Varsity Report: Poinciana girls soccer record-setter scores 81 goals

Poinciana High senior soccer standout Valerie Correa, pictured during a match at Colonial High on Tuesday, scored 6 of her team's 7 goals in the win and finished with 81 regular-season goals. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Valerie Correa scored 22 girls soccer goals to set a school record for South Sioux City of Nebraska last season.

When she moved to Kissimmee for her senior year, Correa hoped she could fit in at Poinciana and maybe get to 30 goals.

The fitting-in part went smoothly for the 18-year-old with a big smile. As for 30 scoring strikes, that took just eight games.

Correa was an instant sensation for the Eagles (12-7). She scored 81 of her team’s 97 goals in the regular season, which concluded this week. That broke the Orlando area single-season record of 77 set in 2001-02 by former Kissimmee Gateway great Monique Aviles, who went on to play for UCF.

“[Eighty-one] goals is crazy,” Correa said in a phone interview on Thursday. “I think I lacked confidence in my ability before this year. This season I wanted to kind of show out for my last year of high school. I wanted to be a leader.”

Correa’s goal total ranks second in state history. Andi Sellers, a Parade All-American and college All-American for UF, set the record when she scored 95 as a Satellite High junior in 1995-96.

Correa credited her new teammates for helping her score.

“It isn’t just me. My teammates, they’re sending me really good balls,” she said. “They’re sending the ball to the positions where I can score. My teammates and coaches are really supportive.”

Poinciana, coached by the wife-husband tandem of Alissa Gembach-Dye and Logan Dye, doubled its win total from last season (6-9-2) and enjoyed one of the best seasons in program history.

“We’re playing with a lot of other girls who have not played soccer before high school,” said Poinciana athletic director Tiffany King. “Valerie has been really good with the girls. She’s kind of learned how to be a coach on the field and done great teaching the girls at practice.

“We’ve had a pretty good season and they’ve had a lot of fun.”

Correa scored every Eagles goal in a 9-1 win against Discovery Charter. She also had all of her team’s scores in an 8-0 win against Oak Ridge and an 8-3 win vs. Kissimmee Osceola. She notched 8 goals in a 9-1 win against Liberty and a 9-1 win against Mater Brighton Lakes Academy.

Not all of her strong performances have come in blowouts. Correa scored 5 times as the Eagles rallied from down 3-0 to win 6-3 against Tohopekaliga in an Orange Belt Conference tournament game in December. She had 2 goals and 2 assists in a 6-4 loss to Tohopekaliga on Thursday night.

Correa will have at least one more chance to score in next week’s Class 7A District 9 tournament. Celebration (13-2) and Harmony (10-3-3) are the favorites in the district, which also includes Tohopekaliga and Osceola.

She also is a key member of the Poinciana weightlifting team. King said Correa may compete in district tournaments for soccer and weightlifting on the same day next Friday.

“We’re making arrangements to get her to both,” King said.

Correa, who spent her early years in California before her family moved to Nebraska, said her mother and step-dad wanted to leave cold weather behind and pursue better opportunities in Florida.

“I love it here,” Correa said. “This school is much bigger and it was hard to adjust at first because I didn’t know anyone. But I like it way better.”

Correa has had her sights set on earning a nursing or physical therapy degree, but she’s also thinking more about continuing to play soccer.

“I’m definitely looking into college soccer,” she said.

Soccer rankings

Here are the top-10 area soccer teams, in order, based on this week’s FHSAA power rankings (listed with win-loss records through Thursday and class and district affiliation):

Girls soccer

Montverde (8-1-2) 3A-5

Bishop Moore (12-2-3) 4A-7

Lake Highland Prep (6-3-1) 3A-5

East Ridge (11-0-2) 7A-3

Oviedo (13-2-0) 6A-5

Lake Mary (10-4-1) 7A-2

Timber Creek (11-0-1) 7A-4

Lake Brantley (8-3-2) 7A-2

Winter Park (12-3-1) 7A-4

Apopka (11-4-1) 7A-3

Boys soccer

Windermere (10-0-2) 7A-5

East Ridge (13-2-1) 7A-3

Bishop Moore (16-2-1) 4A-7

Celebration (9-2-1) 7A-9

West Orange (11-0-1) 7A-3

Timber Creek (12-2-1) 7A-4

Winter Park (10-2-1) 7A-4

Trinity Prep (8-2-1) 3A-9

Lake Mary (14-2-1) 7A-2

Horizon (9-3-4) 5A-6

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .