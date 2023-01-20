ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bracken County, KY

Fox 19

Police arrest 21-year-old involved in fatal Nicholas County shooting

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kentucky man was charged with murder Monday after a shooting in Nicholas County, according to Kentucky State Police Post 6. Dalton Barker, 21, was arrested after he allegedly shot Frisco Johnson on Cassidy Creek Road Sunday evening, police said. Officers say they were dispatched...
DRY RIDGE, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their firearm early Sunday morning. At 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of two male individuals breaking into vehicles. According to officials, when an officer arrived, they saw a car with people in it and got out of their cruiser. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer, who subsequently fired their gun.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Officials investigating deadly crash in Scott Co.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash in the area of 2165 Long Lick Pike. On their Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office said it appears a red Toyota van ran off the right side of the roadway partially down an embankment and struck a tree head-on.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
thebig1063.com

Campbell County Woman Indicted, Charged in Husband’s Overdose Death

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro woman on murder charges in connection to an overdose death. On April 2, 2021, special agents with the TBI Drug Investigation Division joined investigators with the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Post 5 Arrest Subject After Multiple County Pursuit

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (January 18, 2023) – On Tuesday January 17, 2023 Kentucky State Police received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to assisting another law enforcement agency on Interstate 71. A deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office had requested assistance with a traffic stop on a white Jeep that had been observed with the wrong registration displayed on the vehicle. When the deputy activated his emergency equipment the Jeep failed to stop and continued to travel south on Interstate 71.
HENRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating armed robbery in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning. Officers were called to Etawah Drive near August Drive around 1:45 a.m. That’s in the Eastland Parkway area. A man told police that two men robbed him at gunpoint. He said they shot...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington man pleads guilty to fatal distribution of fentanyl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to distributing fentanyl resulting in an overdose death. Keon Lamont Lee, 31, obtained two bags of controlled substances from his dealer, one containing cocaine and the other fentanyl, according to his plea agreement. Lee distributed fentanyl to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

The interstate in Newport clear after an earlier crash

NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared and the interstate is back to normal traffic levels. The center lane is blocked on northbound I-471 in Newport after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash...
NEWPORT, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police investigating woman found dead on Trade Center Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Trade Center Drive Monday morning. According to police, officers were sent to the 2100 block of Trade Center Drive for an “unresponsive” woman. Once there, police said the woman was pronounced dead by the coroner.
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Man indicted for June murder in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted for the June murder of a 44-year-old in Avondale. Steven McCloud is accused of killing Leandre Heights, 44, on June 4, 2022, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Heights was on the front porch of his Blair Avenue home when...
CINCINNATI, OH
fox56news.com

Family of 6-year-old student accused of shooting teacher issues statement

WAVY's Julie Millet reports. Read the full statement: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/family-of-6-year-old-accused-of-shooting-teacher-issues-statement/. Family of 6-year-old student accused of shooting …. WAVY's Julie Millet reports. Read the full statement: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/family-of-6-year-old-accused-of-shooting-teacher-issues-statement/. Vote: Jan. 20 Home Team Play of the Week. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Jan. 20. Jan. 20: Bad healthcare, Princess Diana’s...
LEXINGTON, KY

