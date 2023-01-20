Suspected car thief leads police on a chase through the Twin Cities Thursday

No one was injured despite what police say were many close calls as a suspected car thief led authorities on an erratic, and sometimes wrong-way, chase through the Twin Cities Thursday night.

Investigators say the suspect also carjacked a pickup truck driver at one point, ultimately ending his spree in the parking lot of a Brooklyn Center apartment complex.

WCCO-TV spoke with concerned residents in the area.

“I wasn’t sure what was going on,” said a witness. “I just seen all the squad cars, but now hearing about the car going the wrong way. It was scary. A lot of people could have been hurt. Thankfully it’s taken care of but that was definitely a lot of squad cars. I was concerned.”

Brooklyn Center police arrested the man who has been booked in the Hennepin County jail.