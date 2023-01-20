Volunteer coach in Port Richmond charged with sex assault of teen female players

Philadelphia police say a volunteer basketball and softball coach has been charged with sexually assaulting two female players.

Timothy Foster, 38, coached for the Port Richmond Tigers Sports Association.

Timothy Foster

Foster was arrested Thursday and charged with indecent assault and other offenses.

Neighbors and parents say they are unnerved and shocked by the arrest.

Tony Davis who lives on the same 2900 block of Chatham Street as Foster in Port Richmond says Foster kept to himself and frequently spent time in his white van.

"Just walking around, he's weird," said Tony Davis. "It's not right. Girls, boys, it's not right. They're kids, let them grow up. Let them make their own choices.

Capt. James Kearney of the Special Victims Unit said Friday the investigation began on Jan. 9 after a 14-year-old victim came forward to say she was being assaulted by Foster.

Two days later, a 13-year-old victim also came forward with the same allegations, Kearney said.

Both victims told their parents about the assaults, who then went to police.

Some of the incidents occurred in Foster's home while other children were inside, Kearney said.

"Some of the activity did occur in Mr. Foster's home. That has us concerned and while other children, young girls were in the house at the same time," said Kearney. "This had been occurring since late winter of last year, that's what we know. December of 2022 it came forward."

Investigators now want to know if there are more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.

The Port Richmond Tigers Sports Association released this statement:

"At present, we have not received any information indicating that these crimes were committed during our activities. However, as soon as we were informed of the allegations, we took appropriate steps to be sure that the participants were safe and to support the participants and families involved.

"The Tigers organization immediately contacted the authorities as we do when we learn of any allegation of abuse. The Tigers organization will continue to cooperate with this investigation.

"We have also provided the families of any child known to have had contact with the alleged abuser with the contact information for the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit and encouraged them to report any relevant information.

"Since our founding forty-seven years ago, our first priority has always been the safety and the well-being of the young participants in our programs. We have and will continue to employ all best practices in order to keep our participants safe.

"We would ask that anyone having any information about this matter or about any child being abused to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.

"In light of the ongoing investigation and out of respect for the participants and families involved, this organization's only comment at this time is to say that we are truly heartbroken by this tragic breach of trust and to ask everyone to listen to and to believe their children about these matters."