worldboxingnews.net
Conor Benn chuckles as boxer witnesses millions go up in smoke
Conor Benn decided to chuckle as Chris Eubank Jr. got floored and knocked out despite the fact the boxer lost millions in the process. Two failed drug tests revealed during fight week for an October clash with Eubank saw Benn probed under investigation. The results are yet to be aired.
worldboxingnews.net
Stephens scores dramatic Hemphill stoppage – ShoBox results
David Stevens, a power-punching boxer from nearby Reading, Pa., produced one of the more dramatic endings in recent SHOBOX: The New Generation history, theatrically dropping and stopping Sean Hemphill with just two seconds left in their hotly contested eight-round super middleweight showdown to capture the biggest win of his young career in the main event of SHOBOX on Friday, January 20 live on SHOWTIME from Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem, Pa.
worldboxingnews.net
Liam Smith elbow clearly damages Chris Eubank Jr in new footage
Liam Smith struck Chris Eubank Jr. with an elbow in the run-up to knocking out his opponent, damaging the cheek of the Brighton man. Many initially thought a punch had caused a swelling on the side of Eubank’s face in the exchange. However, new footage obtained by World Boxing News shows Eubank Jr. got softened up with an elbow.
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever
Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
worldboxingnews.net
Opponent unable to verify Deontay Wilder ‘rabbit punch’ KO claim
Deontay Wilder shrugged off his first-ever knockdown early in his career as a rabbit punch that did little to halt his progress. However, the man who delivered that blow refutes those claims to an extent as doubts remain over whether Wilder was down longer than ten seconds or saved only by the bell.
worldboxingnews.net
Hall of Famer roasts Terence Crawford for Errol Spence Jr. fail
Welterweight champion Terence Crawford faced some hard truths this week regarding his failed fight with fellow belt holder Errol Spence Jr. Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella came in solid on Crawford when the Omaha man asked his followers about the NFL Playoffs. Crawford asked: “Which is worse? Losing and...
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner hit by second opponent problem for BLK Prime PPV
Adrien Broner faces uncertainty regarding his opponent for February 25 as “The Problem” readies to make his BLK Prime debut. Broner is lined up to fight Henry ‘Hammerin’ Hank” Lundy after original foe Ivan Redkach was pushed out due to a promotional issue. The four-weight...
worldboxingnews.net
Three standout fights everybody wants to happen in 2023
For in-deep boxing fans, there are fights every week that carry an element of interest and the potential for something big to happen. The fight game is always moving forward one way or the other, but there is no doubt that some bouts catch the attention more than others. These battles take place between hardened and popular fighters, and fill column inches as reliably as they activate people interested in sports betting PH. There are maybe three or four standout clashes every year that will be talked about in years to come, with more than a few other exciting ones sprinkled in.
worldboxingnews.net
The day after he turns 46, Floyd Mayweather will sink to a new low
Floyd Mayweather is heading to the United Kingdom, as promised at the height of his career, with an underwhelming opponent in tow. The Boxing Hall of Famer was forced to search elsewhere following the collapse of about with Muay Thai star Liam Harrison just minutes after an official announcement. As...
worldboxingnews.net
A Complete History of Pound for Pound Boxing: 1970 – 2023
World Boxing News provides a complete history of the pound-for-pound number-one spot from 1970 to the present day. It’s a title revered among boxers worldwide. One of the major talking points in modern-day boxing is the relevance of the pound-for-pound rankings list among the fighters. A regular feature on...
