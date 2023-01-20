ESPN projects two Notre Dame players to be All-American’s in 2023

The 2023 Notre Dame Fighting Irish team looks to have some star power on its roster. Even though they lost their two best players from last year, tight end Michael Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey.

Like every season in college football, the next season brings a new set of stars and head coach Marcus Freeman will be able to lean on two of them. ESPN released their projections for the 2023 All-American team and a pair of Irish players made the list.

It shouldn’t be too surprising who made the list for Notre Dame, as both of these players were stalwarts during the past season. Find out below which two made it.

Offensive tackle Joe Alt

Chris Low noted that “as a sophomore, Alt was one of the most dominant and consistent tackles in the country.”

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison

The rising-sophomore star had six interceptions which “were the most for a Notre Dame player since Manti Te’o picked off seven” in 2012, recalls Low. Quiet an accomplishment for Morrison.

