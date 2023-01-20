Read full article on original website
Hamilton County Jail resumes operations after limited prisoner intake overnight
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirms the Hamilton County Justice Center resumed inmate intake 6 a.m. Monday morning. This comes after the jail accepted individuals who fell under the category of physical arrest in which they may pose a threat to the public, felony or violent offense overnight. Law enforcement...
Police arrest 21-year-old involved in fatal Nicholas County shooting
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kentucky man was charged with murder Monday after a shooting in Nicholas County, according to Kentucky State Police Post 6. Dalton Barker, 21, was arrested after he allegedly shot Frisco Johnson on Cassidy Creek Road Sunday evening, police said. Officers say they were dispatched...
Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their firearm early Sunday morning. At 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of two male individuals breaking into vehicles. According to officials, when an officer arrived, they saw a car with people in it and got out of their cruiser. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer, who subsequently fired their gun.
Officials investigating deadly crash in Scott Co.
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in the area of 2165 Long Lick Pike. On their Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office said it appears a red Toyota van ran off the right side of the roadway partially down an embankment and struck a tree head-on.
Campbell County Woman Indicted, Charged in Husband’s Overdose Death
A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro woman on murder charges in connection to an overdose death. On April 2, 2021, special agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division joined investigators with the...
Kentucky State Police Post 5 Arrest Subject After Multiple County Pursuit
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – On Tuesday January 17, 2023 Kentucky State Police received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to assisting another law enforcement agency on Interstate 71. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance with a traffic stop on a white Jeep that had been observed with the wrong registration displayed on the vehicle. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment the Jeep failed to stop and continued to travel south on Interstate 71.
Police investigating armed robbery in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning. Officers were called to Etawah Drive near August Drive around 1:45 a.m. That’s in the Eastland Parkway area. A man told police that two men robbed him at gunpoint. He said they shot...
Police are responding to a report of an assault with injuries in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of an assault with injuries in the 7100 block of Foundry Row in Liberty Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
POLICE: Former Ky. lawmaker John Tilley helped 'unstable' woman to hotel room before alleged rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman allegedly raped by John Tilley, the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, told police she blacked out after being given an alcoholic shot by a man she didn’t know at a Lexington bar last April, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Lexington man pleads guilty to fatal distribution of fentanyl
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to distributing fentanyl resulting in an overdose death. Keon Lamont Lee, 31, obtained two bags of controlled substances from his dealer, one containing cocaine and the other fentanyl, according to his plea agreement. Lee distributed fentanyl to...
Prosecutor disputes suspect's claim that fake gun was used in robberies targeting UC students
CINCINNATI — Multiple robberies this week targeting the University of Cincinnati students living off campus sparked multiple conversations about how to stay safe. "Yeah, yeah, there was a lot of talk about it," UC student Matthew Bess said. "At least in my circles of friends, yeah." Thursday night, students...
The interstate in Newport clear after an earlier crash
NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared and the interstate is back to normal traffic levels. The center lane is blocked on northbound I-471 in Newport after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash...
Crews respond to a report of a crash on US 42 and Baker in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of a crash, blocking the roadway on US 42 and Baker in Boone County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
Lexington police investigating woman found dead on Trade Center Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Trade Center Drive Monday morning. According to police, officers were sent to the 2100 block of Trade Center Drive for an “unresponsive” woman. Once there, police said the woman was pronounced dead by the coroner.
Cincinnati police officer’s career to end in disgrace with criminal convictions Wednesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The career of a veteran Cincinnati police officer will end in disgrace with five criminal convictions Wednesday. Officer Christopher Schroder, who joined the Cincinnati Police Department 24 years ago this month, is expected to appear at any moment in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. He signed a...
Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Local corrections center focusing more on security and higher-risk offenders
The River City Correctional Center's executive director said the facility is focusing more on security and higher risk offenders. Scott McVey said the facility is using new tools to monitor inmates.
Man indicted for June murder in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted for the June murder of a 44-year-old in Avondale. Steven McCloud is accused of killing Leandre Heights, 44, on June 4, 2022, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Heights was on the front porch of his Blair Avenue home when...
Family of 6-year-old student accused of shooting teacher issues statement
Family of 6-year-old student accused of shooting teacher issues statement

WAVY's Julie Millet reports.
UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in crash involving semi on US-68 in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY — UPDATE: @ 11:15 a.m. One person is dead after a crash on US-68 in Clinton County Thursday morning. The crash happened on US-68 near mile marker 19 in Union Township around 5:30 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. According to OSHP, a pick-up truck driven...
