Crypto Community Prepares for Altcoin Pump in the Coming Days
Crypto Community Prepares for Altcoin Pump in the Coming Days. Crypto enthusiasts expect altcoins to rally long after the market enters into consolidation. Altcoins surge after market rally exhaustion has become a historical pattern. Sustained altcoin rallies are a characteristic of lower market cap and high volatility of altcoins. There...
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel
Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
PlanB Reveals Bitcoin Prediction for 2023-2025
© Reuters. PlanB Reveals Bitcoin Prediction for 2023-2025. PlanB has revealed his 2023-2025 prediction for Bitcoin. The Twitter personality predicts that a bull market is imminent. Bitcoin is currently trading at $23,078.76, a 1.61% increase. The creator of the Stock-to-Flow model, popularly known by his pseudonym PlanB, has taken...
Volvo Cars recalls around 106,900 cars worldwide
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Cars is recalling around 106,900 cars worldwide over a suspected fault related to the brakes, a Volvo Cars spokesperson said on Tuesday. The vehicles being recalled are of the 2023 year model of the C40, XC40, S60, V60, XC60, V90 and XC90 models, the spokesperson...
Tesla Q4 preview by Morgan Stanley: margins, prices, guidance, demand
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) Q4 preview by Morgan Stanley: margins, prices, guidance, demand. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is set to release its fourth quarter report tomorrow, January 25th, 2023, after the market closes. Analysts expect the EV giant to post EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $24.03 billion. Raw numbers aside,...
Adani Group shares tumble as short seller Hindenburg alleges fraud
Investing.com -- Shares of the seven publicly listed firms under the Adani Group tumbled on Wednesday after short seller Hindenburg Research said it had taken positions against the firms, alleging that the company had likely engaged in fraud, and that it was significantly overvalued. Adani Enterprises Ltd (NS:ADEL), Adani Total...
Ford to make call on Europe job cuts by mid-Feb as buyers circle German site
BERLIN (Reuters) -Ford will decide by mid-February how many jobs to cut in Europe a German union said on Tuesday, as reports surfaced that China's BYD was one of 15 investors interested in buying the U.S. carmaker's site in Saarlouis, Germany. The future of the Saarlouis site has been unclear...
First-Ever 1200 Acre Nuclear-Powered Data Centre To Host BTC Mining
© Reuters. First-Ever 1200 Acre Nuclear-Powered Data Centre To Host BTC Mining. Cumulus Data has finished constructing the first nuclear-powered data center in Susquehanna. The campus will power Bitcoin mining and cloud computing services. The data center supports strong zero-carbon ESG client benefits in addition to scalability, flexibility, and...
Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop
© Reuters. Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop. Cryptocurrency analyst says the bears are in the denial stage and the market is being manipulated. He predicts that Bitcoin price will drop further into the panic stage. Other opinions suggest that the market is...
After-hours movers: Microsoft gains following EPS, pulls other tech stocks with it
© Reuters. After-hours movers: Microsoft gains following EPS, pulls other tech stocks with it. eHealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) 24% HIGHER; Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be in the range of $190 to $200 million. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 is expected to be in the range of $395 to $405M as compared to the company's guidance of $375 to $395M.
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market. Analyst Ben Armstrong says ICP will be the number one coin for the bull market. ICP has gained 48% since the beginning of 2023. The price of ICP has broken a strong resistance, converting it to support. Cryptocurrency...
Microsoft leads earnings flood, GE warns, Eurozone grows - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the first of the Big Tech megacaps to report earnings for the final quarter of 2022, and it's expected to show profit falling. There's a flood of other earnings to digest in the meantime, with General Electric (NYSE:GE) suffering after giving a weak outlook and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) coming in just ahead of expectations. Europe appears to have returned to growth, but at a price - the cost of energy subsidies and interest payments on inflation-linked debt sent U.K. government borrowing sharply higher in December. Poland puts Germany on the spot with a request to send tanks to Ukraine, while crude oil is drifting ahead of the latest U.S. inventory data. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 24th January.
SHIB Ranks the Biggest Token by USD Value of $616M Among ETH Whales
SHIB Ranks the Biggest Token by USD Value of $616M Among ETH Whales. Data indicates that SHIB is still a favorite investing tool for Ethereum whales. The top 5000 crypto whales hold an average of more than $616 million worth of SHIB. The global crypto market cap crossed the $1...
Wormhole Attacker Moves $155 Million of Stolen Funds into Staked Ethereum (stETH)
© Reuters Wormhole Attacker Moves $155 Million of Stolen Funds into Staked Ethereum (stETH) A cryptocurrency wallet linked to the Wormhole token bridge attack has been spotted moving over $155 million worth of stolen funds for the first time in months in trades involving staked Ether. Wormhole Attacker Moves...
DOGE’s Price Is Looking To Break Out of a Consolidation Channel
© Reuters DOGE’s Price Is Looking To Break Out of a Consolidation Channel. DOGE’s price has dropped 1.06% over the last 24 hours. Crypto analyst believes that DOGE will hit $1 a coin. The meme token’s price is attempting to break out of a consolidation channel.
