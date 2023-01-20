ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community

Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community. Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Denver weather:...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment plan to hit ballots

Denver City Council has passed the redevelopment plan for the Park Hill Golf Course which will send it to Denver ballots in April. Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment plan to hit ballots. Denver City Council has passed the redevelopment plan for the Park Hill Golf Course which will send it...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

What is Colorado spending to bus migrants away?

FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how much the state has spent busing migrants out of Colorado. Nicole Fierro reports. FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how much the state has spent busing migrants out of Colorado. Nicole Fierro reports. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Aggressive coyotes out during mating season

Pet owners are being warned to take extra precautions to protect pets from coyotes. Courtney Fromm reports. Pet owners are being warned to take extra precautions to protect pets from coyotes. Courtney Fromm reports. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold Tuesday night into Wednesday as...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Deadliest year on Colorado roads since 1981

According to the Colorado State Patrol, data shows there were 745 deaths on Colorado roads last year. According to the Colorado State Patrol, data shows there were 745 deaths on Colorado roads last year. What is Colorado spending to bus migrants away?. FOX31 Problem Solvers are getting answers about how...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

New survey gauges teachers' feelings on safety

Evan Kruegel is looking into the latest survey released by the Colorado Education Association. Evan Kruegel is looking into the latest survey released by the Colorado Education Association. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold Tuesday night into Wednesday as another round of snow pushes through...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Chilly temperatures on the way

Cold, dry conditions are coming later this week. Cold, dry conditions are coming later this week. A Denver police officer's body camera showed her typing something on her phone before she crashed into a pedestrian in the middle of a crosswalk. Rob Low reports. Eviction notice served after rental assistance...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Driver wanted in Aurora bus stop hit-and-run

Police say a driver plowed into two people at an Aurora bus stop and fled the scene. Greg Nieto reports. Police say a driver plowed into two people at an Aurora bus stop and fled the scene. Greg Nieto reports. Denver weather: Spotty snow chances Wednesday. Denver’s weather will stay...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Loveland Police investigate string of armed robberies

Loveland Police are searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops at Centerra. Samantha Spitz reports. Loveland Police investigate string of armed robberies. Loveland Police are searching for two people wanted in a string of robberies Monday night at the Promenade Shops...
LOVELAND, CO
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
KDVR.com

$522,000 verdict for CU athlete run over by Denver cop

A Denver jury has awarded $522,000 to a former Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball player after she was run over by a Denver police officer in 2019. Rob Low reports. $522,000 verdict for CU athlete run over by Denver …. A Denver jury has awarded $522,000 to a former Colorado...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Cold temperatures here to stay

It has been a cold January so far and that pattern could stay into the first week of February, according to the 8-to-14-day climate outlook. It has been a cold January so far and that pattern could stay into the first week of February, according to the 8-to-14-day climate outlook.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

This year's National Western Stock Show breaks records

Two Colorado animals have sold for record amounts and buyers have spent $585,000 on the top eight champion winning animals in total. This year’s National Western Stock Show breaks records. Two Colorado animals have sold for record amounts and buyers have spent $585,000 on the top eight champion winning...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Kraken variant not spreading as fast in Colorado

In Colorado, the "Kraken" variant of XBB.1.5 only makes up a small percent of COVID-19 cases. In Colorado, the "Kraken" variant of XBB.1.5 only makes up a small percent of COVID-19 cases. Classified documents found at Pence’s home. Authorities searched former Vice President Mike Pence's home and found classified...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Cloudy with light flurries

We start off the workweek with light flurries in Denver and light snow in the foothills. Travis Michels forecasts. We start off the workweek with light flurries in Denver and light snow in the foothills. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Late flurries possible Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay cold and...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver middle school deals with rise in COVID cases

Denver Public Schools says McAuliffe International School will be open on Tuesday after a large number of staff called out due to COVID. Kim Posey reports. Denver middle school deals with rise in COVID cases. Denver Public Schools says McAuliffe International School will be open on Tuesday after a large...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
COLORADO STATE

