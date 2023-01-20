Packers' Rich Bisaccia should be a top contender to be Colts HC

Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Per insider Ian Rapoport, Bisaccia is a "leader whose players love him." While that alone won't get many people hired as an NFL head coach -- especially with upwards of a dozen other options -- there are a host of other reasons why the former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach should be a top contender.

One of the reasons is Bisaccia's recent success in Las Vegas, as well as Green Bay. Per Colts.com writer JJ Stankevitz, during the 62-year-old's first season with the Packers, kickoff returner Keisean Nixon was named First Team All-Pro and the team was fourth in the league in yards per kickoff return (25.6).

With the Raiders, Bisaccia not only led the team to a 7-5 record over the final 12 games and helped them make the playoffs with a dramatic win in Week 18, but he has two decades of NFL coaching experience. Ranging from the Jon Gruden scandal to the Henry Ruggs DUI case, Bisaccia got plenty of experience in dealing with turmoil last season as well.

The Yonkers, New York native received multiple interviews for head-coaching positions last year -- including a meeting for Las Vegas' lead gig -- before the job went to Josh McDaniels. There aren't many teams in the NFL dealing with more turmoil this offseason than the Colts, which is further reason why Bisaccia should be strongly considered in Indianapolis.