ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

ESPN projects two Notre Dame players to be All-American’s in 2023

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oOtpz_0kLmP5WX00

The 2023 Notre Dame Fighting Irish team looks to have some star power on its roster. Even though they lost their two best players from last year, tight end Michael Mayer and defensive end Isaiah Foskey.

Like every season in college football, the next season brings a new set of stars and head coach Marcus Freeman will be able to lean on two of them. ESPN released their projections for the 2023 All-American team and a pair of Irish players made the list.

It shouldn’t be too surprising who made the list for Notre Dame, as both of these players were stalwarts during the past season. Find out below which two made it.

Offensive tackle Joe Alt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10EsLj_0kLmP5WX00
Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Low noted that “as a sophomore, Alt was one of the most dominant and consistent tackles in the country.”

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pE5lA_0kLmP5WX00
Nov 19, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) celebrates after an interception in the first quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The rising-sophomore star had six interceptions which “were the most for a Notre Dame player since Manti Te’o picked off seven” in 2012, recalls Low. Quiet an accomplishment for Morrison.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBC.com

Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana fish record falls again on Lake Michigan outing

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — Just two weeks after a Valparaiso man broke Indiana’s 32-year fish record for the largest burbot, another man came along and broke the record again, the state Department of Natural Resources says. Phillip Duracz on Jan. 10 caught a new state record burbot weighing...
VALPARAISO, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Police searching for missing man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police are searching for a man who went missing earlier this month. Police say Pablo Ramos III was last seen January 9 near the 200 block of N. Niles Avenue. Ramos is described as being 5'8", weighing 240 pounds. He has black...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

When sandwiches fly; Jimmy John’s delivery driver tosses sandwich at customer’s house

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new video captured on a Ring doorbell cam shows a delivery driver from a popular sandwich chain tossing a customer’s order to their door. Jimmy John’s is known for their Freaky Fast, Freaky Good sandwiches, but on Saturday night around 9 p.m. on Sutherland Lane in South Bend, this airmail delivery might not be what the longtime customer expected.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Information On Sunday Crash At Old 30 & 30 Updated

Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. Tracey L. Sleighter, 55, East Ponderosa Drive, North Webster, was the driver of a black 2019 Ford Fusion. She advised Warsaw Police Department that her vehicle was on East Old 30 near the intersection of U.S. 30. Sleighter was trying to decide if she wanted to continue south through the intersection or turn, according to a Warsaw Police Department accident report. Sleighter was focused on this decision and did not notice the traffic control signal for her lane of travel was red. She entered into the intersection and the driver side of the Fusion was hit by a black 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Stephen Tse, 29, Chicago.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Common Council meeting cancelled for January 23

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Common Council meeting has been cancelled for Monday because the public was not notified of the meeting in time, according to council president Sharon McBride. The City Clerk must post notice of a Common Council meeting at least 48 hours before the scheduled...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Minor Injuries Reported

Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department officers investigate a single-vehicle rollover accident that happened at 4:21 a.m. Monday on CR 900N, west of Ind. 15. There were only minor injuries, according to KCSD Public Information Officer Doug Light. Icy road conditions may have been a factor.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Bremen Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants

A Bremen man was arrested on outstanding warrants Wednesday, January 18. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, police attempted to arrest 28-year-old Blake Spindler on Tuesday, January 10 around 1 p.m. ET for an outstanding warrant in the area of Woodies Lane Apartments. At that time, Spindler allegedly fled from police on foot and managed to avoid arrest which produced another warrant for resisting law enforcement.
BREMEN, IN
WNDU

Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in South Bend are urged to be more cautious when traveling after a string of robberies over the weekend. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city from Saturday through early Monday morning. Multiple suspects have been arrested in relation to some of the burglaries; however, there are still active cases ongoing.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

State police arrest Mishawaka woman on drug dealing charges

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka woman was arrested on Friday on numerous drug dealing charges following a months-long investigation into drug dealing in the area, according to Indiana State Police. Linda McAfee, 49, was arrested on the following charges:. Dealing methamphetamine. Possession of methamphetamine. Possession of a legend drug. Possession...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

2-Vehicle Crash At 30 & Old 30

Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident around 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. According to information provided by Capt. Brad Kellar, Warsaw Police Department public information officer, a 2016 black Toyota Corolla was traveling west on U.S. 30 and a 2019 black Ford Fusion was traveling on Old 30, approaching U.S. 30. A witness stated the Corolla had a green light on U.S. 30 and the Fusion disregarded its light and traveled into the intersection. The witness said the Corolla had no other option and T-boned into the Fusion.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

2 hurt after minivan crashes into tree in Cass County

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi working with Saint Joseph HS on nickname change. The Pokagon Band supports the change and says it will have a positive effect on Native American youth. Updated: 29 minutes ago. The 43-year-old has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007. First Alert Forecast:...
CASS COUNTY, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy