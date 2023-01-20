Dreamed of owning your own brewery, now you can! Come take over a fully functional brewery and tap house. We have a great staff that is fully trained! Your new brewery allows you to brew 15.5 barrels at once using (3) 5bbls and (1) 1/2bbl all electric all-in-one tanks. This setup comes with a Reverse Osmosis water system, (96) ½ bbl keg and (32) ¼ bbls kegs, a 10’x20’ walk-in cooler, (18) taps, grain mill, equipment to clean,(2) kegs at once, pizza ovens for food service, a POS service, river bar, custom made tables, tv’s and games such as corn hole, beer pong, giant jenga and pinball with Ms. Pacman.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO