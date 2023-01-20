Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
The 12 Best Apps for Remote Work
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Remote work is here to stay, so there's always a need for outstanding tools in the home office. However, to ensure seamless workflow and effective communication, it's necessary to rely on the right apps.
The OLED iPad Pro is tipped to be slightly bigger and a whole lot better
Report says Apple's OLED iPad Pros will be coming in 2024 and 2026
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Meditation and Mindfulness Apps for Your Apple Watch
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You've no doubt heard about the benefits of developing a daily meditation practice. Benefits of a consistent, dedicated practice include being less reactive to your own thoughts, less likely to coast through life on emotional autopilot, and more likely to set an intention between stimulus and response. As a result, mindfulness can seriously improve your mental well-being.
makeuseof.com
Is Apple Working on a 15-Inch MacBook Air? Here's What We Know
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has been on a steady row of offering both consumers and professionals more options with its new lineup of Macs. Since the release of the 13-inch MacBook Air fitted with an M2 chip in 2022, rumors have been circulating that a 15-inch MacBook Air from Apple may be in the works.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable and Disable Autoplay on YouTube
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Autoplay can be a pretty useful tool on YouTube. For instance, if you put on a specific song in the background and want it to keep playing similar music. Or if you’re one of those people who like to fall asleep watching videos and just need something to keep playing in the background.
Freethink
Startup’s bladeless flying car is designed to reach Mach 0.8
Seattle-based startup Jetoptera is designing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles with bladeless propulsion systems — potentially making the future of urban flight quiet, safer, and faster. The challenge: The proportion of the global population living in cities is expected to increase from 50% today to nearly 70% by...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Free Screen Recording Apps Without Time Limits or Watermarks
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Screen recordings are an excellent way to explain things easier, whether it's a how-to tutorial, an app demonstration, an online presentation, or an online meeting discussion. But most of the "free" screen recording tools have some restrictions or the other.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Android Apps for Making Origami
1. Origami - Simple Paper Folding. Origami - Simple Paper Folding is a beautifully designed app with a variety of creative origami models. This is an ideal option for beginners with an Easy Origami section, but you’ll also find some more complex designs. Each model takes you through easy-to-follow...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable Bluetooth on a Google Stadia Controller
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you bought a Google Stadia controller and joined the cloud gaming platform, you probably know that it is now retired. Subscribers were informed in the final quarter of 2022 of the impending demise of Google Stadia, and refunds processed.
makeuseof.com
Try Out the 11 Best Apple Fitness+ Workouts of 2022
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple Fitness+ had a hugely successful 2022. Software updates meant users could finally access Apple Fitness+ solely on their iPhones or Apple TVs, rather than requiring an Apple Watch. If you have wanted to try Apple Fitness+ but aren't sold on an Apple Watch, yet, you might be tempted to see what’s on offer on your iPhone.
makeuseof.com
M2 Mac mini vs. M2 Pro Mac mini: Which Is Right for You?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Word on the street is that Apple's 2023 Mac mini models with the M2 and M2 Pro chips are quite the catch, and we're here to set the record straight.
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Fix the Default Gateway Is Not Available Error in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Default gateway is not available error affects your Internet connectivity and causes it to disconnect abruptly. This error can. affect individual apps or happen to...
makeuseof.com
The Best Fire TV Deals in 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Fire TVs have been around for many years now, with Amazon collaborating with various manufacturers to include Fire OS on their TVs for the better part of the past decade. The company eventually started making its own Amazon-branded smart TVs, so there are quite a few models available on the market right now.
makeuseof.com
Will Apple Ever Make a Touchscreen Mac?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Adding touchscreens to personal computers is a topic that witnesses polarizing viewpoints. While some users appreciate the extra functionality, others seem indifferent to its presence. But at the end of the day, more features are always seen as positives for the end consumer.
makeuseof.com
XGIMI Aura Review: Finally, a UST 4K Laser Projector You Can Actually Game On
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. At this price point, even a year on from release, I have yet to find another projector that matches the features and image quality offered by XGIMI Aura. It’s not without faults—color purists may not be happy with the default profile and may find the adjustments limited. But for most people, especially those who want to do some gaming on their cinema screen, it represents fantastic value for money. For gamers who want the ultimate immersion, this is the best laser TV yet.
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Apps to Replace Windows 11's Default Apps
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft is continuously pushing updates to make the default apps on Windows 11 better and better. For example, the newly added multi-tab design for File Explore or the search bar for Task Manager in testing. However, some third-party apps are just better alternatives to Windows 11's default apps. And something the power users should consider making a switch.
makeuseof.com
Wine 8.0 Boosts Linux Gaming, 32-Bit App Support
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The developers of Wine have announced version 8.0 of the Linux Windows compatibility layer. The new version boosts support for 32-bit Windows apps on 64-bit machines as well as 3D graphics acceleration.
makeuseof.com
A Complete Guide to Microsoft Project Keyboard Shortcuts
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft Project is a powerful project management program that helps you plan and manage your projects. It provides you with the ability to create detailed timelines, assign tasks, manage resources, and share project status updates with stakeholders.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Spotify Error Code 18 in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Spotify is among the foremost digital music apps for Windows 10 and 11. However, some users encounter issues when they try to install the Spotify desktop app, among which is error code 18. The error code 18 message says, “The installer is unable to install Spotify because the files to write to are in use by another process.”
makeuseof.com
How to Check the Battery Health of Your MacBook
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Keeping your MacBook's battery healthy is a great way to prolong the device's life. However, many Mac users don't know how to check the actual battery health of their MacBooks in macOS.
Comments / 0