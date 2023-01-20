Read full article on original website
Upgrades completed at Mooresville elementary schools
MOORESVILLE – Completed additions at South and Park View elementary schools were celebrated Tuesday, with Mooresville Graded School District representatives joining town officials and building partners at dual ribbon-cutting ceremonies. The $19 million project provides updated facilities for student programming needs and an improved learning environment with essential heating,...
What Board of Adjustment decision means for Josh’s Farmers Market
MOORESVILLE – The town’s board of adjustment has upheld planning department actions that, ultimately, led to the relocation of Josh’s Farmers Market, but owner Josh Graham has indicated intent to appeal at the Superior Court level. On Jan. 17, in the final chapter of a twice-continued board...
Lincoln County commissioners deny North Little Egypt development
LINCOLNTON – Despite a unanimous recommendation from the planning board, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners denied a request from Pace Development Group to rezone 113.27 acres on the west side of North Little Egypt Road to permit a subdivision with up to 199 single-family homes. In his initial...
Huntersville Birthday promotion a ‘piece of cake’
HUNTERSVILLE – What better way to celebrate a birthday than with cake!. Members of Huntersville’s Anniversary Committee passed out birthday cake and swag to patrons at Lowes Foods on Boren Street last week to spread the word about the town’s 150th birthday party next month. Lowes Foods...
Decision to allow Birkdale hotel, apartments bumped by a month
HUNTERSVILLE – Strong opposition to planned upgrades at Birkdale Village has sent developers back to the drawing board, delaying decisions on the future of the 20-year-old mixed-use development until late February at the earliest. Huntersville’s town board was scheduled to vote Jan. 17 on a rezoning proposal by North...
McGuire Station false alarm prompts preparedness questions
HUNTERSVILLE – The accidental activation of an emergency warning siren for Duke Energy’s McGuire Nuclear Station caused quite the stir in communities around Lake Norman in the morning hours of Jan. 19. “It was an error on behalf of (Mecklenburg) county,” Duke Energy Communications/Community Relations Director Mary Kathryn...
Mooresville leaders initiate a ‘spring training’ preview of Moor Park prospects
MOORESVILLE – The town has earmarked $100,000 for initial phase fact-finding and established the administrative documentation required to potentially pursue the restoration and reimagining of a recreational landmark with deep town ties. At the Jan. 17 town board session, commissioners approved the funding allocation and created the Moor Field...
Replacement schools in north Mecklenburg among potential CMS bond priorities
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is being upfront out of the gate as it begins phase two of community engagement sessions on capital planning leading up to a countywide bond referendum in November. “We do not know at this time how many projects we are going to be able to deliver. We do...
No-swimming advisory issued for Lake Norman cove after sewage spill
DENVER – The Lincoln County Health Director issued a Swimming Advisory Tuesday morning for a sewage spill in the Eastwind Cove neighborhood in Denver after approximately 200 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into Lake Norman. The spill occurred due to a sewer forcemain break on Rivendell Lane...
Lincoln schools present priorities to legislators
LINCOLNTON – The local delegation in the N.C. General Assembly – Rep. Jason Saine and Sen. Ted Alexander – was in attendance at the Lincoln County Schools (LCS) central office Jan. 20 for the annual legislative breakfast, when school officials detail their wants and needs to be advocated for in the legislature.
Cornelius development approved after long wait during rezoning moratorium
CORNELIUS – An Old Town development proposal that was put on hold during the town’s rezoning moratorium came back to life with an approval Jan. 15. The 12-home Reserve at Smith Circle received unanimous approval, with Commissioner Todd Sansbury absent, after agreeing to make road improvements where neighbors cited safety concerns. The 3.9-acre property is at the northern side of the intersection of the two segments of Smith Circle.
Reception to honor retiring police chief
DAVIDSON – The public is invited to a Monday, Jan. 30, reception honoring Davidson Police Chief Penny Dunn, whose retirement officially begins the following day. The gathering will be held from 3-5 p.m. at the Davidson College Presbyterian Church Congregation House, 208 Concord Road. Dunn has served the town...
Hough champion swimmer, diver share distant spotlights, have similar futures
CORNELIUS – Hough’s two most decorated athletes in the pool don’t practice or compete in the same building, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t share an appreciation for one another. While Grace Rainey continued her breaststroke streak at the 4A swimming championships last February,...
