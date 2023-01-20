Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Related
The Rich Used To Visit These Healing Waters In Illinois
Last week we looked at the healing waters of Elkhart Lake in Wisconsin, but it's not only the great state of Wisconsin that saw some serious visitors thanks to the mystic and healing powers of some of its gorgeous waterways. Illinois had a spot that brought in some of the...
Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois
Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
Illinois is Home to one of the 10 Best Theme Parks in the US
If you are looking to have an incredible theme park vacation with your family in 2023 then you don't have to travel to Florida, you can stay right here in the Land of Lincoln! One of the 10 best Amusement Parks in the US to Visit in 2023 is here in Illinois, check out the details...
Illinois City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
The Great Blizzard of 1978: A Historic Winter in Northern Illinois
The winter of 1978 will forever be remembered in northern Illinois as one of the most severe and devastating in the region's history. Dubbed the "Great Blizzard of 1978," this massive snowstorm cut a swath of destruction through Indiana and Illinois, leaving behind a trail of damage and chaos. The...
Illinois is NOT the Worst State to Retire in…But its Close.
A website ranked all the states from best to worst for retirement in 2023 and Illinois is not dead last...but it's close. Here are the rankings, and why does Illinois rank so low?. WalletHub.com has unveiled their 2023 Best States to Retire and shocker (not really) Illinois is near the...
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Chicago to Michigan?
Many people consider the coastlines of the Great Lakes to be some of the most beautiful coastlines in the world. You can experience the brilliant sunsets, tranquil waters, and charming lakeside communities of the Great Lakes easily by traveling from Chicago to the great state of Michigan. Although there is...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport
A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
Did You Know Outlaw Josey Wales was Based on Real Missouri Man?
It's been called one of the best "guy movies" of all time. It doesn't get much more macho than Clint Eastwood playing an outlaw out for revenge in the old west. However, did you know that one of his most famous characters was based on a real life Missouri man?
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Illinois?
Ken Griffin is an American businessman and billionaire from Illinois, who is the founder and CEO of Citadel, one of the largest and most successful hedge funds in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy, particularly in support of education and the arts.
Best Place to Stay in Iowa? A Grain Bin Near the Field of Dreams
What's the best place you can stay in Iowa? If one national site is to be believed, it's a converted grain bin that's in the same city as The Field of Dreams. Only In Your State declared this "quiet country farm stay" on VRBO as the #1 place to stay in Iowa. The history of this place goes back generations. Here's the brief description from Mona pape, the VRBO host:
What’s Missouri’s Smallest Town? – Don’t Blink or You’ll Miss It
Yes, Missouri is known partially for its big metros of St. Louis and Kansas City. But, I could argue that the real character of the Show Me State is defined by the smallest communities. What is the smallest town in Missouri? Don't blink driving through or you'll miss it. There...
Regal Cinemas closing 39 more movie theaters, including in Chicago suburbs | See list
The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.
CHC Restaurant Group Opening Third Rosebud Steakhouse in Wheeling
The group also owns locations in Magnificent Mile and Centennial Village
Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot suggests street vendors ditch cash to combat crime
Lori Lightfoot says that street vendors in an area with increased robberies should consider not using cash in transactions to "protect themselves."
Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday
We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
How Much Will It Snow? Forecast Calling For Accumulation, ‘Hazardous Travel Conditions'
So far this winter it's been cold, cloudy and wet -- but not in the form of measurable snow. In fact, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the area is seeing a snow deficit, with nearly a foot below average. However, a winter weather pattern on the way is...
97.9 KICK FM
Quincy, IL
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://979kickfm.com
Comments / 5