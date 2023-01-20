ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Winning Powerball Ticket Worth $150K Sold At Arizona Walmart

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Make sure to check your tickets! You may have a winning Powerball ticket in your pocket.

ABC 15 Arizona reported that one lucky Arizona resident hit it big in Wednesday night's lottery drawing (January 18th). A winning Powerball ticket was sold inside a Mesa Walmart store.

The lucky ticket originally won a prize of $50,000, but since the player added the Powerplay the total earnings were worth $150,000.

The lucky winning ticket was sold at the Walmart near Lindsay and Baseline Road, according to lottery officials .

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing were: 06,15,22,42,47, Powerball 26, and Powerplay 3X.

In last week's Mega Millions drawing six Arizona players won $10,000.The Arizona Lottery wrote on Twitter :

"Mega Millions? More like Mega BILLION!
Six Arizona players won $10,000 prizes in Tuesday’s draw. You could be next, and win even more with tonight’s $1.35 BILLION Draw!"

Want to know where to get your next winning ticket? Check out Arizona's luckiest stores to buy lottery tickets .

