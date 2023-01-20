Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is It Legal To Live In A Treehouse In Lubbock? And, Why Would You?
So, housing costs are going up here in West Texas, and occasionally...desperate times call for desperate measures. I see this show pop up on TV every so often, called "Treehouse Masters", where a team of builders create these incredible treehouse designs for people who have wayyyy too much money for their own good. So, they build these Trump Tower-esque structures that are worth more than the average 3 bedroom Lubbock tract home.
College Town Perk: Lubbock Gets Exclusive Menu Items At Popular Taco Chain
Living in a college town has its perks. Without Texas Tech, Lubbock Christian University, Wayland Baptist, and South Plains College, life in Lubbock would be a lot more boring. Without of seasonal influx of college "kids" we wouldn't have nearly as many cool things to do, or in this instance, new dishes at a bargain price.
KCBD
Record breaking snowfall for today’s date
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
What’s Your Real Limit On Pets In The City Of Lubbock?
I know we have a lot of dog and cat lovers out there. I also know that a lot of you think, "if I ever win the lottery, I'm going to have a place where I can have MORE dogs and/or cats" (I have heard this SO many times). So what's the actual limit on dogs and cats in Lubbock?
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock-area schools cancel as snow arrives on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-area schools canceling classes due to winter weather. Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes. Lubbock, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper have all canceled class. Snow arrives on the South Plains. A winter storm overnight has made today...
City addresses neighborhood trash dumping in Lubbock; up to $2K fine for those caught
One man in a central Lubbock neighborhood is tired of cleaning up after those dumping on a lot near his house. Philip Hogan said he has been keeping up with the vacant lot’s trash and overgrown foliage for years now, and according to the City, there is nothing he can do about it.
KCBD
Lubbock, South Plains crews prepare roads for winter storm
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ahead of a storm that could produce several inches of snow on the South Plains, Lubbock emergency management officials and road crews are preparing for those conditions. “As typical with any moisture, whenever you start to get below freezing, our overpasses become slick because ice starts...
18 Lubbock Restaurants With Keto-Friendly Menu Items and What To Order
Have you been sticking to your New Year's Resolution to drop some weight? Dieting is probably more popular in January than any month of the year, and if you've been trying to lose some of those pandemic pounds on a ketogenic diet, you might be curious to know the best places in Lubbock to grab a bite to eat.
Here’s How Much Snow Has Fallen Across Lubbock And Into The Panhandle
It's a snow day across Lubbock, the South Plains, and into the Panhandle. In many areas we have seen enough snow for kids to make snowmen, to have snowball fights, and we have seen more than enough snow to delay travel on the roads. Going into yesterday it was predicted...
Official Delays and Closures for Tuesday Jan. 24 in Lubbock Area
It is Tuesday, January 24, and there is snow everywhere. No really, I got out of my car when the snow had stopped and then got bombarded by snow flakes within a second and couldn't see in front of me. Almost like the snowflakes planned this. On our list of...
Record Breaking Snowfall For Lubbock On Tuesday
If you thought Lubbock got a lot of snow on Tuesday, you'd be correct. As of Tuesday night the National Weather Service put Lubbock's snowfall at 7.2 inches. That breaks the old daily record for January 24 that was set in 1961 when it snowed 2.9 inches. The snow total...
5 Easy Meal Ideas to Enjoy on a Snowy Lubbock Day
On a snowy day like today, all you want to do us snuggle up, stay warm, and enjoy some comforting food. So, here are 5 meal ideas that are perfect for a snowy day. You also likely already have the ingredients for one or more of these meals in your fridge and pantry.
It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock
I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
Dangerous Snow And Ice Hazards Are Possible For Lubbock
We are most likely going to get snow today, so will we survive?. It's weird how we basically get two winter blasts in Lubbock, with this being the second. This blast of cold today, should all predictions come true, should be a bit like a blizzard, and I'm not talking about the delicious Dairy Queen kind (I like the Heath the best). The crazy part about his winter storm is going to be how it's going to be pretty much like a drive-by.
What Do Lubbock Prairie Dogs Do When It Snows?
During your commute this morning you might’ve noticed something different about the empty lots you usually pass. Not only were they probably covered in snow, but the little furry friends you typically spot were nowhere to be seen. I noticed this on my drive today when I passed a...
KCBD
Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to apartment complex near downtown
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at the Riverstone Apartments near downtown Lubbock after receiving reports of multiple units on fire. LFR received the call around 6:40 p.m. We are unable to confirm at this time if multiple units are indeed on fire,...
Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House
There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 50 People Arrested by Police, Some With Various Serious Charges
We are almost done with January and are heading straight into February but there are some things you might have missed in local news. The first hurdle is that snow storm that is expected across Lubbock, I live out in the middle of nowhere with 'Courage the Cowardly Dog' and when it snows I lose the road. It's not because I drive like a granny but because its vast amounts of white untouched fields that I get confused, maybe some color could help.
Lubbock Is Losing Retailer From Popular Shopping Center, Nothing But Clearance Now
Lubbock is losing a major retailer from the popular West End Shopping Center (2910 W Loop 289 Acc Rd,). The shopping center, while relatively new, has already seen some shake-ups and change-ups, including the quiet closing of the Converse store and the opening up of a Five Below location, which brought joy to my bargain hunter's heart.
Weather related announcements for Tuesday, January 24
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC.
