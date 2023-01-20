ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Wrestling Insider

MORE LEGENDS ANNOUNCED FOR RAW 30

WWE announced appearances by Triple H, Jimmy Hart, Madusa, Ted DiBiase, Irwin R. Shyster, The Godfather and Diamond Dallas Page for this Monday's Raw 30 in Philadelphia, PA. Previously announced are Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, The Bellas, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Sean Waltman, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, Kurt Angle and Road Dogg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Wrestling Insider

OWENS VS. SOLO SET FOR NIGHT BEFORE RUMBLE, GOWEN ON WWE VISIT AND MORE

Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced for next Friday's Smackdown. We reported last night former WWE star Zach Gowen was backstage at Smackdown. Gowen tweeted:. Will Cody Rhodes win the Royal Rumble Match?: WWE After the Bell, Jan. 20, 2023. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider

MANE EVENT PAY TRIBUTE TO JAY BRISCOE AND MORE: 1/19 WRESTLING OPEN IN WORCESTER, MA LIVE REPORT

Match 1: Pedro Dones & The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) vs Rex Lawless & Mutually Assured Destruction (Perry Von Vicious & Rip Byson) This is a big boy circus, ain’t it? Pedro thinks he can throw hands into the abs but he is just bouncing off. Rex tossing everyone around and the Shot Caller and his carny friends need to regroup. Dones wants Rip? Rip with the chop flurry and big slam for two. Perry’s in. This is going poorly but a little well timed chaos gets Perry to eat some running back elbows. But it doesn’t last long. Rip is tearing up Lyon and slams Midas on his body. Dones breaks up the double chokeslam and we have an all out brawl. Lyon escapes a Perry Go Round but unmasks Lyon in the process. Perry is shocked and the ref is distracted by getting the mask back to Lyon…and Midas blasts Perry with the ringmaster’s cane and a remasked Lyon steals the pin LAAAAAMMMMMMME EVENT!!!
WORCESTER, MA
Pro Wrestling Insider

WBD ARE HYPOCRITICAL, PEOPLE SEEING THINGS THAT AREN’T THERE, TONY MEETING THE CHAMP AND MORE

You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Why is it that Hogan says what he said on his infamous tape and he is forgiven yet Jay Briscoe is never forgiven despite repenting over and over again? Lots of folk have said various things we wish we could take back. We own up to our actions as adults, apologize and work to make ourselves and the situation better. Jay was never given that chance. Any ideas as to why?
Pro Wrestling Insider

SPOILER: MAJOR CHANGE TO SEGMENT FOR RAW 30 THIS MONDAY

There has been a major creative change for this Monday's Raw 30, PWInsider.com can exclusively confirm. Initially, Monday's Raw in Philadelphia was to feature a Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony that would include a number of members of that dynasty's past generations, including WWE Hall of Famers Afa, Sika and Rikishi as well as former Samoan SWAT Team and Headshrinkers member Samu appearing.
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR THIS WEDNESDAY

The updated lineup for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Lexington, Kentucky at the Rupp Arena:. *Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti & Ricky Starks. *Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage. *Jungle Boy & Hook vs. Ethan Page & Matt Hardy with Stokely Hathaway. *AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs....
LEXINGTON, KY
Pro Wrestling Insider

SPOILERS: FORMER NXT STAR AND MORE AT IMPACT TAPING

Steph De Lander (the former Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) debuted at tonight's Impact Wrestling taping in Florida as a heel. There was also an angle where former NWA Women's Tag Team Champions The Hex, Marti Belle & Allysin Kay returned at the behest of Jim Mitchell. If you enjoy...
FLORIDA STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

GREAT MUTA'S FINAL MATCH NOTES & NEWS

Keiji Mutoh wrestled as the Great Muta for the final time earlier today at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Yokohama, Japan. Muta teamed with Sting and Darby Allin defeated AKIRA & Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji. The Great Kabuki, who was Muta's storyline father in WCW, appeared before the match.
Pro Wrestling Insider

BEING THE ELITE 'FOR JAY' RECAP

The Bucks and Cutler make the drive to Fresno, CA and talk about the passing of Jay Briscoe. The Jacksons are in a state of shock and they reiterate a lot of the same things the wrestling community has said about Jay. They said Dynamite was voluntary for roster members but they felt it would be good to be around friends of Jay. Matt says the original goal was to get the three best brother tag teams into AEW (Mark & Jay - Penta & Fenix - Bucks) but they couldn’t make it happen. They’re thankful they were able to keep Ring of Honor going so the Briscoes could go out on a high note professionally. They give their love to Jay’s wife and children and Mark.
FRESNO, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

PAGE VS. JUNGLE BOY, ANDRETTI VS. GARCIA & MORE: AEW RAMPAGE REPORT

It is Friday and AEW Rampage was recorded in the Save Mart in Fresno CA right after Dynamite. Our commentary team is Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho. Page goes for the Ego’s Edge right off the top and JB escapes and is able to avoid Page’s attacks until he gets a head scissors takedown. Page rolls out of the ring, and pulls Isiah in front of him when JB tries to leap into him. Page tosses JB into the ring and starts arguing with Matt Hardy, allowing JB to get the leap this time.
FRESNO, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

KAZARIAN ON IMPACT WRESTLING'S PRESS PASS PODCAST

Frankie Kazarian Is The Special Guest On The Press Pass Podcast on Wednesday, January 25th at 2pm EST. IMPACT Wrestling Star Will Talk About His Shocking Return At The Hard To Kill Pay-View-View In Atlanta. Frankie Kazarian - 5-time X Division Champion and 3-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champion -...
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW RAMPAGE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Exclusive: Ethan Page & Stokely Hathaway Make Their Entrance | AEW Rampage, 1/20/23. Can Jungle Boy Jack Perry Out Power All Ego Ethan Page? | AEW Rampage. 1/20/23. Does Jade Cargill Make It 49 Wins in a Row? | AEW Rampage, 1/20/23. Does Daniel Garcia End Action Andretti Winning Ways?...
Pro Wrestling Insider

CLASSIC WWF SUPERSTARS EPISODES ADDED TO WWE NETWORK AND MORE

This month's classic WWE Network addition is more episodes of WWF Superstars, taking the series through July 1996. On this week's 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson speak with Buff Bagwell. Bagwell discusses his career, his neck injury on WCW Thunder, his sobriety and his "new chapter". Mansoor,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPUPDOWNDOWN LIVE EVENT THIS SUNDAY, THE MIZ STARES DOWN CENA AND MORE

The Miz posts online WWE 2K 23 marketing featuring staring contest with John Cena. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES HUGE INTERPROMOTIONAL JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT EVENT

Produced by Hiromu Takahashi, March 1 will see an incredible event on NJPW World pay per view, powered by LEC!. It’s the first ever All Star Junior Festival in Korakuen Hall! Junior heavyweights from across the world, independent to major leagues will all be in action on a once in a lifetime card!
Pro Wrestling Insider

NJPW STRONG REPORT: MCMG DEFEND TAG TITLES, AND MORE

Your announcers are Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono,and Hiroshi Tanahashi. (in Japanese) Match Number One: Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs versus Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas. Rosas and Royce start things off. Thye lock up and Royce with a wrist lock. Rosas with a drop...

Comments / 0

Community Policy