Match 1: Pedro Dones & The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) vs Rex Lawless & Mutually Assured Destruction (Perry Von Vicious & Rip Byson) This is a big boy circus, ain’t it? Pedro thinks he can throw hands into the abs but he is just bouncing off. Rex tossing everyone around and the Shot Caller and his carny friends need to regroup. Dones wants Rip? Rip with the chop flurry and big slam for two. Perry’s in. This is going poorly but a little well timed chaos gets Perry to eat some running back elbows. But it doesn’t last long. Rip is tearing up Lyon and slams Midas on his body. Dones breaks up the double chokeslam and we have an all out brawl. Lyon escapes a Perry Go Round but unmasks Lyon in the process. Perry is shocked and the ref is distracted by getting the mask back to Lyon…and Midas blasts Perry with the ringmaster’s cane and a remasked Lyon steals the pin LAAAAAMMMMMMME EVENT!!!

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO