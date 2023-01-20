Millions of cat owners will be forced to microchip their pets under a long-awaited new law that could come into effect in the “coming weeks”.The proposals could soon be brought to parliament as MPs are also considering a petition that would require drivers to stop if they hit a cat, according to the transport minister, Richard Holden.A number of organisations, including Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and the Blue Cross have campaigned for a law that would mean drivers are forced to report it if they hit a cat.However, Mr Holden claims that microchipping cats would be the best way...

14 DAYS AGO