Community Medical Clinic in Hopkinsville, Princeton and Oak Grove is offering $20 Gift Cards in an effort to raise vaccination rates. According to a news release, the Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP), the trade association representing all commercial insurers and Medicaid-managed care plans in the Commonwealth has donated several hundred $20 gift cards to the three Community Medical Clinics. Officials indicate the clinics will give $20 Mastercard gift cards — while supplies last — to anyone who receives a vaccine or booster of any kind. The gift cards are limited to one card per person. Some of the vaccines include Flu, Pneumonia, COVID-19, and HPV. Those interested are encouraged to call their closest Community Medical Clinic location to schedule an appointment.

OAK GROVE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO