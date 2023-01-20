LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their firearm early Sunday morning. At 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of two male individuals breaking into vehicles. According to officials, when an officer arrived, they saw a car with people in it and got out of their cruiser. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer, who subsequently fired their gun.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO