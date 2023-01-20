Read full article on original website
Related
abc10.com
California Drought: Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer, Bureau of Reclamation says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drought conditions continue to fade statewide thanks to one of the wettest starts to the winter season in California history. A massive snowpack sits in the Sierra thanks to the onslaught of storms. Statewide the snowpack is at 240% of average, higher at this date than the record snowiest winter of 1982-83.
abc10.com
The concept of FloodMAR, explained | Q&A
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent wet weather has prompted controversy due to the amount of water flowing straight to the ocean, rather than storing and using it here in California. One project, known as FloodMAR, is an integrated and voluntary resource management strategy using flood water resulting from, or...
abc10.com
Inside Operation Sierra Storm: The latest updates on weather in South Lake Tahoe
Clear with little in the way of wind will mean lows near freezing with patchy fog and frost possible. Lake Tahoe will have lows near 10°.
abc10.com
Slain Southern California deputy honored with 50-mile procession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Hundreds of people lined the streets and freeway overpasses during a 50-mile procession in honor of a slain Southern California deputy who was laid to rest Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13 in the city of Lake...
Comments / 0