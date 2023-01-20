Read full article on original website
Ten Hag senses Manchester United’s chance to end long trophy drought
You have to thumb through five decades to find the previous time six years passed without Manchester United winning a trophy. Then, Ron Atkinson’s 1983 vintage of Norman Whiteside, Gary Bailey and Bryan Robson claimed the FA Cup to bridge the gap to Tommy Docherty’s XI of Stuart Pearson and Brian and Jimmy Greenhoff that had triumphed in the same competition in 1977.
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
Tennis-Determined Linette reaping rewards after overcoming 'painful' injury layoff
MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Magda Linette said missing out on the Australian Open two years ago because of a chronic knee injury made her more determined to reignite her career, as she prepares for her first Grand Slam semi-final on Thursday.
