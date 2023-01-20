UPDATE: Vermilion Co. Sheriff, FBI, ISP apprehend fugitive, ending multi-state manhunt

Update 4:45 p.m.

Illinois State Police report that the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to investigate an officer involved shooting.



ISP DCI confirmed that preliminary information indicated that during the search for 18-year-old Jacob Edwards, a Vermillion County Deputy located Edwards who pointed a firearm at the deputy. The deputy discharged his firearm, striking Edwards who was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officials stated that no officers were injured during this incident.

ISP has an active investigation into the officer-involved shooting. No additional details are being released at this time.

Update 3:25 p.m.

Chief Investigator Captain Michael Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed Jacob Edwards has been taken into custody.

Hartshorn reported that while deputies were searching the area for Edwards, a resident on 2550 North Rd. called 911. The resident said a man was knocking on their door.

A deputy responded and encountered Edwards near the residence.

Hartshorn said Edwards pointed a gun at the deputy and the deputy shot Edwards. Edwards was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The FBI has also confirmed that the fugitive was arrested and the manhunt has ended.

Update 1:30 p.m.

The FBI’s Springfield Office released a statement addressing the presence of Jacob Edwards in Vermilion County and revealing new information about the crimes he is wanted for.

Agents said that on Tuesday, Edwards entered the Huntington Bank in New Baltimore, Mich. and approached the teller with a note that demanded money. Edwards is said to have indicated that he had armed accomplices outside. He left the bank in a car, eluding law enforcement and prompting a large manhunt.

Edwards proceeded to steal a pickup truck from Lafayette, Ind. and led police on a chase across the border with Illinois into Vermilion County. He crashed the truck in Henning and fled on foot.

Police further discovered that a gun belonging to the truck’s owner was missing, and it is believed that Edwards is still in possession of this gun. He is considered armed and dangerous and likely still in the area,

Anyone who sees Edwards is advised to not approach him and call 911 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.

Courtesy: Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department

Update 12:10 p.m.

Reporters in Henning saw three Vermilion County Sheriff’s vehicles leaving the area around the field where Edwards started running and driving down Henning Road. Those were the only Sheriff’s Office vehicles reporters saw in the area in the last hour.

Officials with Bismark-Hening High School said they spoke with the Sheriff’s Office and were told to operate business as usual. Potomac Grade School is also operating similarly, but kids will have recess inside.

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Sheriff’s office is searching for an 18-year-old fugitive wanted for bank robbery and carjacking.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office was notified that Jacob Edwards was driving a stolen black Ford F-150 after a carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Ind. Deputies were told Edwards was on Vermilion St. in Danville and were able to locate him. Edwards refused to stop, leading deputies on a chase that ended in a field on 2900 North Road east of Henning Road. Deputies said Edwards ran on foot after crashing the truck.

Several law enforcement agencies conducted an overnight search for Edwards, but officials reported that he has not yet been located.

Edwards is considered armed and dangerous, and the Sheriff’s Office asked all residents to lock their houses, outbuildings and vehicles.

The Village of Henning reported on their Facebook page that Edwards robbed a Huntington Bank in New Baltimore, Mich. and that a massive manhunt has been underway since the robbery.

Officials said to call 911 if you see any suspicious activity.

