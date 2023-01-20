Read full article on original website
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Kentucky Band with Incredible Talent Makes First Official Video [WATCH]
One summer, while judging the final for the talent competition at Friday After Five, I discovered these very talented musicians. I was floored by the depth of talent and the wide range of this amazing band from Owensboro, KY, Yellow Banks. Yellow Banks is a band located in Owensboro Ky.
Planning Spring Break? Here are the Aquariums Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area
Even though the countdown to spring (less than 60 days away) is on, we still have nearly two months left of winter. A great way to spend a weekend is perhaps by taking a road trip to fun destinations. If you're looking for some adventure and want to visit some marine life without having to go deep-sea diving, here are some amazing aquariums within a day's drive of the tri-state.
Arm Wrestling Championships Coming to Southern Indiana
It's time to put up or shut up at the 2023 Arm Wrestling Championships in Oakland City, Indiana. ABATE of Indiana will be hosting a pretty fun event that you are invited to attend which will surely be nothing short of entertaining. I'm talking about an Arm Wrestling Championship. Who hasn't taken someone on in a classic arm wrestling match? It's a true test of strength, and for onlookers, it's always exciting to watch the match unfold. First though, for those who might not know, let's talk about what ABATE of Indiana is. According to their website:
Azzip Pizza is Relocating to a New Location in Newburgh, Indiana
Azzip Pizza will soon be in a different location in Newburgh, which might make it more convenient. Azzip Pizza is a local chain pizzeria that got its start in Evansville and has branched out all throughout the region. Any time I have friends or family visit from out of town, I always recommend Azzip Pizza. I tell them that it's kind of like the Subway for pizza. You walk in, tell them what size of crust you'd like, what toppings you want on your pizza, let them prepare it in the oven, and once it comes out within a few short minutes, you are all set to enjoy the deliciousness that is an Azzip Pizza. In my opinion, it is one of the best pizzas around.
10 Facts About Evansville, Indiana That Every Resident Should Know
As someone who isn't a native resident of Evansville, Indiana, there were a lot of ins and outs about the city that I had to learn as I went. Luckily, I can now share this wisdom with other newcomers. If you're born and raised in the river city, you may even learn a few new facts.
New Bus Service Coming to Evansville Offers Trip Tickets for as Low as $1.00
A new bus service has announced it's coming to Evansville to give residents an alternative option for traveling. Megabus Announces Its Adding Evansville to Its List of Service Cities. The nice thing about where Evansville is located geographically is that we're within the driving range of cities like Indianapolis, Nashville,...
Indiana Has One of the World’s Best Homes and It’s For Sale [PHOTOS and VIDEO]
When visiting my brother in Los Angeles, I see homes I can only dream of owning. The homes are massive, gorgeous, and usually owned by some sort of celebrity. Who would think that a home that looks like it belongs in Calabasas or Malibu, CA, can be found on Evansville's westside?
New Restaurant, Auto Parts, and Hardware Stores Coming to Evansville’s North Side
One of the great things about living in Evansville is that whenever we need anything, we have several options to choose from no matter what side of town we live in. Need groceries? Chances are, you have three to four different options to choose from. New clothes? New TV? You have choices. Need something from Dollar General? There are probably two of them on your block and four more across the street (just kidding...sort of). Of course, we know that when we're hungry and don't feel like cooking, there are plenty of options available there too. Soon, north side residents will have a new option for getting a delicious meal, as well as a couple of stores to help take care of those DIY projects and honey-do lists.
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
Attention Chocolate Lovers – There’s a ‘Cocoa Crawl’ Coming to Henderson in February
Few things warm your bones on a chilly winter day in the Tri-State than a cup of hot chocolate. Some people like to enjoy it with marshmallows on top. Some prefer a heaping pile of whip cream. There are those who like to add a little spice, and those, like me, who just want as much chocolate flavor as possible. Whatever your preference, you'll likely find a version you love during the Henderson Chamber of Commerce's "Cocoa Crawl" coming up in February.
Fiery Photos from Overnight Blaze at Owensboro Burger King
There was an overnight fire at the Burger King location on 18th and Triplett Streets in Owensboro. According to the Owensboro Fire Department, a call was placed to dispatch at 12:44am. An employee of the BK reported smoke inside the building. Within minutes, Engine 4 was on the scene. Not only did they see smoke rolling out of the building, ultimately there were flames coming from the roof as well.
Winter Storm Watch: Parts of Indiana Could See Up to 8 Inches of Snow Tuesday Night
Another Winter Storm is on the way and it could bring nearly a foot of snow to some parts of Indiana. Since the first official day of winter on December 21st we have seen temperatures here in Evansville reach a blistering low of -6 degrees on December 23rd and climb as high as 64 degrees on January 11th. That's a 70-degree difference in less than three weeks' time. There is no doubt that Indiana winters are unpredictable.
GoFundMe for Evansville Woman Shot During Active Shooter Incident at the Westside Walmart
Thursday, January 19, 2023, is a date that Evansville will remember forever, especially those who were at the West Side Walmart during the active shooter incident. From the time that police were dispatched to the time the first officers arrived, only four minutes went by. The shooter was incapacitated only eight minutes later. A lot can happen in a few minutes when someone plans to shoot former co-workers. I am so thankful for the Walmart employee that gave an excellent description to dispatch, the dispatchers for staying calm and keeping track of every detail of the incident, and for Heather the Hero for helping the shooting victim.
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant
The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
Evansville Public Libraries Partner With AARP to Provide Tax Aide for Members
Back in 1789, Benjamin Franklin wrote a letter that included the now-famous quote, "in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes." Over 230 years later, that statement still rings true. As much as you may hate it, now is the time to start preparing your taxes, and the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is here to make that process a little less painful (hopefully).
Indiana Landowner Captures Surprise Guest While Trapping for Coyotes
Although not the intended catch, one Indiana landowner recently captured a young bobcat before freeing the animal and releasing it back into the wild. A Warrick County, Indiana man recently shared photos on social media of his unintended catch. Mike Gootee tells us that he found the young bobcat in one of his traps intended for capturing coyotes. Gootee was able to release the bobcat which he describes in his posts on social media as a "tom." He says that once released, the bobcat took up residency on his four-wheeler tire for about 20 minutes before eventually taking off.
