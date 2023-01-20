This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Tennessee

Photo: Getty Images

Fried calamari is one of the most popular appetizers around, finding a favored spot among the ranks of onion rings, chips and dip, and mozzarella sticks. But where can you find the tastiest calamari in Tennessee?

Eat This, Not That! looked at restaurants around the country offering up the crispy bites of squid to determine which spot serves up the best fried calamari in each state, "from traditional recipes that are served with zesty marinara to options that incorporate unexpected ingredients (such as artichoke hearts and cornmeal)," according to the site.

So which restaurant in Tennessee has the best fried calamari in the state?

Darfons Restaurant and Bar

This American restaurant in Nashville has a stacked menu of delicious favorites, but its lightly fried calamari starter, served with marinara, is a good indication of how the rest of your meal will go.

Darfons Restaurant and Bar is located at 2810 Elm Hill Pike in Nashville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"With Darfons' fried calamari you can get a bit of Little Italy in Nashville. Lightly fried and served with marinara sauce, the calamari is some of the best in the state. One Yelp reviewer loves it so much that they said it is 'just as good as you'd get in Little Italy, NY.'"

Check out the full list at Eat This, Not That! to see the best spots in the country to find fried calamari.