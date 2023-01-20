The Cody Bronc Swim team was back in action, on Saturday, as they took part in the Bruce Gresly Invite in Lander. The Broncs would finish in 4th place as a team. Joseph Killpack continues to impress. He finished 3rd in the 100 Fly, a season best. He also set a new personal best in the 100 back and re-broke his school record with a time of 54.73.

CODY, WY ・ 16 HOURS AGO