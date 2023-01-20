A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was stabbed at an apartment on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Abayomi Cousins, of Hopkinsville, got into an argument with another man and the man allegedly stabbed him in the chest. Cousins was treated and transported to a waiting helicopter by Hopkinsville EMS and then flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO