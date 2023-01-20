ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Searchers find 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Rescue personnel in California have found a 75-year-old hiker who was lost on the same snow-covered mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing. NBC LA captured images of Jin Chung, of North Hollywood, being loaded into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon. He had a leg injury and some weather-related injuries but was able to walk with assistance and was taken to a hospital, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. His condition was not immediately known The Sheriff’s Department launched the search after Chung didn’t return from a hike Sunday on the 10,064-foot Mt. Baldy. Chung carpooled to the mountain with two...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

