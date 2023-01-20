ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Berkeleyan Online

Lisa García Bedolla: Post-strike, moving forward together

One of my hopes coming out of the pandemic was that we would become more aware of how interdependent we are as a community and perhaps do more to ensure that everyone has the support they need. The 2022 UAW contract negotiations and strike underscored that interdependence, making clear how essential postdoctoral scholars, academic researchers and graduate students are to our campus ecosystem; our teaching and research missions depend on them. Having them withdraw their labor created significant challenges and stress for our undergraduates, faculty and staff.
BERKELEY, CA
Berkeleyan Online

After Calif. mass shootings, find community, spaces for healing

Vice Chancellor for Equity and Inclusion Dania Matos and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Stephen Sutton sent the following message to the campus community:. This weekend many of our Asian American and Pacific Islander (AA&PI) families and communities, like their peers across the world, welcomed Lunar New Year. In nearby Monterey Park, these celebrations were interrupted by unimaginable violence and grief when a mass shooting occurred at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, killing 11 people and traumatizing countless more. We also recognize that two shootings in Half Moon Bay today killed several farmworkers. We stand in shock and sadness with our California communities and AA&PI families.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy