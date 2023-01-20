Runway 84 to reopen in Fort Lauderdale after an 8-month-long makeover | PHOTOS

Exterior view of Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Iconic dining institution Anthony’s Runway 84 is about to debut a new look — and a shortened name.

After a $4 million dollar renovation, the 40-year-old Fort Lauderdale restaurant, which has been closed since May 2022 , is expected to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 24, as the rebranded Runway 84.

“The decision to close was not an easy one to make, but it was the right one,” owner Anthony Bruno says. “A successful 40-year run is almost unheard of in this business. We were blessed and lucky to have such a loyal following that stayed with us over so many years. It was time to refresh and prepare for our next 40 years doing what we do best, make people feel like family.”

Bruno (Andy’s Live Fire Grill & Bar) has partnered with fellow restaurateurs Pat Marzano (ex-owner of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza) and Marc Falsetto (Handcrafted Hospitality restaurant group).

The look

The new vibe has a modern Italian supper-club feel evoking 1930s and ‘40s era hotspots in Lower Manhattan and Las Vegas (think Copacabana). Miami-based firm Bigtime Design Studios has overseen the addition of a live music lounge with a grand piano and crystal chandelier as a centerpiece, as well as a new bar and entranceway. The patio has been upgraded.

Says Bigtime Design Studios’ Callin Fortis: “Our goal with the design was to immerse patrons in a sea of colors, textures and light play to welcome the fresh yet familiar vibe present in four decades of Anthony’s Runway 84.”

There is also a new private dining room, coffered walnut ceiling, custom furniture, velvet banquettes and brass art lights. There is seating for 190 guests, both indoors and outdoors. Longtime fans will be happy to know that the “Wall of Fame,” chronicling the restaurant’s storied history, remains.

“Those that loved the original Anthony’s Runway 84 will find plenty of new to love and will find familiarity around every corner, from the art of the walls to the food on the plate,” says Marzano.

The food

In addition to a new look, Runway 84 plans to unveil an updated menu and beverage program.

New dishes include Wagyu Beef Carpaccio, Spicy Rigatoni and a new Prime Steaks & Chops section (New York strip, filet mignon, prime porterhouse). Expect two new salads as well: Caesar salad and Chopped Antipasti.

Never fear, the menu has retained favorites from back in the day, such as Swordfish “Runway style,” Stuffed Artichoke, Classic Meatballs, as well as perennial pastas Rigatoni Cauliflower, Linguine Aglio e Olio and Lasagna Neapolitan.

The cocktails

The bar is also adding new cocktails, including:

Smoked Old Fashioned — Knob Creek small batch bourbon, simple syrup, Angostura bitters, cherry and orange peel

Anthony’s Paper Plane — Woodford Reserve bourbon, Amaro Nonino, Aperol and passion fruit

Wheels Up — Gray Whale gin, St. Germain, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup

Mile High Club — Macallan Rare Cask, Caffè Borghetti espresso liqueur, Grand Marnier, orange bitters; French-pressed and served tableside

First Class — Herradura Legend Añejo, Los Magos Sotol, sweet vermouth and Peychaud’s Aperitivo liqueur

Falsetto adds: “The timing for Runway 84′s relaunch is perfect as Fort Lauderdale’s demographics are evolving and the culinary landscape continues to expand. When it comes to dining out, guests are looking for elevated experiences that merge dining, drinking and entertainment, and that is exactly what the new Runway 84 will deliver.”

Runway 84 is at 330 W. State Road 84, Fort Lauderdale. Visit runway-84.com or call 954-467-8484.