Food Truck Friday with True Love Tacos

Every Friday we feature a new food truck and this week it’s all for the love of tacos.

Andrew Hewett of True Love Tacos is serving up authentic and fresh Mexican food with great customer service.

At True Love Tacos , it’s about quality, not quantity and that’s the reason for the smaller menu. A smaller menu means that you’ll get consistent and delicious tacos, quesadillas and Asada Fries every single time.

To find out where True Love Tacos will be next, follow them on their website , Facebook or Instagram .

