Sova Speaks On New Ascend Elements Opportunity
After nearly five years with the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, its Executive Director DeeAnna Sova is bound for Ascend Elements — the EV battery materials plant currently breaking ground in Pembroke and Commerce Park II. During a Friday morning conversation with the News Edge, Sova described her new job...
$143K Goal For The Y Annual Campaign
With an eye toward future improvements and growing programs, the Hopkinsville-Christian County YMCA is kicking off its annual fundraising campaign. At the Annual Meeting Thursday night, outgoing Chief Volunteer Officer Sandy Grogan handed the gavel over to incoming CVO Bennett Greene. Greene says she looks forward to serving and has...
Menu Changes Arrive For Trigg Senior Center
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trigg County Senior Center remained as busy as it ever had — making sure no local elder went hungry. Those efforts, of course, continue today. In a conversation with the News Edge Thursday morning, Center Director Cissy Lawrence noted that her...
Trigg County Hospital Board Approves Digital X-Ray
Members of the Trigg County Hospital Board of Directors took action Thursday to assist and improve its radiology department — unanimously approving a $35,750 cost to upgrade its X-ray to a digital operating system. Matt Miles R.T., radiology supervisor, explained that the current system is approaching its last legs...
Trigg Nickel Tax Petition Contained 96% Verified Signatures
In a letter dated January 23 and addressed from the Trigg County Clerk Carmen Finley, officials from the Trigg County Board of Education and the “Citizens Right To Vote On Tax Increases” Committee were both notified of a sufficient petition — calling for a local option vote on a recallable nickel tax.
Trigg Schools’ Thorpe Discusses ‘Voice Of The Wildcats’
It’s been discussed multiple times within the walls of Trigg County High School this year. But during a Thursday chat with the News Edge, Superintendent Bill Thorpe noted that the student-led “Voice of the Wildcats” organization continues to push forward its efforts in mental health and well-being awareness.
Precision Sonar Set For Expansion In Marshall County
The state’s manufacturing industry got an official bump Thursday morning, when Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of Precision Sonar & Outdoors LLC to Benton in Marshall County. Specializing in GPS and sonar mounting systems, the expansion of company operations will involve a $2.2 million investment and 12 full-time...
Trigg School Board Sending Nickel Tax Petition To Circuit Court
A petition calling for a vote in regard to a potential recallable school nickel tax on real property will have its day in chambers. Following a half hour of executive session debate Thursday evening, officials with the Trigg County Board of Education voted unanimously to authorize its attorney, Jack Lackey, submit an action in Circuit Court — challenging the sufficiency and validity of the nickel tax recall petition, and related processes and documentation.
Sherri Newton, 62, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 62-year-old Sherri Boyd Newton, of Hopkinsville, KY, will be Saturday, January 28 at 11 am at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home Friday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Mary ‘Pat’ O’Bryant, 80, of Cadiz
There will be no services at this time for 80-year-old Mary “Pat” O’Bryant, of Cadiz. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. A niece, a nephew and several cousins.
John “Thirty-One” Harris, 99, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 99-year-old John "Thirty-one" Harris, of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, January 26 at 1 pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday at noon.
Edward Saturley, 79, of Hopkinsville
There will be no services for 79 year-old Edward Saturley of Hopkinsville. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Della May, 68 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 68-year-old Della “Nana” May, of Hopkinsville, will be Friday, January 27 at 1 pm at Maddux- Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Injured Hopkinsville Firefighters Name Released
Authorities have released the name of a firefighter that was injured in a fire at a factory on Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says they were called to Metalsa for a fire alarm and located a fire contained to a hot wax system.
Margaret Utley, 62, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 62-year-old Margaret Utley of Hopkinsville will be Friday, January 27 at 2 pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at noon.
KYTC Closes Trigg County’s Jones Creek Bridge Until Further Notice
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet ordered Thursday the immediate closure of a bridge on the Jones Creek Spur — located in extreme southwestern Trigg County near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. A routine inspection of this Jones Creek Bridge determined...
Hopkinsville Man Injured In Talbert Drive Stabbing
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was stabbed at an apartment on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Abayomi Cousins, of Hopkinsville, got into an argument with another man and the man allegedly stabbed him in the chest. Cousins was treated and transported to a waiting helicopter by Hopkinsville EMS and then flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Rent Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her home on East 22nd Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the home sometime between Monday and Thursday and took the woman’s rent money. $875 was allegedly taken in the burglary.
Names Released In Hopkinsville Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 64-year-old Alvin Mason of Hopkinsville was eastbound in front of the Copper Still when it collided with a westbound car driven by 66-year-old Nancy Martin.
Trial Date Vacated In Oak Grove Murder Case
A man charged with complicity to murder in the Oak Grove fatal shooting of 18-year old Gailon Toler of Clarksville had his motion to modify his bond denied in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Tyron Holt was initially indicted by a Christian County grand jury on one count of...
