Longtime Eagles fan Aaron Boone predicts rough night for Giants

Aaron Boone, a longtime Eagles fan, is feeling confident about his team’s chances against the Giants, to say the least.

“I think the Eagles are gonna beat them pretty good,” Boone said on Yankees Hot Stove Thursday night . “I really do.”

That prediction likely won’t go over well in the New York area, but Boone is going with his heart, and his head, as what he’s seen this season tells him that the Eagles are headed for an easy victory on Saturday night, and will cruise into the NFC title game.

“I think [Jalen] Hurts is healthy,” Boone said. “He might not be 100 percent…they’re gonna get Lane Johnson back on the offensive line. I’ve been watching the Eagles for over 40 years, and I think this is the most complete team I’ve ever seen them have.

“With the extra rest and being able to get a lot of guys healthy…I think they win in a convincing manner.”

