SPARTANBURG, S.C. --- Chattanooga Mocs women's tennis senior Jessie Young has been named the Southern Conference Player of the Week following her perfect efforts last week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. Young went a perfect 2-0 during Chattanooga's 5-2 victory on the road at WKU on Friday. She picked...

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO