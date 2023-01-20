ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
DogTime

Animal Shelter Looking for Forever Home for “Part-Wolf” Dog

A Rhode Island animal shelter is trying to find a forever home for a dog that might be part-wolf, reports KCRG. Per the Potter League for Animals, Zeus is looking for a home in an area that allows hybrid animals. They think he’s a wolf hybrid – one-third wolf, one-third German Shepherd, and one-third Husky.  His […] The post Animal Shelter Looking for Forever Home for “Part-Wolf” Dog appeared first on DogTime.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eden Reports

Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs

As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
CNET

A Veterinarian's Top 5 Dog Breeds: Is Your Dog Is on the List?

Unless your pooch happens to be a show dog, breed may not be all that important to you. But that doesn't stop people from rating canines according to their backgrounds. (Cats too, but to a lesser extent -- fur real.) Pug and dachshund owners may still be peeved about a...
The Independent

Millions of cat owners could be forced to microchip pets

Millions of cat owners will be forced to microchip their pets under a long-awaited new law that could come into effect in the “coming weeks”.The proposals could soon be brought to parliament as MPs are also considering a petition that would require drivers to stop if they hit a cat, according to the transport minister, Richard Holden.A number of organisations, including Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and the Blue Cross have campaigned for a law that would mean drivers are forced to report it if they hit a cat.However, Mr Holden claims that microchipping cats would be the best way...
natureworldnews.com

Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World

Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
petpress.net

10 Different Types of Chihuahua Dog Breeds: An Overview

Chihuahuas are one of the most popular breeds of dogs and for good reason. They’re small, loyal, intelligent, and oh-so-adorable! But did you know that several types of chihuahua dog breeds exist?. That’s right; in addition to the standard Chihuahua with its long coat, round head, and bright eyes,...
Us Weekly

10 Best Calming Dog Treats in 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Does your pup get stressed out from time to time? Are you looking for different calming remedies to help her (and you!) feel better? Luckily, CBD can be just as helpful for managing pet anxiety as it is […]
thewildest.com

Can’t Pay Your Pet’s Vet Bills? These Orgs Can Help

A sick animal is every pet parent’s worst nightmare. If your pet receives a difficult diagnosis, the last thing you should have to worry about is money. But so often, parents have to make the choice between a procedure they can’t afford or their dog’s chance at a long life. Whatever your financial situation, a pet should never have to suffer or be rehomed because of their medical needs.
pupvine.com

Schnauzer Terrier Mix: A Proud Dog Breed With A Suitable Attitude

Dogs are wonderful pets. They are friendly, loyal, and always delighted to see you. Which breed of dog is best for me? might be on your mind if you’re looking into getting one. Annually, in the United States, the Terrier-Schnauzer mix becomes more and more well-liked, and for valid...
pupvine.com

Why Does My Dog Scratch My Bed Sheets: 9 Explanations

All dog owners are aware that our favorite pets have various habits, some of which can be quite unusual. Some of these habits also relate to the dog’s sleeping time. We all make our bed, sheets, and pillows before going to bed. Surely your dog has a place where he sleeps, whether it’s your bed, the space under your bed, his own bed, or a small corner in your hallway – every dog finds its own place to rest.
dailypaws.com

12 of the Smartest Cat Breeds

Whether they're running up to you at the crinkle of a treat bag or appearing aloof when it's time to go to the vet, cats have no problem showing us just how intelligent they really are. But what does "intelligence" in cats look like? And how do we know which...
pupvine.com

Shiba Inu Pitbull Mix: Get To Know This Dog Breed

A terrific companion for active families, this crossbreed offers the greatest traits of both breeds. The Shiba Inu Pitbull mix is a wonderful family pet since they are clever, devoted, and affectionate dogs. They can, however, be obstinate and strong-willed, so early training and socialization are crucial. These dogs can’t...
petpress.net

The Perfect Family Pet: 9 Popular Types of Hound Dogs

Hound dogs are a type of canine that has been around since ancient times and remain popular today. They are renowned for their unique appearance, strong tracking abilities, and loyal nature. The hound breed includes a wide variety of different types, each with its own distinct characteristics and traits. Some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy