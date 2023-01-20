Read full article on original website
Male suspect of shooting, killing woman arrested in Douglas County
EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Douglas County Sherriff’s Office (DCSO) has arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a woman in East Wenatchee. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to reports of a woman who was shot on Badger Mountain Road near Viebrock Drive in East Wenatchee Saturday evening just past 5:15 p.m. The people who reported the...
Douglas Co. authorities make arrest in shooting of woman
DOUGLAS CO., Wash. – The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office said they have made an arrest in the shooting of a woman Saturday night. Authorities said deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 17000 block of Badger Mtn Rd just before 5:30 p.m. Witnesses allegedly told authorities they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side...
FOX 28 Spokane
Law Enforcement Warning issued for Douglass County due to homicide suspect in the area
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. – The Civil Authorities have issued a Law Enforcement Warning for Douglass County starting at 6:35 due to a homicide suspect in the area. Right now, law enforcement is in the area in area attempting to locate the suspect. The Law Enforcement Warning is set to...
kpq.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville
Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
ifiberone.com
10-time convicted felon arrested after allegedly stealing car, fleeing from police in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 10-time convicted felon is back in jail after police say he stole a running vehicle and fled from law enforcement Sunday morning in Moses Lake. Valentine D. Gomez, 34, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, felony eluding, hit-and-run and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Manhunt ends in arrest after shooting leaves woman dead near Waterville
1:09 P.M. UPDATE -- Douglas County deputies have released the identities of the gunman and fatal victim who was killed near Waterville Saturday evening. The alleged murderer is 27-year-old is Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee and the victim is 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick. Deputies say the shooting was a...
ifiberone.com
Man with ties to Moses Lake found guilty in string of armed robberies and assault in Okanogan County
OMAK - After he was found guilty of several serious crimes by a jury this week, a man with ties to Moses Lake faces a lengthy prison sentence, according to Okanogan County's prosecuting attorney. 34-year-old Stephen Vasquez of Omak was found guilty of four counts of robbery in the first...
ifiberone.com
Death in a pill: Grant and Chelan counties see alarming jump in fentanyl deaths in 2022
WENATCHEE - Growing fentanyl use in our region in 2022 translated into more deaths, according to coroners with Chelan and Grant counties. Fentanyl accounted for far more drug-related overdoses in 2022 compared to 2021 in at least two counties in north central Washington. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says fentanyl...
ifiberone.com
Uptick in vehicle prowls reported this week in north Grant County
COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County. Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee man gets 11 years in prison for child molestation
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for molesting a child. Devon S. McGrady, 33, pleaded guilty in December to three counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of a no contact order violation. McGrady was sentenced Wednesday to an 11-year prison...
ifiberone.com
Head-on DUI crash near Quincy on Friday involved two children
QUINCY - A number of people have minor injuries following Friday’s head-on DUI wreck near Quincy. Troopers say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on SR 28 at milepost 31. Authorities reported that 47-year-old Jose Reyes-Preciado had been intoxicated while driving his Nissan sedan. Reyes-Preciado eventually crossed the centerline and struck a smaller Chevy car head-on.
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee Police receive national media recognition for involvement in Blue Bridge Alliance
EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson got some nationally-watched air time this week for a good cause. Johnson was interviewed in tandem with Blue Bridge Alliance co-founder Brian Spracklen on Fox News this week. Johnson was paired up with Spracklen talk to about the East Wenatchee Police Department's involvement with the fast-growing Blue Bridge Alliance non-profit program.
ifiberone.com
Catalytic converter thieves busted by Moses Lake police early Wednesday morning
MOSES LAKE — For the second day in a row, Moses Lake police interrupted a catalytic converter theft. Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers noticed two people under a vehicle in a car lot on Valley Road. The two suspects ran off when officers approached, leaving their saw and tools at the scene, according to Moses Lake police.
ifiberone.com
MLPD seizes 3,000 fentanyl pills, half-pound of meth; 2 suspects arrested
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested two suspects accused of bringing fentanyl from Western Washington and selling it in the Moses Lake area. Moses Lake police on Thursday obtained a search warrant to place a GPS tracker on a Chevrolet Suburban connected to Dustin Duville and Amanda Ruiz. Detectives had received information the two were traveling to the Kent area to resupply on fentanyl to be sold in Moses Lake, according to court records.
kpq.com
Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance
A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
ifiberone.com
Driver hospitalized after losing control of pickup truck on icy Ephrata road
EPHRATA — A Quincy man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his pickup truck on any icy road Saturday in Ephrata. The 52-year-old was driving a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck west on Nat Washington Way. Ephrata police say he lost control as he was heading down the hill toward Basin Street.
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update January 23: Deadly crash near Wapato, woman falls from car and is shot in Wenatchee and partly sunny skies and temps in the upper 30's today
A driver is dead after being ejected from their car in a crash near Wapato. Police are investigating after a woman fell out of a car and was then shot in Wenatchee and temperatures should be in the upper 30's to low 40's with partly sunny skies today.
kpq.com
City of Leavenworth Accepts Roundabout Design for Pine Street Project
The City of Leavenworth accepted a two-lane roundabout design for Phase Two of the Pine Street project on Jan. 10. In April of 2022, the city began work on the Pine Street Study and contracted through RH2 Engineering. This project would be located on Pine Street between Titus Road and...
