SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Rescue personnel in California have found a 75-year-old hiker who was lost on the same snow-covered mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing. NBC LA captured images of Jin Chung, of North Hollywood, being loaded into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon. He had a leg injury and some weather-related injuries but was able to walk with assistance and was taken to a hospital, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. His condition was not immediately known The Sheriff’s Department launched the search after Chung didn’t return from a hike Sunday on the 10,064-foot Mt. Baldy. Chung carpooled to the mountain with two...

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO