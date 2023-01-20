ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Benzinga

Tesla's Price Cuts Stimulate Orders, GM's Baby Pickup Truck, Ford Wants To Go Solo In Europe And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week

Market leader Tesla will kickstart the EV earnings season with its quarterly report due on Wednesday. The quarter was marred by demand slowdown and supply constraints, which have served to temper expectations. The electric vehicle space saw mixed sentiment in the week ended Jan. 20, with technical moves lifting some...
MICHIGAN STATE
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
TheStreet

A McDonald's U.S. Failure Becomes a Global Hit

It is far from unusual for a fast-food dish to be more popular globally than it is in the U.S. Aside from the occasional temporary promotion, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Free Report KFC has kept the Chicken Twister Wrap off its American menus since 2013. But in countries like France and China, it is an indispensable part of the menu.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Reliable Cars in America

For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
Eden Reports

'There Will Be No Cars': Global Leaders Demand a Ban on Private Vehicles Amid Car Chip Shortage

During a recent international summit in Switzerland, Saudi Arabian diplomat Ahmed Al Jubeir shared his vision for the future: "There will be no cars." "There will be virtually no traffic. You could go to different places very efficiently without using cars. There are no cars. There are going to be different types of transportation that are environmentally friendly and based on renewable energy," Jubeir said.
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Wants To Take FCA Down At Supreme Court

General Motors has been in a constant legal battle with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) since November 2019. The original charge was for racketeering. GM alleged that FCA, which has since been folded into the Stellantis group, paid bribes to union officials to get better terms while negotiating with employees. GM...
fordauthority.com

Ford To Cut 1,000 Jobs At Cologne Amid EV Transition

In Europe, Ford is aiming to go all-electric in its passenger vehicle lineup by 2030 and produce 600k EVs annually by 2026. As such, it has already discontinued the Ford Fiesta and Focus, and is adding seven new all-electric models in that region by 2024, a list that includes two new crossovers riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform – one of which may be called the Explorer Sport – though it also excludes entry-level models of any sort. However, there is one particular downside that comes with this transition – EVs don’t require as much labor to produce as ICE vehicles, which is precisely why Ford will reportedly cut over 1,000 jobs at the Cologne Assembly plant, according to the German publication Automobilwoche, as reported by Reuters.
Benzinga

Why GM, Ford, Stellantis Are In Reverse Gear In Premarket Today

Legacy automakers such as Stellantis NV STLA, Ford Motor Company F and General Motors Corp. GM were moving lower on fears that Tesla’s price cuts will impact their sales. What Happened: According to Benzinga Pro data, General Motors was sliding 2.56%, to $37.35, in premarket trading on Friday, Ford was falling 3.20%, to $13, and Stellantis was down 3.68%, to $15.44.
gmauthority.com

GM V8 Engine Plant Workers Concerned About Recent Flint Investment

As previously covered by GM Authority, General Motors recently announced a nearly $600 million investment into the GM Flint Engine plant in Michigan for production of the upcoming GM sixth-generation Small Block V8 engine. While this is great news for the employees at the Flint plant, it raises concern for plant workers at some other GM facilities in the country.
FLINT, MI
insideevs.com

Rumor: General Motors Might Also Use Cylindrical Battery Cells

General Motors, which is currently scaling up its electrification efforts using its new Ultium platform, might make a major move related to batteries. According to The Elec, unofficial sources suggest that the company is considering the use of cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells (over pouch type) in its future electric models.
CALIFORNIA STATE

