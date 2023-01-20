ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Packers' Rich Bisaccia should be a top contender to be Colts HC

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnx1r_0kLmW95e00
Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Per insider Ian Rapoport, Bisaccia is a "leader whose players love him." While that alone won't get many people hired as an NFL head coach -- especially with upwards of a dozen other options -- there are a host of other reasons why the former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach should be a top contender.

One of the reasons is Bisaccia's recent success in Las Vegas, as well as Green Bay. Per Colts.com writer JJ Stankevitz, during the 62-year-old's first season with the Packers, kickoff returner Keisean Nixon was named First Team All-Pro and the team was fourth in the league in yards per kickoff return (25.6).

With the Raiders, Bisaccia not only led the team to a 7-5 record over the final 12 games and helped them make the playoffs with a dramatic win in Week 18, but he has two decades of NFL coaching experience. Ranging from the Jon Gruden scandal to the Henry Ruggs DUI case, Bisaccia got plenty of experience in dealing with turmoil last season as well.

The Yonkers, New York native received multiple interviews for head-coaching positions last year -- including a meeting for Las Vegas' lead gig -- before the job went to Josh McDaniels. There aren't many teams in the NFL dealing with more turmoil this offseason than the Colts, which is further reason why Bisaccia should be strongly considered in Indianapolis.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade

The trade deadline is about half a month away, and conversations between general managers and executives across the NBA are likely heating up. The Los Angeles Lakers have made the first move, acquiring Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a few second-round picks. And with the team needing further reinforcements, they have remained in trade conversations even after.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Knicks' Jalen Brunson sparks outrage by wearing Eagles' Jalen Hurts jersey to game vs. Wizards

Still in the middle of his first season with the New York Knicks, newly minted star Jalen Brunson might have a thing or two to learn about the city's rabid fanbase. On Wednesday, Brunson arrived at Madison Square Garden ahead of the Knicks' matchup against the Washington Wizards, rocking a Philadelphia Eagles jersey. To Make matters worse, Brunson was rocking the No. 1 of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Has Brutally Honest Admission On Final Play

The Dallas Cowboys were in a bad spot on their final drive of yesterday's playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers and were hard-pressed to move the ball at all. But the final play of the game was on par with some of the most embarrassing in NFL history. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had ...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

LeBron James calls out Jalen Hurts 'haters' on social media

In Saturday night's divisional-round matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, quarterback Jalen Hurts led an offensive explosion in a 38-7 blowout win. Hurts' performance caught the eye of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who took a second to address the quarterback's haters on social media. James'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yardbarker

Eagles primed to exploit a major weakness in the 49ers defense

If there was one major takeaway from the Eagles’ playoff matchup against the New York Giants, it was the success of Philadelphia’s 4-headed rushing attack. Miles Sanders and Kenny Gainwell led what looked to be an unstoppable ground game all the way to victory, silencing rumors that the Eagles offense might start the playoffs looking disjointed. While the performance of Jalen Hurts may very well tip the scales, the road to another Super Bowl appearance will be paved by the ground attack.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

47K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy