Windsor, NY

Windsor man gets 7 years for pointing gun at police

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Today in Broome County Court, the man who pointed his weapon at Broome County Sheriff’s deputies was sentenced to 7 years in New York State prison.

In July of 2021, police responded to 46-year-old Jamie Crowley’s residence on Cascade Valley Road in Windsor after it was reported that he shot at a car who used his driveway to turn around.

When deputies arrived, Crowley pointed a gun at them, and one responded by shooting him in the shoulder. Crowley sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Trial begins for Windsor man who allegedly shot at police

Following the incident, deputies searched Crowley’s home and found several more illegal firearms.

In November, Crowley was found guilty by a Broome County jury of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Menacing, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak issued the following statement after the sentencing:

“This is the consequence of pointing a firearm at law enforcement.  Mr. Crowley is lucky to be alive.  The Deputy acted lawfully and in conformity with the policies and procedures of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. We will continue to support the brave men and women of law enforcement who respond to dangerous situations daily and prosecute those who possess firearms illegally.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant DA’s Anthony Frank and Mariah Niederriter.

