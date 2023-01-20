ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

abc10.com

The concept of FloodMAR, explained | Q&A

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent wet weather has prompted controversy due to the amount of water flowing straight to the ocean, rather than storing and using it here in California. One project, known as FloodMAR, is an integrated and voluntary resource management strategy using flood water resulting from, or...
abc10.com

Slain Southern California deputy honored with 50-mile procession

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Hundreds of people lined the streets and freeway overpasses during a 50-mile procession in honor of a slain Southern California deputy who was laid to rest Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13 in the city of Lake...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA

