookies announced the grand opening of its flagship Grand Rapids dispensary on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in partnership with local cannabis retailer NOXX. Located at 330 Ann St. NW, the dispensary will host a ribbon cutting before officially opening to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005461/en/ Interior of Cookies Grand Rapids dispensary (Photo: Business Wire)
MLive

Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
WWMT

Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For an updated forecast, visit the story: Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning. A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the...
Fox17

Investigation underway after body found near East Grand Rapids hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities seek information after a body was found in East Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning. "About 12:35 a.m. this morning we received a call from Kent County dispatch. 'Welfare check', 'man down' call at the intersection of Plymouth and Lake Drive," said Mark Herald, director of public safety in East Grand Rapids. "When our officers responded there was an individual in the area on the streets who had been shot. Our officers immediately began CPR and they continued CPR until the ambulance arrived."
103.3 WKFR

Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?

Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
Fox17

MSP: Semi-truck blaze shuts down part of I-96

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids troopers are working to clear the highway after a semi-truck caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. The semi-truck was found burning on westbound I-96 near 36th Street. Troopers say the driver was safe and escaped from the burning vehicle. Currently, the right lane on...
Cloud 9 Magazine

Southern Airways Announces Muskegon, MI Route Added

Southern Airways began service from Muskegon County Airport on October 1, 2022, with 5 daily departures to Chicago-O’Hare International Airport. Southern replaces SkyWest, who in March of this year issued notice to Muskegon that they intended to terminate service. Southern’s service between Muskegon, MI and Chicago,IL will be flown on the Cessna Grand Caravan, the […] The post Southern Airways Announces Muskegon, MI Route Added appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
