In Europe, Ford is aiming to go all-electric in its passenger vehicle lineup by 2030 and produce 600k EVs annually by 2026. As such, it has already discontinued the Ford Fiesta and Focus, and is adding seven new all-electric models in that region by 2024, a list that includes two new crossovers riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform – one of which may be called the Explorer Sport – though it also excludes entry-level models of any sort. However, there is one particular downside that comes with this transition – EVs don’t require as much labor to produce as ICE vehicles, which is precisely why Ford will reportedly cut over 1,000 jobs at the Cologne Assembly plant, according to the German publication Automobilwoche, as reported by Reuters.

5 DAYS AGO