Flint, MI

John Howard
5d ago

The big win would be for them to pay for the mess they caused for Flint. From the list of jobs and the pollution they caused.

The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing

LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Marijuana company halts $1M development deal for dispensary on Saline city lot

SALINE, MI - A development deal that could have brought a marijuana dispensary to a city lot off East Michigan Avenue in Saline is dead. Developers with Michigan marijuana giant Lume Cannabis Co. terminated a $1-million agreement to buy the 6.5-acre property in a city business park next to Zippy Auto Wash, officials announced during a City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23.
SALINE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Extra food assistance benefits will end after February for Michigan families

Michigan families receiving additional food assistance benefits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will stop seeing extra payments in March, following a change in federal law. The temporary boost in food assistance benefits — commonly known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — was meant to help low-income families weather the economic hardships of the pandemic and is expected to end nationwide after next month, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

After years of turmoil, Michigan Gov. Whitmer looks to shape an ambitious Democratic agenda

After spending the better part of her first term ferrying Michigan through the biggest confluence of public health, economic and political turmoil the state has seen in decades — and keeping a publicly cool head through all of it — it’s hard not to wonder if the protagonist of her favorite film, Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, might have rubbed off a bit of wisdom.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’

Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Eastern Michigan University cancels evening in-person classes

YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University has canceled in-person classes and activities Wednesday evening due to snowy weather. The university announced it has canceled all in-person classes and activities after 3 p.m. Jan. 25. Online asynchronous classes may proceed unless directed otherwise by instructor, university officials said. Several Washtenaw County...
YPSILANTI, MI
US 103.1

Could Flint, Michigan Benefit from a New Casino? [OPINION]

What is missing from the Flint area? Correct, a casino. The possibility of a casino in Flint, Michigan was highly debated back in the early 1990s in relation to the old AutoWorld location. In 2005, Mayor Don Williamson also proposed a casino just off of I-75 in Mt. Morris. Obviously, those never came to fruition. However, Genesee County and surrounding areas could definitely benefit from a casino being built here.
FLINT, MI
Daily Energy Insider

Consumers Energy approved for $25M contribution in automatic bill credits, financial assistance

The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) approved an effort from Consumers Energy last week that will put $25 million into homes and businesses in Michigan through a mix of automatic bill credits and assistance. In ... Read More » The post Consumers Energy approved for $25M contribution in automatic bill credits, financial assistance appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
