Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE LEGENDS ANNOUNCED FOR RAW 30
WWE announced appearances by Triple H, Jimmy Hart, Madusa, Ted DiBiase, Irwin R. Shyster, The Godfather and Diamond Dallas Page for this Monday's Raw 30 in Philadelphia, PA. Previously announced are Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, The Bellas, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Sean Waltman, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, Kurt Angle and Road Dogg.
Pro Wrestling Insider
OWENS VS. SOLO SET FOR NIGHT BEFORE RUMBLE, GOWEN ON WWE VISIT AND MORE
Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced for next Friday's Smackdown. We reported last night former WWE star Zach Gowen was backstage at Smackdown. Gowen tweeted:. Will Cody Rhodes win the Royal Rumble Match?: WWE After the Bell, Jan. 20, 2023. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT HONORS JAY BRISCOE AT TONIGHT'S TAPING, WHAT IS SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW AND MORE
Impact Wrestling opened up tonight's TV taping in Florida with a ten bell salute for Jay Briscoe. We are told the taping was sold out to the point they had standing room only spots. Tomorrow, Impact will be taping the following:. *X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve in a...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MANE EVENT PAY TRIBUTE TO JAY BRISCOE AND MORE: 1/19 WRESTLING OPEN IN WORCESTER, MA LIVE REPORT
Match 1: Pedro Dones & The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) vs Rex Lawless & Mutually Assured Destruction (Perry Von Vicious & Rip Byson) This is a big boy circus, ain’t it? Pedro thinks he can throw hands into the abs but he is just bouncing off. Rex tossing everyone around and the Shot Caller and his carny friends need to regroup. Dones wants Rip? Rip with the chop flurry and big slam for two. Perry’s in. This is going poorly but a little well timed chaos gets Perry to eat some running back elbows. But it doesn’t last long. Rip is tearing up Lyon and slams Midas on his body. Dones breaks up the double chokeslam and we have an all out brawl. Lyon escapes a Perry Go Round but unmasks Lyon in the process. Perry is shocked and the ref is distracted by getting the mask back to Lyon…and Midas blasts Perry with the ringmaster’s cane and a remasked Lyon steals the pin LAAAAAMMMMMMME EVENT!!!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WBD ARE HYPOCRITICAL, PEOPLE SEEING THINGS THAT AREN’T THERE, TONY MEETING THE CHAMP AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Why is it that Hogan says what he said on his infamous tape and he is forgiven yet Jay Briscoe is never forgiven despite repenting over and over again? Lots of folk have said various things we wish we could take back. We own up to our actions as adults, apologize and work to make ourselves and the situation better. Jay was never given that chance. Any ideas as to why?
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: A TOURNAMENT, MORE PEOPLE ENTER THE ROYAL RUMBLE, RAW XXX IS COMING, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We take a look at what happened last week with Kevin Owens and The Bloodline. We see vehicles arriving at the building and The Bloodline emerge and Sami is in a good mood. Jimmy and Jey reciprocate but Roman, Paul, and Solo do not.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILER: MAJOR CHANGE TO SEGMENT FOR RAW 30 THIS MONDAY
There has been a major creative change for this Monday's Raw 30, PWInsider.com can exclusively confirm. Initially, Monday's Raw in Philadelphia was to feature a Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony that would include a number of members of that dynasty's past generations, including WWE Hall of Famers Afa, Sika and Rikishi as well as former Samoan SWAT Team and Headshrinkers member Samu appearing.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR THIS WEDNESDAY
The updated lineup for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Lexington, Kentucky at the Rupp Arena:. *Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti & Ricky Starks. *Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage. *Jungle Boy & Hook vs. Ethan Page & Matt Hardy with Stokely Hathaway. *AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILERS: FORMER NXT STAR AND MORE AT IMPACT TAPING
Steph De Lander (the former Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) debuted at tonight's Impact Wrestling taping in Florida as a heel. There was also an angle where former NWA Women's Tag Team Champions The Hex, Marti Belle & Allysin Kay returned at the behest of Jim Mitchell. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GREAT MUTA'S FINAL MATCH NOTES & NEWS
Keiji Mutoh wrestled as the Great Muta for the final time earlier today at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Yokohama, Japan. Muta teamed with Sting and Darby Allin defeated AKIRA & Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji. The Great Kabuki, who was Muta's storyline father in WCW, appeared before the match.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER NEW JAPAN STAR OFFICIALLY DEBUTS: 1/20 WWE NXT IN FT. PIERCE, FLORIDA RESULTS
WWE returned to Fort Pierce tonight with the latest NXT show here:. *Tiffany Stratton defreated Wendy Choo. *Axiom pinned Oro Mensah, but was attacked by Karl Fredericks. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kayden Carter pinned former BELLATOR fighter Lola Vice, who was managed by Elektra Lopez. *The Schism...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BEING THE ELITE 'FOR JAY' RECAP
The Bucks and Cutler make the drive to Fresno, CA and talk about the passing of Jay Briscoe. The Jacksons are in a state of shock and they reiterate a lot of the same things the wrestling community has said about Jay. They said Dynamite was voluntary for roster members but they felt it would be good to be around friends of Jay. Matt says the original goal was to get the three best brother tag teams into AEW (Mark & Jay - Penta & Fenix - Bucks) but they couldn’t make it happen. They’re thankful they were able to keep Ring of Honor going so the Briscoes could go out on a high note professionally. They give their love to Jay’s wife and children and Mark.
Pro Wrestling Insider
PAGE VS. JUNGLE BOY, ANDRETTI VS. GARCIA & MORE: AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
It is Friday and AEW Rampage was recorded in the Save Mart in Fresno CA right after Dynamite. Our commentary team is Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho. Page goes for the Ego’s Edge right off the top and JB escapes and is able to avoid Page’s attacks until he gets a head scissors takedown. Page rolls out of the ring, and pulls Isiah in front of him when JB tries to leap into him. Page tosses JB into the ring and starts arguing with Matt Hardy, allowing JB to get the leap this time.
Pro Wrestling Insider
KAZARIAN ON IMPACT WRESTLING'S PRESS PASS PODCAST
Frankie Kazarian Is The Special Guest On The Press Pass Podcast on Wednesday, January 25th at 2pm EST. IMPACT Wrestling Star Will Talk About His Shocking Return At The Hard To Kill Pay-View-View In Atlanta. Frankie Kazarian - 5-time X Division Champion and 3-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champion -...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIANCA & MONTEZ ON NBC TODAY, SETH VS. AUSTIN HEADLINES LIVE EVENTS & MORE: WWE WEEKEND PREVIEW
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are slated to appear on NBC this afternoon during their broadcast of the NFL Playoffs game between The Kansas City Chiefs and The Jacksonville Jaguars. WWE's lone live event this weekend for the main roster will be tonight in Erie, PA...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Exclusive: Ethan Page & Stokely Hathaway Make Their Entrance | AEW Rampage, 1/20/23. Can Jungle Boy Jack Perry Out Power All Ego Ethan Page? | AEW Rampage. 1/20/23. Does Jade Cargill Make It 49 Wins in a Row? | AEW Rampage, 1/20/23. Does Daniel Garcia End Action Andretti Winning Ways?...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CLASSIC WWF SUPERSTARS EPISODES ADDED TO WWE NETWORK AND MORE
This month's classic WWE Network addition is more episodes of WWF Superstars, taking the series through July 1996. On this week's 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson speak with Buff Bagwell. Bagwell discusses his career, his neck injury on WCW Thunder, his sobriety and his "new chapter". Mansoor,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPUPDOWNDOWN LIVE EVENT THIS SUNDAY, THE MIZ STARES DOWN CENA AND MORE
The Miz posts online WWE 2K 23 marketing featuring staring contest with John Cena. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES HUGE INTERPROMOTIONAL JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT EVENT
Produced by Hiromu Takahashi, March 1 will see an incredible event on NJPW World pay per view, powered by LEC!. It’s the first ever All Star Junior Festival in Korakuen Hall! Junior heavyweights from across the world, independent to major leagues will all be in action on a once in a lifetime card!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW STRONG REPORT: MCMG DEFEND TAG TITLES, AND MORE
Your announcers are Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono,and Hiroshi Tanahashi. (in Japanese) Match Number One: Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs versus Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas. Rosas and Royce start things off. Thye lock up and Royce with a wrist lock. Rosas with a drop...
