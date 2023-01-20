Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whvoradio.com
CCPS Superintendent Bentzel Delivers Breakfast Primer
Per Superintendent Chris Bentzel, a comprehensive public update on the inevitable Hopkinsville-Christian County consolidation is planned for the upcoming “State of the Schools” Eye-Opener Breakfast. During an appearance earlier this week on WHVO’s “Hoptown This Morning,” Bentzel did note that district officials are within a month from receiving...
whvoradio.com
New Hopkinsville Mayor Focused On Growing Home Initiative
Newly elected Hopkinsville Mayor J. R. Knight says he and his staff are focused on the Growing Home initiative centered around making safety and infrastructure improvements in the city. During a recent visit on Hoptown this Morning, Mayor Knight said one of the prime concerns is improving safety and services...
whvoradio.com
Joy Closet Begins ‘Eagle Fly’ Mentor Program
Since Joy Closet’s inception, its mission has been to assist foster children, children in crisis and their associated guardians and families to feel “special, valued and loved” — through the giving of necessary items and providing emotional and educational support for a better chance in adulthood.
whvoradio.com
Christian County Ag Expo Center Adding Tourism Dollars
The Christian County Agriculture Expo center located behind the Cooperative Extension Office is kicking off another busy year of events that are adding to the area’s economy. Christian County Agriculture Extension Agent Matt Futtrell says one of the events recently hosted was a mule auction that resulted in some...
whvoradio.com
Community Medical Clinic Offering Gift Cards To Encourage Vaccinations
Community Medical Clinic in Hopkinsville, Princeton and Oak Grove is offering $20 Gift Cards in an effort to raise vaccination rates. According to a news release, the Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP), the trade association representing all commercial insurers and Medicaid-managed care plans in the Commonwealth has donated several hundred $20 gift cards to the three Community Medical Clinics. Officials indicate the clinics will give $20 Mastercard gift cards — while supplies last — to anyone who receives a vaccine or booster of any kind. The gift cards are limited to one card per person. Some of the vaccines include Flu, Pneumonia, COVID-19, and HPV. Those interested are encouraged to call their closest Community Medical Clinic location to schedule an appointment.
whvoradio.com
Signup Underway For Spring Sports At Hopkinsville YMCA
Although Spring is still a few weeks away, the Hopkinsville YMCA is already taking signups for several sports that will begin in March. YMCA’s Amanda Crutchfield says participants began signing up after the new year rolled around. Crutchfield says the signups will continue for at least the next month.
whvoradio.com
Dollar General Debate Begins For Jefferson Street In Cadiz
Over the next three weeks, members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission have but one question for which they must find answers. Should a portion of Jefferson Street, just north of its intersection with Cerulean Road, be shifted from R-2 residential, to I-1 light industrial — in hopes of a Dollar General potentially buying the property, and constructing a retail facility?
whvoradio.com
Christian County Fiscal Court Throws Support Behind Second Amendment
Christian County can now be considered among many municipalities in the Commonwealth as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”. The decision — though not unanimous — comes following considerable discussion not just during Tuesday morning’s fiscal court meeting, but more than two years of debate in and around Hopkinsville, and also in and around the court’s chambers.
whvoradio.com
Finley Certifies ‘Right To Vote On Tax Increase’ Petition
County Clerk Carmen Finley confirmed Monday afternoon that the petition from the “Citizens Right To Vote On Tax Increase” has been certified and delivered to the Trigg County Board of Education — putting “the ball in their court.”. What those next steps need to be have...
whvoradio.com
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
whvoradio.com
Health Officials Confirm Co-Sleeping Death In Christian County
Parenting at any stage can be difficult and taxing. Ask anyone who’s ever been one. It requires the utmost attention, at all times. This hard lesson came to light Monday evening, when officials and members of the Christian County Health Department’s Board of Health convened for their quarterly assessment. In her report, CCHD Maternal & Child Health Coordinator Tarasha Morrow confirmed that a recent death in the county — a four-month-old infant — occurred this month due to a failed co-sleeping measure.
whvoradio.com
Two Rail Cars Overturn In Pembroke
Two rail cars overturned near Main Street in Pembroke after a brake problem Monday night. Christian County emergency personnel say two cars being stored in the area had a brake issue and the derailer kept them off the main track near the intersection of Main Street in Pembroke. No roadways...
whvoradio.com
Work Zone Restrictions Along I-24 In Lyon County Start Wednesday
Drivers will need to use extra caution when traveling on Interstate 24 in Lyon County starting Wednesday as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a series of daytime work zone lane restrictions to allow maintenance and repairs. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says the work zone lane restrictions will be at...
whvoradio.com
Part of Trigg Sheriff’s Federal Lawsuit Dismissed
A portion of the federal lawsuit filed by a Cadiz woman against Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree and Jailer James Hughes has been dismissed with an amended action now filed with the court. Crystal Smith filed the lawsuit late last year alleging assault, battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional...
whvoradio.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued For Portion Of Gracey Area
The Christian County Water District has issued a Boil Water Advisory after isolating valves and making repairs to a main line break in Gracey Tuesday morning. The advisory is in effect until further notice for all addresses on East Main, Schoolhouse Road, Wilson Street, College Street, Hopson Street, Mill Street, Railroad Street, Cross Street and Lionel Street.
whvoradio.com
Trial Date Vacated In Oak Grove Murder Case
A man charged with complicity to murder in the Oak Grove fatal shooting of 18-year old Gailon Toler of Clarksville had his motion to modify his bond denied in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Tyron Holt was initially indicted by a Christian County grand jury on one count of...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Cemetery Damaged In Attempted Theft
A cemetery on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville was found damaged Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Friday and Monday someone cut copper wire at Cave Springs Cemetery while attempting to steal the wire. The wire is valued at $3,000 and no arrest has been made.
whvoradio.com
More Details Released Regarding Threats At Lyon County Middle School
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about two juveniles who were charged after two separate alleged threats at the middle school last week. Sheriff Brent White says School Resource Officer Jason Young charged two juveniles after threats to the safety of the Lyon County Middle School between 7:40 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 18th.
whvoradio.com
Fugitive Arrested In Lyon County
A welfare check in Lyon County last week led to the arrest of a North Carolina man who was wanted on a theft-related warrant. Sheriff Brent White and Chief Deputy Sam Adams conducted the welfare check on Gum Street in Kuttawa around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon, January 18. During their investigation,...
Comments / 0