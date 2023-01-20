ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1070 KHMO-AM

Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois

Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
CHICAGO, IL
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Chicago to Michigan?

Many people consider the coastlines of the Great Lakes to be some of the most beautiful coastlines in the world. You can experience the brilliant sunsets, tranquil waters, and charming lakeside communities of the Great Lakes easily by traveling from Chicago to the great state of Michigan. Although there is...
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
ANNA, IL
Kristen Walters

Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois

A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
CHICAGO, IL
97.9 KICK FM

Best Place to Stay in Iowa? A Grain Bin Near the Field of Dreams

What's the best place you can stay in Iowa? If one national site is to be believed, it's a converted grain bin that's in the same city as The Field of Dreams. Only In Your State declared this "quiet country farm stay" on VRBO as the #1 place to stay in Iowa. The history of this place goes back generations. Here's the brief description from Mona pape, the VRBO host:
IOWA STATE
KSNT News

Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
KANSAS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday

We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
IOWA STATE
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy