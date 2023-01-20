Read full article on original website
Dangerous Ice Flows Could Close Lower Southfork Bridge
The ice isn’t nice upstream of Cody, as a significant buildup could damage the important bridge crossing the Shoshone River and cause flooding upstream. Park County Public Works is monitoring the Lower Southfork Bridge, a vital lifeline that allows residents of the Southfork to reach Cody. Once again, a significant ice buildup on the Shoshone River is causing some concern.
Filly Alpine Skiers 3rd in Casper, Broncs 4th
The Cody Alpine Ski team traveled over to Casper this weekend for the Bruce Studer Invitational at Hogadon Ski area. The Fillies would take 3rd place as a team while the Broncs finished in 4th. On Thursday, both teams would compete in the Giant Slalom race. The Fillies got off...
Cody Bronc Swim Finishes 4th at Bruce Gresly Invite
The Cody Bronc Swim team was back in action, on Saturday, as they took part in the Bruce Gresly Invite in Lander. The Broncs would finish in 4th place as a team. Joseph Killpack continues to impress. He finished 3rd in the 100 Fly, a season best. He also set a new personal best in the 100 back and re-broke his school record with a time of 54.73.
Lady Warrior Basketball Lose Two At Home
The Lady Warriors were at home for the conference openers this past Friday and Saturday. Friday Worland faced Lovell for the second time in six days. Worland started the first period on pace with the Lady Bulldogs down by 4 with a 10-6 finish at the opening 8 minutes. Halftime...
