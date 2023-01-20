Read full article on original website
8 Ways to Fix the Default Gateway Is Not Available Error in Windows
The Default gateway is not available error affects your Internet connectivity and causes it to disconnect abruptly. This error can. affect individual apps or happen to...
How to Install and Use HACS in Home Assistant
Home Assistant Community Store, or HACS, is a powerful integration for Home Assistant that allows users to download and install custom add-ons, integrations, themes, elements, etc. Discover how to install HACS on both the Supervised Home Assistant server running on a Raspberry Pi HASS OS and a non-supervised Home Assistant Server running in a Docker container on a Linux OS.
Unable to Access MSINFO32 on Windows? Try These Fixes
MSINFO32 is a powerful Windows diagnostic tool that provides a comprehensive overview of your system configuration. It's helpful for checking your computer's specifications, troubleshooting software and hardware issues, and more.
How to Fix Spotify Error Code 18 in Windows 10 & 11
Spotify is among the foremost digital music apps for Windows 10 and 11. However, some users encounter issues when they try to install the Spotify desktop app, among which is error code 18. The error code 18 message says, "The installer is unable to install Spotify because the files to write to are in use by another process."
3 Quick Ways to Look Up Definitions in Windows 11
Searching for definitions on a computer is far easier and quicker than looking for definitions in printed dictionaries. However, Windows 11 does not have a built-in dictionary app to help you find the meanings of words you do not know.
How to Fix Fall Guys Connection Errors on Windows
Connection errors are a real curse for online games like Fall Guys. Not only do they spoil the gaming mood, but they also stop you from continuing your ranked hot streak. Luckily, it's very easy to fix connection errors in Fall Guys.
How to Install and Configure SELinux on Ubuntu
You can improve the security of your Linux system by installing and implementing SELinux. This provides an extra layer of protection by isolating applications on the system and securing the host.
How to Resolve the "Memory Cannot Be Read" Error on Windows 10
Pop-ups are one of Window's ways of giving a system report or any other type of information. But sometimes, these pop-ups can be annoying, especially when there is no way to tell what it means. The "memory Cannot be Read" error pop-up is an excellent example of such a pop-up.
How to Fix the Bootrec /Fixboot Access Is Denied Error on Windows
Bootrec is a command line repair utility available in Windows Recovery Environment. You can use the Bootrec /fixboot command to fix system startup failures and boot errors on Windows 10 and 11.
3 Ways to Reset the Windows 11 Settings App
The Settings app in Windows 11 makes it simple for you to manage various settings and preferences on your computer. Whether you want to customize your computer's theme, manage network connections or check for system updates, the Windows Settings app is a central location for all your computer management needs.
Exception Access Violation: What It Is and How to Fix It on Windows
If you're running a Windows PC, there's a good chance you've seen an error message pop up on your screen at some point that says "Exception Access Violation." This can be a scary message to see, but don't worry; you can solve it with little technical knowledge.
How to Use Steam’s Storage Manager to Quickly Manage Your Games
Steam finally has the storage management feature we've needed for a long time. It takes some looking around to find it, but gone are the days of using an external application or searching through forums, videos, and sketchy websites just so you can move a game without corrupting it.
The 10 Best Apps to Replace Windows 11's Default Apps
Microsoft is continuously pushing updates to make the default apps on Windows 11 better and better. For example, the newly added multi-tab design for File Explore or the search bar for Task Manager in testing. However, some third-party apps are just better alternatives to Windows 11's default apps. And something the power users should consider making a switch.
How to Add a New Contact on Telegram
Telegram has paved its way among users as a freemium app for communication. It allows people to connect through phone numbers and usernames. You can add...
The 5 Best Free Screen Recording Apps Without Time Limits or Watermarks
Screen recordings are an excellent way to explain things easier, whether it's a how-to tutorial, an app demonstration, an online presentation, or an online meeting discussion. But most of the "free" screen recording tools have some restrictions or the other.
These 8 Programming Languages Are Running the Crypto-Economy
As of writing, the global cryptocurrency market cap stands close to 1 trillion USD. The industry booms with several profitable decentralized autonomous apps (DApps) and many other projects, including NFTs and play-to-earn games. Crypto even inspires the idea of web 3.0, the decentralized web where your data stays with you alone.
Create Awesome Dashboards in React Using Tremor
Building a complex user interface in React, like a dashboard, can be daunting if you're doing it from scratch. Thankfully, you don't have to do so.
The 12 Best Apps for Remote Work
Remote work is here to stay, so there's always a need for outstanding tools in the home office. However, to ensure seamless workflow and effective communication, it's necessary to rely on the right apps.
Android 14 Could Block You From Sideloading Certain Apps
Google is set to introduce a change in Android 14 that will put limitations on what apps you can install from outside the Play Store, according to a new report.
M2 Mac mini vs. M2 Pro Mac mini: Which Is Right for You?
Word on the street is that Apple's 2023 Mac mini models with the M2 and M2 Pro chips are quite the catch, and we're here to set the record straight.
