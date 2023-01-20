ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfforth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Is It Legal To Live In A Treehouse In Lubbock? And, Why Would You?

So, housing costs are going up here in West Texas, and occasionally...desperate times call for desperate measures. I see this show pop up on TV every so often, called "Treehouse Masters", where a team of builders create these incredible treehouse designs for people who have wayyyy too much money for their own good. So, they build these Trump Tower-esque structures that are worth more than the average 3 bedroom Lubbock tract home.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Record breaking snowfall for today’s date

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

What’s Your Real Limit On Pets In The City Of Lubbock?

I know we have a lot of dog and cat lovers out there. I also know that a lot of you think, "if I ever win the lottery, I'm going to have a place where I can have MORE dogs and/or cats" (I have heard this SO many times). So what's the actual limit on dogs and cats in Lubbock?
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock, South Plains crews prepare roads for winter storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ahead of a storm that could produce several inches of snow on the South Plains, Lubbock emergency management officials and road crews are preparing for those conditions. “As typical with any moisture, whenever you start to get below freezing, our overpasses become slick because ice starts...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Record Breaking Snowfall For Lubbock On Tuesday

If you thought Lubbock got a lot of snow on Tuesday, you'd be correct. As of Tuesday night the National Weather Service put Lubbock's snowfall at 7.2 inches. That breaks the old daily record for January 24 that was set in 1961 when it snowed 2.9 inches. The snow total...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

5 Easy Meal Ideas to Enjoy on a Snowy Lubbock Day

On a snowy day like today, all you want to do us snuggle up, stay warm, and enjoy some comforting food. So, here are 5 meal ideas that are perfect for a snowy day. You also likely already have the ingredients for one or more of these meals in your fridge and pantry.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock

I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Dangerous Snow And Ice Hazards Are Possible For Lubbock

We are most likely going to get snow today, so will we survive?. It's weird how we basically get two winter blasts in Lubbock, with this being the second. This blast of cold today, should all predictions come true, should be a bit like a blizzard, and I'm not talking about the delicious Dairy Queen kind (I like the Heath the best). The crazy part about his winter storm is going to be how it's going to be pretty much like a drive-by.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

What Do Lubbock Prairie Dogs Do When It Snows?

During your commute this morning you might’ve noticed something different about the empty lots you usually pass. Not only were they probably covered in snow, but the little furry friends you typically spot were nowhere to be seen. I noticed this on my drive today when I passed a...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to apartment complex near downtown

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at the Riverstone Apartments near downtown Lubbock after receiving reports of multiple units on fire. LFR received the call around 6:40 p.m. We are unable to confirm at this time if multiple units are indeed on fire,...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House

There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 50 People Arrested by Police, Some With Various Serious Charges

We are almost done with January and are heading straight into February but there are some things you might have missed in local news. The first hurdle is that snow storm that is expected across Lubbock, I live out in the middle of nowhere with 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' and when it snows I lose the road. It's not because I drive like a granny but because its vast amounts of white untouched fields that I get confused, maybe some color could help.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy